I vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2024 sono stati annunciati, ecco la lista completa

Nel corso della cerimonia di premiazione, trasmessa in diretta, sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2024:
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Black Myth: Wukong
- Best Storytelling: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2
- Best Visual Design: Black Myth: Wukong
- Best Indie Game: Balatro
- Best Indie Game-Self Published: Another Crab's Treasure
- Still Playing Award-PC and Console: Minecraft
- Still Playing Award - Mobile: Honkai: Star Rail
- Studio of the Year: Team Asobi
- Best Game Expansion: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Best Audio Design: Astro Bot
- Best Soundtrack: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Best Lead Performer: Cody Christian
- Best Supporting Performer: Briana White
- PC Game of the Year: Satisfactory
- Console Game of the Year: Helldivers 2
- Best Early Access Game: Lethal Company
- Best Gaming Hardware: Steam Deck
- Best Game Trailer: Helldivers 2
- Most Wanted Game: Grand Theft Auto 6
- Best Game Adaptation: Fallout
- Critics Choise: Helldivers 2
Black Myth: Wukong è l'Ultimate Game of the Year
Alla fine è stato dunque Black Myth: Wukong ad aggiudicarsi il premio come Ultimate Game of the Year ai Golden Joystick Awards 2024, vincendo la concorrenza di giochi come Helldivers 2, Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, classificatisi nelle prime cinque posizioni.
L'action RPG di Game Science, che ha venduto venti milioni di copie nel primo mese, si è dunque portato a casa la categoria più importante ma fondamentalmente nessun altro riconoscimento, ed è proprio per questo che l'annuncio al termine dello show è stato accolto con un po' di sorpresa.
Hanno infatti ricevuto quattro premi Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (miglior storytelling e colonna sonora, oltre ai due migliori performer) e Helldivers 2 (miglior multiplayer, console game of the year, miglior trailer e scelta della critica), mentre Astro Bot ha ricevuto i premi come best audio design e studio of the year.