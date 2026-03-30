Super Mario Bros. Wonder torna nella top 10 inglese grazie al lancio su Nintendo Switch 2

Il lunedì è tradizionalmente il giornno delle classifiche inglesi. Quelle di questa settimana non mostrano grossi scossoni, visto che troviamo il solito EA Sports FC 26 al primo posto. L'unico vero elemento di interesse della top 10 è il ritorno di Super Mario Bros. Wonder, grazie al lancio su Nintendo Switch 2. Per inciso, troviamo il gioco all'ottavo posto. Si tratta di un risultato notevole, ma non del tutto inatteso, considerando che la scorsa settimana occupava la ventinovesima posizione. Nintendo Switch 2 rappresenta il 63% delle vendite, mentre la prima Switch copre il restante 37%.

L'unico nuovo ingresso è invece quello di Life is Strange: Reunion, che ha debuttato all'11° posto.