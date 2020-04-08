The Witcher 3, ottime vendite su Nintendo Switch ma la versione PC domina ancora 0

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ha totalizzato ottime vendite su Nintendo Switch, anche se è la versione PC del gioco quella che ancora riscuote il maggiore successo.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   08/04/2020

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ha totalizzato ottime vendite su Nintendo Switch, sebbene sia ancora la versione PC quella che riscuote il maggiore successo.

Nello specifico, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition ha venduto oltre 700.000 copie sulla console ibrida giapponese nel giro di tre mesi: senza dubbio un gran bel risultato.

È tuttavia il franchise nella sua interezza a continuare a macinare grandi numeri: merito anche e soprattutto della coinvolgente serie The Witcher prodotta da Netflix.

Alla luce dei dati dichiarati da CD Projekt RED, il 2019 è stato il secondo migliore anno in termini di risultati per la serie, specie per quanto concerne il mercato digitale con l'82% del totale.

Per quanto riguarda invece la suddivisione tra le varie piattaforme, come accennato in apertura nel 2019 è stato il PC a dominare con il 53% delle copie vendute, seguito da PS4 con il 26%, da Nintendo Switch con l'11% e infine da Xbox One con il 10%.


