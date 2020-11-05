The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Aela la Cacciatrice nel cosplay di Irina Meier

Aela la Cacciatrice, uno degli iconici personaggi di The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, è protagonista dell'ultimo cosplay realizzato dalla modella Irina Meier.

"Ora che Microsoft ha acquistato Bethesda, riusciremo a vedere il prossimo The Elder Scrolls prima della fine del secolo?", si chiede Irina nel suo post su Instagram.

"Ecco una nuova foto del mio nuovo cosplay ispirato ad Aela la Cacciatrice da Skyrim! Stavolta potete vedere l'outfit completo. Che ne pensate della mia armatura?"

La modella aveva in effetti già presentato il costume in precedenza, come potete vedere qui sotto, discutendo anche dei titoli che ha giocato più a lungo, fra cui Sonic Adventure DX e appunto The Elder Scrolls V.