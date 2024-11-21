I vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2024 sono stati annunciati, ecco la lista completa

Black Myth: Wukong è l'Ultimate Game of the Year

Alla fine è stato dunque Black Myth: Wukong ad aggiudicarsi il premio come Ultimate Game of the Year ai Golden Joystick Awards 2024, vincendo la concorrenza di giochi come Helldivers 2, Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, classificatisi nelle prime cinque posizioni.

L'action RPG di Game Science, che ha venduto venti milioni di copie nel primo mese, si è dunque portato a casa la categoria più importante ma fondamentalmente nessun altro riconoscimento, ed è proprio per questo che l'annuncio al termine dello show è stato accolto con un po' di sorpresa.

Hanno infatti ricevuto quattro premi Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (miglior storytelling e colonna sonora, oltre ai due migliori performer) e Helldivers 2 (miglior multiplayer, console game of the year, miglior trailer e scelta della critica), mentre Astro Bot ha ricevuto i premi come best audio design e studio of the year.