Super Mario 3D All-Stars batte tutti nelle classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana

Super Mario 3D All-Stars è di nuovo primo nella classifica software giapponese stilata dalla rivista Famitsu, relativa alla settimana che va dal 21 al 27 settembre 2020. In realtà ormai da mesi le classifiche giapponesi sono praticamente un monocolore Nintendo, con solo qualche titolo di PS4 che spunta di tanto in tanto per poi svanire nel nulla, mentre i capisaldi della console ibrida continuano a vendere nonostante le settimane, i mesi e gli anni dall'uscita (nella top 20 si trova anche The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, uno dei titoli di lancio della console, per dire). Prendete questa settimana: di trenta posizioni solo sei sono di titoli PS4, tre dei quali posizionati oltre il ventesimo posto. Chissà se PS5 riuscirà a cambiare il trend o se ormai il Giappone è considerabile come completamente di Nintendo.
Anche a livello hardware la situazione è simile, con Switch che continua a macinare vendite e le altre console che languono. Tanto per dire, le vendite sommate di PS4 e PS4 Pro non raggiungono quelle del New 2DS LL, una console dismessa.
Classifica software
- 1. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) - 63,803 (273,939)
- 2. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 29,829 (5,754,082)
- 3. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 25,915 (1,602,185)
- 4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 13,470 (3,184,225)
- 5. [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Konami, 09/17/20) - 9,781 (35,996)
- 6. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 9,583 (391,195)
- 7. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 7,019 (3,745,355)
- 8. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 6,979 (1,512,267)
- 9. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) - 6,329 (3,570,209)
- 10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 6,151 (3,836,868)
- 11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 5,938 (1,560,869)
- 12. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (Microsoft, 09/08/20) - 5,832 (23,260)
- 13. [PS4] Date A Live: Ren Dystopia (Compile Heart, 09/24/20) - 5,775 (Nuovo)
- 14. [PS4] F1 2020 (Game Source Entertainment, 09/24/20) - 5,762 (Nuovo)
- 15. [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 (Bandai Namco, 09/17/20) - 4,815 (19,944)
- 16. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) - 4,369 (1,654,291)
- 17. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) - 4,342 (302,163)
- 18. [NSW] KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love for this Tempting Attire (Mages., 09/24/20) - 4,171 (New)
- 19. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo, 07/17/20) - 4,024 (256,899)
- 20. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (01/11/19) - 3,991 (903,423)
- 21. [NSW] Meiji Katsugeki Haikara Ryuuseigumi: Seibai Shimaseu, Yonaoshi Kagyou (Idea Factory, 09/24/20) - 3,948 (Nuovo)
- 22. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) - 3,718 (228,076)
- 23. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SIE, 07/17/20) - 3,557 (399,370)
- 24. [PS4] Mafia: Trilogy (2K Games, 09/25/20) - 3,404 (Nuovo)
- 25. [PS4] KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love for this Tempting Attire (Mages., 09/24/20) - 3,368 (Nuovo)
- 26. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) - 2,884 (968,849)
- 27. [NSW] Issho ni Asobo Koupen-chan (Neos, 09/24/20) - 2,751 (Nuovo)
- 28. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) - 2,619 (2,128,596)
- 29. [NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) - 2,537 (493,135)
- 30. [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) - 2,509 (35,986)
Classifica hardware
- Switch - 41,111 (12,662,514)
- Switch Lite - 28,431 (2,675,002)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 3,774 (1,740,118)
- PlayStation 4 - 2,473 (7,648,075)
- PlayStation 4 Pro - 481 (1,574,009)
- New 3DS LL - 54 (5,888,608)
- Xbox One X - 15 (20,834)
- Xbox One S - 14 (93,558)