I vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2024 sono stati annunciati, ecco la lista completa

Al termine della cerimonia di premiazione, trasmessa in diretta, ecco la lista completa dei vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   21/11/2024
Il protagonista di Black Myth: Wukong

Nel corso della cerimonia di premiazione, trasmessa in diretta, sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2024:

  • Ultimate Game of the Year: Black Myth: Wukong
  • Best Storytelling: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2
  • Best Visual Design: Black Myth: Wukong
  • Best Indie Game: Balatro
  • Best Indie Game-Self Published: Another Crab's Treasure
  • Still Playing Award-PC and Console: Minecraft
  • Still Playing Award - Mobile: Honkai: Star Rail
  • Studio of the Year: Team Asobi
  • Best Game Expansion: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Best Audio Design: Astro Bot
  • Best Soundtrack: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Best Lead Performer: Cody Christian
  • Best Supporting Performer: Briana White
  • PC Game of the Year: Satisfactory
  • Console Game of the Year: Helldivers 2
  • Best Early Access Game: Lethal Company
  • Best Gaming Hardware: Steam Deck
  • Best Game Trailer: Helldivers 2
  • Most Wanted Game: Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Best Game Adaptation: Fallout
  • Critics Choise: Helldivers 2

Black Myth: Wukong è l'Ultimate Game of the Year

Alla fine è stato dunque Black Myth: Wukong ad aggiudicarsi il premio come Ultimate Game of the Year ai Golden Joystick Awards 2024, vincendo la concorrenza di giochi come Helldivers 2, Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, classificatisi nelle prime cinque posizioni.

L'action RPG di Game Science, che ha venduto venti milioni di copie nel primo mese, si è dunque portato a casa la categoria più importante ma fondamentalmente nessun altro riconoscimento, ed è proprio per questo che l'annuncio al termine dello show è stato accolto con un po' di sorpresa.

Hanno infatti ricevuto quattro premi Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (miglior storytelling e colonna sonora, oltre ai due migliori performer) e Helldivers 2 (miglior multiplayer, console game of the year, miglior trailer e scelta della critica), mentre Astro Bot ha ricevuto i premi come best audio design e studio of the year.

