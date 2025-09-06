I 100 giochi più brutti di sempre secondo una classifica creata dai fan di tutto il mondo

Pensate a un videogioco che proprio non vi piace, che è assolutamente terribile e che avete odiato ogni secondo. Ce l'avete? Bene, ora andate sotto e provate a vedere se è incluso all'interno dei 100 giochi più brutti di sempre secondo i voti degli utenti di Backloggd.
I 100 giochi più brutti di sempre
Ecco la lista dei giochi considerati i più brutti di sempre secondo gli utenti di Backloggd:
- Superman 64 (1999, N64)
- Silent Hill: Ascension (2023, Web)
- Banana [clicker game] (2024, Web)
- Bubsy 3D (1996, PS1/Sega Saturn)
- Action 52 (1991, NES)
- Ninjabread Man (2005, Multi)
- Umbrella Corps (2016, PS4/PC)
- Custer's Revenge (1982, Atari 2600)
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982, Atari 2600)
- Dragon Ball Z: Taiketsu (2003, GBA)
- Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (2014, Wii U)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (2023, Multi)
- Sonic.EXE (2013, PC)
- FlatOut 3: Chaos and Destruction (2011, PC)
- Little Adventure on the Prairie (2017, 3DS/Vita/PS4)
- Sonic the Hedgehog Genesis (2006, GBA)
- Road Bustle (2020, PS4/PC/Switch)
- Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing (2003, PC)
- The Day Before (2023, PC)
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1989, NES)
- Club Penguin Island (2017, PC/Mobile)
- Ride to Hell: Retribution (2013, PC/PS3/Xbox 360)
- Garten of Banban (2023, Multi)
- Yandere Simulator (2014, PC)
- Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat (2021, Mobile)
- Resident Evil Re:Verse (2022, PC/PS4/Xbox One)
- PETA's Pokémon Black & Blue (2012, Web)
- Erzurum (2021, PC)
- The Quiet Man (2018, PC/PS4)
- Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia (2024, Mobile)
- Sonic Free Riders (2010, Xbox 360)
- Sonic Blast (1996, Game Gear)
- M&M's Kart Racing (2007, Wii)
- Crash Boom Bang! (2006, DS)
- Postal III (2011, PC)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War (2023, PC/Mobile)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 (2015, Multi)
- The Walking Dead: Destinies (2023, Multi)
- Aquaman: Battle for Atlantis (2003, Xbox/GameCube)
- Mortal Kombat: Special Forces (2000, N64/Dreamcast/PlayStation)
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (2024, Multi)
- Unplagued (2024, PC)
- Metal Gear Survive (2018, PC/PS4/Xbox One)
- Zelda's Adventure (1994, CD-i)
- Slyde (2018, PS4)
- Rise of the Robots (1994, Multi)
- Street Fighter (1987, Arcade)
- Cheetahmen II (1996, NES)
- Chickens on the Road (2020, PS4/Switch)
- Batman: Dark Tomorrow (2003, PS2/Xbox/GameCube)
- Redfall (2023, PC/Xbox Series S|X)
- Garten of Banban II (2023, Multi)
- Mario's Time Machine (1993, PC/MS-DOS)
- Hunt Down the Freeman (2018, PC)
- Miner Ultra Adventures (2017, PC)
- eFootball (2021, Multi)
- Mega Man X7 (2003, PC/PS2)
- Mario Kills Tanooki (2011, Web)
- Zula (2016, PC)
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong (2023, Multi)
- Bad Rats (2009, PC)
- Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival (2015, Wii U)
- The Uncanny X-Men (1989, NES)
- Resident Evil Resistance (2020, PC/PS4/Xbox One)
- Haunted Castle (1987, Arcade)
- Mario is Missing! (1993, MS-DOS)
- The Scary Maze Game (2003, Web)
- Ben-Hur (2016, Xbox One)
- Agony (2018, Multi)
- Shaq-Fu (1994, Amiga/NES/Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive)
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012, Wii/DS/3DS)
- The Guy Game (2004, PC/PS2/Xbox)
- eFootball 2022 (2021, Multi)
- Rambo: The Video Game (2014, PC/PS3/Xbox 360)
- Anubis II (2005, PC/PS2/Wii)
- Spectrewoods (2019, PC/PS4/PS5)
- Garena Free Fire (2017, Mobile)
- One Leaves (2019, PC/Xbox One)
- Sonic Eraser (1991, Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive)
- MindsEye (2025, PC/PS5/Xbox Series S|X)
- Shrek Treasure Hunt (2002, PS2)
- Tony Hawk: Ride (2009, PS3/Xbox 360)
- Sad Satan (2015, PC)
- Raid: Shadow Legends (2018, PC/Mobile)
- WWE 2K20 (2019, PC/PS4/XBox One)
- Back to the Future (1989, NES)
- Cooking Mama: Mama Kills Animals (2008, Web)
- Charlie's Angels (2003, PS2/GameCube)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I (2010, Multi)
- Is It Woke? (2024, Web)
- Final Fantasy: All the Bravest (2013, Mobile)
- Sonic Labyrinth (1995, Game Gear)
- Yaris (2007, Xbox 360)
- Garten of Banban III (2023, Multi)
- Batman Forever (1995, SNES)
- Castlevania: The Adventure (1989, Game Boy)
- Devil May Cry 2: HD Remaster (2012, Multi)
- Balan Wonderworld (2021, Multi)
- Awesome Possum Kicks Dr. Machino's Butt (1993, Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive)
- Super Tofu Boy (2010, Web)
Backloggd è un sito in stile Letterboxd che dà uno spazio ai videogiocatori dove radunare i propri titoli giocati, scrivere recensioni e interagire con la community.
Ovviamente, in quanto completamente curata dai fan, non è una classifica particolarmente ragionata, ma rappresenta i giochi che "di pancia" hanno maggiormente segnato i giocatori. Ovviamente, la lista è composta soprattutto da titoli famosi o divenuti virali, quindi potrebbero esserci molti titoli meritevoli di far parte di questa lista ma che sono troppo di nicchia perché riescano a finire in Top 100.
Diteci, quali aggiunte fareste a questa lista?