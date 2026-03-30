Super Mario Bros. Wonder torna nella top 10 inglese grazie al lancio su Nintendo Switch 2

Il lunedì è tradizionalmente il giornno delle classifiche inglesi. Quelle di questa settimana non mostrano grossi scossoni, visto che troviamo il solito EA Sports FC 26 al primo posto. L'unico vero elemento di interesse della top 10 è il ritorno di Super Mario Bros. Wonder, grazie al lancio su Nintendo Switch 2. Per inciso, troviamo il gioco all'ottavo posto. Si tratta di un risultato notevole, ma non del tutto inatteso, considerando che la scorsa settimana occupava la ventinovesima posizione. Nintendo Switch 2 rappresenta il 63% delle vendite, mentre la prima Switch copre il restante 37%.
L'unico nuovo ingresso è invece quello di Life is Strange: Reunion, che ha debuttato all'11° posto.
La classifica
Per il resto, Pokémon Pokopia mantiene la sesta posizione, mentre Mario Kart World e Resident Evil Requiem guadagnano entrambi una posizione, conquistando rispettivamente il secondo e il terzo posto. Requiem continua a registrare i risultati migliori su PC e PS5, anche se Nintendo Switch 2 riesce comunque a fare meglio di Xbox Series X e S.
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la classifica completa.
|Posizione precedente
|Posizione attuale
|Gioco
|Piattaforme (%)
|2
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 49%, Switch 18%, PS4 12%, Switch 2 10%
|3
|2
|Mario Kart World
|-
|4
|3
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PC 53%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox 3%
|-
|4
|Nioh 3
|-
|1
|5
|Crimson Desert
|-
|6
|6
|Pokémon Pokopia
|-
|16
|7
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|Switch 40%, PS5 37%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 5%
|29
|8
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 2 63%, Switch 37%
|8
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|-
|9
|10
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 56%, Switch 44%
|NUOVO
|11
|Life is Strange: Reunion
|-
|-
|12
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 50%, Switch 2 37%, Switch 7%, PS4 5%
|5
|13
|WWE 2K26
|PS5 77%, Xbox 13%, Switch 2 10%
|10
|14
|F1 25
|-
|19
|15
|The Sims: Enchanted by Nature
|-
|-
|16
|Mortal Kombat 1
|-
|12
|17
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 73%, Switch 2 27%
|11
|18
|Minecraft
|-
|13
|19
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|-
|17
|20
|Grand Theft Auto V
|-
|38
|21
|Resident Evil 2
|-
|18
|22
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|-
|20
|23
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|-
|14
|24
|Split Fiction
|PS5 67%, Switch 2 25%, Xbox 8%
|24
|25
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|-
|22
|26
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
|-
|26
|27
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|-
|25
|28
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|-
|36
|29
|Resident Evil 3
|-
|37
|30
|EA Sports NHL 26
|Xbox Series 75%, PS5 14%, PS4 7%, Switch 4%
|32
|31
|Tekken 8
|-
|15
|32
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 38%, PS4 30%, Switch 17%, Xbox 16%
|37
|33
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|-
|-
|34
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 62%, Switch 34%, Xbox 3%, PS4 1%
|27
|35
|Battlefield 6
|-
|-
|36
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|PS5 60%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 16%, Xbox 3%
|40
|37
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|-
|21
|38
|Resident Evil 4
|-
|27
|39
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|-
|-
|40
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 48%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox 13%
Dati compilati da GfK