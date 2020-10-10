The Last of Us 2 e Uncharted 4 su PS5 in retrocompatibilità, patch 60 fps in arrivo?

The Last of Us 2 e Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro potranno essere giocati su PS5 in retrocompatibilità, e gli utenti già chiedono a gran voce una patch per i 60 fps.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   10/10/2020
The Last of Us 2 e Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro potranno essere giocati su PS5 in retrocompatibilità: lo ha annunciato Naughty Dog su Twitter, elencando anche gli altri titoli compatibili.

Ebbene, se possiamo aspettarci che God of War giri a 60 fps su PlayStation 5 per via della modalità grafica con frame rate sbloccato, la stessa feature non è presente in The Last of Us: Parte II.

Ciò non toglie, tuttavia, che gli sviluppatori possano aggiungere tale opzione con una patch che consenta poi di godere di una fluidità raddoppiata a 60 fotogrammi sulla nuova console Sony: una cosa che gli utenti stanno già chiedendo a gran voce.

In attesa di ulteriori sviluppi al riguardo, ecco la lista dei giochi targati Naughty Dog che funzioneranno su PS5 in retrocompatibilità:

