The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è il più desiderato della settimana dai lettori di Famitsu

Vediamo la classifica dei giochi più desiderati dai lettori della rivista Famitsu, che vede in prima posizione The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   05/12/2022
Questa settimana, il gioco più desiderato dai lettori della rivista Famitsu è nientemeno che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Il nuovo capitolo della saga di Nintendo ha battuto l'altrettanto atteso Final Fantasy XVI di circa sessanta voti. Un buon distacco ma non certo abissale. La terza posizione, dove campeggia Dragon Quest Treasures, è più distaccata con 557 voti.

Vediamo la classifica completa:

  1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 784 voti
  2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI - 726 voti
  3. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures - 557 voti
  4. [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage - 413 voti
  5. [NSW] Pikmin 4 - 355 voti
  6. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 334 voti
  7. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 - 265 voti
  8. [NSW] Octopath Traveler II - 214 voti
  9. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 - 212 voti
  10. [PS5] Pragmata - 207 voti
  11. [NSW] Ushiro - 201 voti
  12. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night - 175 voti
  13. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 - 154 voti
  14. [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 143 voti
  15. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night - 138 voti
  16. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy - 122 voti
  17. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 - 101 voti
  18. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 - 95 voti
  19. [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered - 88 voti
  20. [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 82 voti
  21. [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 80 voti
  22. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 - 77 voti
  23. [NSW] Master Detective Archies: Rain Code - 74 voti
  24. [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 72 voti
  25. [NSW] Persona 3 Portable - 69 voti
  26. [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - 67 voti
  27. [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 66 voti
  28. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - 64 voti
  29. [PS5] Forspoken - 61 voti
  30. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Ishin! - 60 voti

Da notare che il primo gioco sviluppato in occidente presente nella classifica è Hogwarts Legacy, che si trova in sedicesima posizione.

