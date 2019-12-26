Vendite Giappone, Nintendo Switch domina la classifica hardware e software

Nintendo Switch ha totalizzato vendite straordinarie in Giappone, dominando la classifica sia per quanto concerne l'hardware che il software.
Pokémon Spada e Pokémon Scudo guidano infatti la top 10 superando i 2,7 milioni di unità nel solo mercato nipponico, seguiti da Luigi's Mansion 3 e Ring Fit Adventure, entrambi sopra le 440.000 copie.
Per quanto riguarda invece la classifica hardware, la console ibrida Nintendo ha superato i 10 milioni di pezzi nel modello originale, a cui bisogna aggiungere quasi un milione di unità della versione Lite.
Classifica software giapponese - settimana dal 16 al 22 dicembre 2019
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 288,199 (2,744,658)
- [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) - 78,903 (446,649)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 56,861 (443,118)
- [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) - 50,405 (154,262)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 41,907 (1,105,034)
- [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) - 38,527 (303,372)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 37,835 (2,618,126)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) - 34,368 (774,102)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 34,085 (3,417,667)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 32,041 (1,229,061)
Classifica hardware giapponese - settimana dal 16 al 22 dicembre 2019
- Switch - 189,908 (10,196,821)
- Switch Lite - 101,577 (952,342)
- PlayStation 4 - 74,419 (7,294,150)
- PlayStation 4 Pro - 32,894 (1,372,744)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 3,081 (1,687,247)
- New 3DS LL - 235 (5,885,745)
- Xbox One X - 166 (18,447)
- Xbox One S - 60 (92,502)
- PS Vita - 38 (5,862,969)