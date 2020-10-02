Super Mario 3D All-Stars batte tutti nelle classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana

Super Mario 3D All-Stars è di nuovo primo nella classifica software giapponese stilata dalla rivista Famitsu, relativa alla settimana che va dal 21 al 27 settembre 2020. In realtà ormai da mesi le classifiche giapponesi sono praticamente un monocolore Nintendo, con solo qualche titolo di PS4 che spunta di tanto in tanto per poi svanire nel nulla, mentre i capisaldi della console ibrida continuano a vendere nonostante le settimane, i mesi e gli anni dall'uscita (nella top 20 si trova anche The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, uno dei titoli di lancio della console, per dire). Prendete questa settimana: di trenta posizioni solo sei sono di titoli PS4, tre dei quali posizionati oltre il ventesimo posto. Chissà se PS5 riuscirà a cambiare il trend o se ormai il Giappone è considerabile come completamente di Nintendo.

Anche a livello hardware la situazione è simile, con Switch che continua a macinare vendite e le altre console che languono. Tanto per dire, le vendite sommate di PS4 e PS4 Pro non raggiungono quelle del New 2DS LL, una console dismessa.

Classifica software