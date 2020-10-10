The Last of Us 2 e Uncharted 4 su PS5 in retrocompatibilità, patch 60 fps in arrivo?

We're excited to share that all of our PS4 games will be backwards compatible on #PS5, including: The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Uncharted 1 - 3, and the Jak series!

