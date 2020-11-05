The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Aela la Cacciatrice nel cosplay di Irina Meier

Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Now that #Microsoft has bought #Bethesda will we get the new Elder Scrolls before the next century ? 🤔 Here is another photo of my new cosplay #aelathehuntress from #Skyrim ! This time you can see the full outfit. What do you think about my armor?⚔️ And for those who don't care about my armor and just want to see me without my dress, just swipe ➡️😏🔥🔞 #lycanthropy #TESV #cosplay @bethesda @microsoft
Aela la Cacciatrice, uno degli iconici personaggi di The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, è protagonista dell'ultimo cosplay realizzato dalla modella Irina Meier.
"Ora che Microsoft ha acquistato Bethesda, riusciremo a vedere il prossimo The Elder Scrolls prima della fine del secolo?", si chiede Irina nel suo post su Instagram.
"Ecco una nuova foto del mio nuovo cosplay ispirato ad Aela la Cacciatrice da Skyrim! Stavolta potete vedere l'outfit completo. Che ne pensate della mia armatura?"
La modella aveva in effetti già presentato il costume in precedenza, come potete vedere qui sotto, discutendo anche dei titoli che ha giocato più a lungo, fra cui Sonic Adventure DX e appunto The Elder Scrolls V.
I CAN DO IT ALL NIGHT LONG! 😉🌌 ... Playing #TESV Skyrim of course! Hey everyone, what is the game you've played for the most hours in your life? Here is the list of games which made me an asocial nerd for the longest: 1) Sonic Adventure DX. My sweet 6. I loved this game so much ♥️ 2) The Sims 2. No comment... All of us know about this time-eating trap 🤣 3)102 Dalmatians - Puppies to the rescue for PS1 (it was the first console in my life! And this game was the only one I've ever got. So I literally had a console with just 1 game and I played it millions of times when I was a kid haha🎮) 4) All games about Nancy Drew. Who knows, maybe if I didn't become a cosplayer, I would maybe be a great detective... IRINA HOLMES 😂 (or not lol) 5) TES V Skyrim which I'm still playing even after so many years 😱 OMG, you may not believe me, but Aela the Huntress was my dream cosplay for so many years, but I always procrastinated! But not anymore!!! Today I'm happy to show you the first teaser from my new photoshoot of her 😉 What do you think about it? P.S. Check my Patreon page to see another photo with more details (there is a post there accessible by everyone) 😊❤️ #cosplay #skyrim #TESV #games #gaming #oldschool