The Game Awards 2023: ecco tutti i vincitori delle varie categorie

I The Game Awards 2023 si sono appena conclusi, regalando agli spettatori diverse ore di intrattenimento tra annunci e sorprese. L'evento chiaramente serve anche a incoronare i migliori giochi, team di sviluppo e personalità di spicco in questa ricca annata videoludica, ed ecco dunque tutti i vincitori per ogni categoria, a partire dal premio più ambito, ovvero quello del Game of the Year, che è stato assegnato a Baldur's Gate 3.

Siete d'accordo con i premi assegnati in questa edizione dello show condotto da Geoff Keighley? Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate nei commenti qui sotto.