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Super Mario Bros. Wonder torna nella top 10 inglese grazie al lancio su Nintendo Switch 2

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono il ritorno nella top 10 di Super Mario Bros. Wonder, grazie all'arrivo su Nintendo Switch 2.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   30/03/2026
Re Boo in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Il lunedì è tradizionalmente il giornno delle classifiche inglesi. Quelle di questa settimana non mostrano grossi scossoni, visto che troviamo il solito EA Sports FC 26 al primo posto. L'unico vero elemento di interesse della top 10 è il ritorno di Super Mario Bros. Wonder, grazie al lancio su Nintendo Switch 2. Per inciso, troviamo il gioco all'ottavo posto. Si tratta di un risultato notevole, ma non del tutto inatteso, considerando che la scorsa settimana occupava la ventinovesima posizione. Nintendo Switch 2 rappresenta il 63% delle vendite, mentre la prima Switch copre il restante 37%.

L'unico nuovo ingresso è invece quello di Life is Strange: Reunion, che ha debuttato all'11° posto.

La classifica

Per il resto, Pokémon Pokopia mantiene la sesta posizione, mentre Mario Kart World e Resident Evil Requiem guadagnano entrambi una posizione, conquistando rispettivamente il secondo e il terzo posto. Requiem continua a registrare i risultati migliori su PC e PS5, anche se Nintendo Switch 2 riesce comunque a fare meglio di Xbox Series X e S.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la classifica completa.

Posizione precedente Posizione attuale Gioco Piattaforme (%)
21EA Sports FC 26PS5 49%, Switch 18%, PS4 12%, Switch 2 10%
32Mario Kart World-
43Resident Evil RequiemPC 53%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox 3%
-4Nioh 3-
15Crimson Desert-
66Pokémon Pokopia-
167Sonic Racing: CrossWorldsSwitch 40%, PS5 37%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 5%
298Super Mario Bros. WonderSwitch 2 63%, Switch 37%
89Call of Duty: Black Ops 7-
910Pokémon Legends: Z-ASwitch 2 56%, Switch 44%
NUOVO11Life is Strange: Reunion-
-12Hogwarts LegacyPS5 50%, Switch 2 37%, Switch 7%, PS4 5%
513WWE 2K26PS5 77%, Xbox 13%, Switch 2 10%
1014F1 25-
1915The Sims: Enchanted by Nature-
-16Mortal Kombat 1-
1217Animal Crossing: New HorizonsSwitch 73%, Switch 2 27%
1118Minecraft-
1319Donkey Kong Bananza-
1720Grand Theft Auto V-
3821Resident Evil 2-
1822Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-
2023Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2-
1424Split FictionPS5 67%, Switch 2 25%, Xbox 8%
2425Super Mario Party Jamboree-
2226Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition-
2627The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition-
2528Nintendo Switch Sports-
3629Resident Evil 3-
3730EA Sports NHL 26Xbox Series 75%, PS5 14%, PS4 7%, Switch 4%
3231Tekken 8-
1532Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaPS5 38%, PS4 30%, Switch 17%, Xbox 16%
3733The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition-
-34Harry Potter: Quidditch ChampionsPS5 62%, Switch 34%, Xbox 3%, PS4 1%
2735Battlefield 6-
-36Dragon Quest VII ReimaginedPS5 60%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 16%, Xbox 3%
4037The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-
2138Resident Evil 4-
2739Monster Hunter Wilds-
-40Assassin's Creed ShadowsPS5 48%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox 13%

Dati compilati da GfK

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Super Mario Bros. Wonder torna nella top 10 inglese grazie al lancio su Nintendo Switch 2