The Last of Us 2 e Uncharted 4 su PS5 in retrocompatibilità, patch 60 fps in arrivo?

The Last of Us 2 e Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro potranno essere giocati su PS5 in retrocompatibilità: lo ha annunciato Naughty Dog su Twitter, elencando anche gli altri titoli compatibili.
Ebbene, se possiamo aspettarci che God of War giri a 60 fps su PlayStation 5 per via della modalità grafica con frame rate sbloccato, la stessa feature non è presente in The Last of Us: Parte II.
Ciò non toglie, tuttavia, che gli sviluppatori possano aggiungere tale opzione con una patch che consenta poi di godere di una fluidità raddoppiata a 60 fotogrammi sulla nuova console Sony: una cosa che gli utenti stanno già chiedendo a gran voce.
In attesa di ulteriori sviluppi al riguardo, ecco la lista dei giochi targati Naughty Dog che funzioneranno su PS5 in retrocompatibilità:
We're excited to share that all of our PS4 games will be backwards compatible on #PS5, including: The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Uncharted 1 - 3, and the Jak series!
More info from @PlayStation: https://t.co/LM96fGqxuh pic.twitter.com/7pN95ZCzPh— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 9, 2020