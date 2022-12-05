The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è il più desiderato della settimana dai lettori di Famitsu

Questa settimana, il gioco più desiderato dai lettori della rivista Famitsu è nientemeno che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Il nuovo capitolo della saga di Nintendo ha battuto l'altrettanto atteso Final Fantasy XVI di circa sessanta voti. Un buon distacco ma non certo abissale. La terza posizione, dove campeggia Dragon Quest Treasures, è più distaccata con 557 voti.
Vediamo la classifica completa:
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 784 voti
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI - 726 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures - 557 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage - 413 voti
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 - 355 voti
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 334 voti
- [PS5] Resident Evil 4 - 265 voti
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler II - 214 voti
- [PS5] Street Fighter 6 - 212 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata - 207 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro - 201 voti
- [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night - 175 voti
- [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 - 154 voti
- [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 143 voti
- [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night - 138 voti
- [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy - 122 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 - 101 voti
- [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 - 95 voti
- [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered - 88 voti
- [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 82 voti
- [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 80 voti
- [PS4] Resident Evil 4 - 77 voti
- [NSW] Master Detective Archies: Rain Code - 74 voti
- [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 72 voti
- [NSW] Persona 3 Portable - 69 voti
- [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - 67 voti
- [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 66 voti
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - 64 voti
- [PS5] Forspoken - 61 voti
- [PS5] Like a Dragon: Ishin! - 60 voti
Da notare che il primo gioco sviluppato in occidente presente nella classifica è Hogwarts Legacy, che si trova in sedicesima posizione.