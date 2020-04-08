The Witcher 3, ottime vendite su Nintendo Switch ma la versione PC domina ancora

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ha totalizzato ottime vendite su Nintendo Switch, sebbene sia ancora la versione PC quella che riscuote il maggiore successo.

Nello specifico, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition ha venduto oltre 700.000 copie sulla console ibrida giapponese nel giro di tre mesi: senza dubbio un gran bel risultato.

È tuttavia il franchise nella sua interezza a continuare a macinare grandi numeri: merito anche e soprattutto della coinvolgente serie The Witcher prodotta da Netflix.

Alla luce dei dati dichiarati da CD Projekt RED, il 2019 è stato il secondo migliore anno in termini di risultati per la serie, specie per quanto concerne il mercato digitale con l'82% del totale.

Per quanto riguarda invece la suddivisione tra le varie piattaforme, come accennato in apertura nel 2019 è stato il PC a dominare con il 53% delle copie vendute, seguito da PS4 con il 26%, da Nintendo Switch con l'11% e infine da Xbox One con il 10%.

Thanks to some great pixel counting by the ever awesome @Welfare_Queen_I and @DarkDetectiveNL it look like the Switch version of Witcher 3 has already sold 700k+ units in less than 3 months. That's frankly amazing and is on track for way over 1 million lifetime EXCELLENT sales pic.twitter.com/fRF8WsTzuq — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 8, 2020