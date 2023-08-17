Xbox 360: oltre 220 giochi potrebbero scomparire con la chiusura dello store

Microsoft ha annunciato la prossima chiusura dello store di Xbox 360, che avverrà precisamente il 29 luglio 2024, e con questo ha specificato che solo alcuni titoli scompariranno completamente, ma secondo un'indagine effettuata da VGC la lista sembra comprendere oltre 220 giochi.
Come riferito nelle ore scorse, lo store digitale di Xbox 360 verrà chiuso il 29 luglio 2024. Sebbene la console, di per sé, sia ormai considerata una piattaforma appartenente a un passato piuttosto lontano, molti dei suoi giochi sono ancora perfettamente godibili, dunque la loro scomparsa rappresenta un danno per i giocatori e per il panorama videoludico in generale.
Come specificato da Microsoft, tutti i giochi in retro-compatibilità saranno comunque ancora scaricabili e giocabili sulle nuove console, comprese Xbox Series X e Series S, così come non ci saranno problemi a far funzionare i giochi in formato fisico se rientrano nel programma di retrocompatibilità.
Il problema si pone per quei giochi che sono stati distribuiti solo in digitale e non rientrano nella lista dei retro-compatibili, e questi sono un numero notevole. Secondo VGC, si tratta di oltre 220 giochi, vediamo l'elenco composto dal sito in questione:
- 0D Beat Drop
- 10 Frame Bowling
- 1942: Joint Strike
- 3 Point Contest
- Abyss Odyssey
- Alien Breed Episode 1
- Alien Breed 2: Assault
- Alien Breed 3: Descent
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Amy
- Ancients of Ooga
- Anna: Extended Edition
- Arkadian Warriors
- Assault Heroes
- Avatar FameStars
- Awesomenauts
- Backbreaker Vengeance
- Bastion
- Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Battle Academy
- Battlezone
- Bejeweled Blitz Live
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
- Black Knight Sword
- Blade Kitten
- Blazing Birds
- Bloody Good Time
- The Bluecoats: North vs South
- Bomberman Live
- Boogie Bunnies
- Boxing Fight
- The Bridge
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubble Bobble Neo!
- Burnout Crash!
- Call of Duty Classic
- Capsized
- CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars
- Charlie Murder
- Child of Light
- Choplifter HD
- Cloudberry Kingdom
- Cobalt
- Constant C
- Contrast
- Crazy Machines Elements
- CrazyMouse
- Crimson Alliance
- Crimson Dragon
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Darts vs Zombies
- Deadliest Warrior: Battlegrounds
- Deadlight
- Death Tank
- Deep Black: Episode 1
- Defenders of Ardania
- Defense Technica
- Destination: Arcade
- Diabolical Pitch
- The Dishwasher
- The Dishwasher: VS
- Dogfight 1942
- Dollar Dash
- Doritos Dash of Destruction
- Double Dragon II
- Duke Nukem 3D
- Dungeon Defenders
- Dungeons & Dragons: Daggerdale
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Dustforce
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Exit
- Exit 2
- The Fancy Pants Adventures
- Fatal Fury Special
- Fez
- Field Goal Contest
- Final Exam
- Fire Pro Wrestling
- Fireburst
- Freefall Racers
- Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition
- Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight
- Fruit Ninja Kinect
- Full House Poker
- Fusion: Genesis
- Gel
- Geon
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gotham City Impostors
- Guilty Gear XX ACore Plus
- Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded
- Happy Tree Friends: False Alarm
- Haunt (Kinect)
- Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit
- Hexodius
- Home Run Stars (Kinect)
- How to Survive
- Hunter's Trophy 2: America
- Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia
- Hybrid
- Ion Assault
- Jam Live Music Arcade
- Kinect Party – Base Game (Kinect)
- Kinect Sports Gems (Kinect)
- Leedmees (Kinect)
- Life is Strange
- LocoCycle
- Lucidity
- Magic 2015
- Mark of the Ninja
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Masquerade
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Meteos Wars
- MicroBot
- Mighty No 9
- Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
- Minesweeper Flags
- Mini Ninjas Adventures (Kinect)
- Mortal Kombat Arcade
- Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise
- NCAA Basketball: March Madness Edition
- Panzer General
- The Path of Go
- Penalty Saver (Kinect)
- Penny Arcade (Episode 1)
- Penny Arcade (Episode 2)
- Pinball FX2
- Ping Pong (Kinect)
- Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition
- Prize Driver (Kinect)
- Puzzle Arcade
- Puzzle Bobble Live
- Puzzle Chronicles
- RBI Baseball 14
- Rainbow Islands: Towering Adventure!
- The Raven
- Raystorm HD
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Reaction Rally (Kinect)
- Red Johnson's Chronicles
- Rekoil: Liberator
- Renegade Ops
- Rez HD
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Rocket Riot
- RocketBowl
- Rotastic
- Rush'n Attack
- Rush'n Attack: Ex-Patriot
- Sanctum 2
- Scene It? Movie Night
- Schizoid
- Sea Life Safari
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
- Ski Race (Kinect)
- Skulls of the Shogun
- South Park: Let's Go Tower Defense Play!
- South Park: Tenorman's Revenge
- Space Channel 5 Part 2
- Space Invaders Extreme
- Spare Parts
- Spyglass Board Games
- Star Raiders
- State of Decay
- Storm
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Street Fighter III: Online Edition
- Strider
- Special Forces Team X
- Super Time Force
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Syberia 2
- Takedown: Red Sabre
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tempest
- Terraria: Xbox 360 Edition
- Things on Wheels
- TiQal
- TNT Racers
- TotemBall
- Track & Field
- Trials Fusion
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Tron
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vessel
- Vigilante 8 Arcade
- Voodoo Dice
- War World
- Warlords (2008 release)
- Warp
- Watchmen
- Watchmen Part 2
- Way of the Dogg
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Wik: Fable of Souls
- Wing Commander Arena
- Wits & Wagers
- The Wolf Among Us
- Worms
- Worms 2: Armageddon
- Worms Revolution
- Worms: Ultimate Mayhem
- Wreckateer (Kinect)
- Wrecked: Revenge Revisited
- Xevious
- Yar's Revenge
- Yie Ar King-Fu
- Yo-Ho Kablammo
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's Decade Duels Plus
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Duels
- Zeit 2
- Zeno Clash UE
- Zeno Clash 2
- Zombie Driver HD
- Zombie Wranglers
Al di là dell'inconveniente per gli utenti che possono essere interessati ai giochi in questione, la faccenda non fa che ribadire il problema fondamentale che l'industria videoludica sembra avere con la preservazione dei videogiochi.