Vendite Giappone, Nintendo Switch domina la classifica hardware e software

Nintendo Switch ha totalizzato vendite straordinarie in Giappone, dominando la classifica sia per quanto concerne l'hardware che il software.



Pokémon Spada e Pokémon Scudo guidano infatti la top 10 superando i 2,7 milioni di unità nel solo mercato nipponico, seguiti da Luigi's Mansion 3 e Ring Fit Adventure, entrambi sopra le 440.000 copie.



Per quanto riguarda invece la classifica hardware, la console ibrida Nintendo ha superato i 10 milioni di pezzi nel modello originale, a cui bisogna aggiungere quasi un milione di unità della versione Lite.



Classifica software giapponese - settimana dal 16 al 22 dicembre 2019



[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 288,199 (2,744,658) [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) - 78,903 (446,649) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 56,861 (443,118) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) - 50,405 (154,262) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 41,907 (1,105,034) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) - 38,527 (303,372) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 37,835 (2,618,126) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) - 34,368 (774,102) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 34,085 (3,417,667) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 32,041 (1,229,061)