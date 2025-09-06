I 100 giochi più brutti di sempre secondo una classifica creata dai fan di tutto il mondo

I 100 giochi più brutti di sempre

Ecco la lista dei giochi considerati i più brutti di sempre secondo gli utenti di Backloggd:

Superman 64 (1999, N64) Silent Hill: Ascension (2023, Web) Banana [clicker game] (2024, Web) Bubsy 3D (1996, PS1/Sega Saturn) Action 52 (1991, NES) Ninjabread Man (2005, Multi) Umbrella Corps (2016, PS4/PC) Custer's Revenge (1982, Atari 2600) E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982, Atari 2600) Dragon Ball Z: Taiketsu (2003, GBA) Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (2014, Wii U) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (2023, Multi) Sonic.EXE (2013, PC) FlatOut 3: Chaos and Destruction (2011, PC) Little Adventure on the Prairie (2017, 3DS/Vita/PS4) Sonic the Hedgehog Genesis (2006, GBA) Road Bustle (2020, PS4/PC/Switch) Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing (2003, PC) The Day Before (2023, PC) Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1989, NES) Club Penguin Island (2017, PC/Mobile) Ride to Hell: Retribution (2013, PC/PS3/Xbox 360) Garten of Banban (2023, Multi) Yandere Simulator (2014, PC) Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat (2021, Mobile) Resident Evil Re:Verse (2022, PC/PS4/Xbox One) PETA's Pokémon Black & Blue (2012, Web) Erzurum (2021, PC) The Quiet Man (2018, PC/PS4) Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia (2024, Mobile) Sonic Free Riders (2010, Xbox 360) Sonic Blast (1996, Game Gear) M&M's Kart Racing (2007, Wii) Crash Boom Bang! (2006, DS) Postal III (2011, PC) The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War (2023, PC/Mobile) Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 (2015, Multi) The Walking Dead: Destinies (2023, Multi) Aquaman: Battle for Atlantis (2003, Xbox/GameCube) Mortal Kombat: Special Forces (2000, N64/Dreamcast/PlayStation) Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (2024, Multi) Unplagued (2024, PC) Metal Gear Survive (2018, PC/PS4/Xbox One) Zelda's Adventure (1994, CD-i) Slyde (2018, PS4) Rise of the Robots (1994, Multi) Street Fighter (1987, Arcade) Cheetahmen II (1996, NES) Chickens on the Road (2020, PS4/Switch) Batman: Dark Tomorrow (2003, PS2/Xbox/GameCube) Redfall (2023, PC/Xbox Series S|X) Garten of Banban II (2023, Multi) Mario's Time Machine (1993, PC/MS-DOS) Hunt Down the Freeman (2018, PC) Miner Ultra Adventures (2017, PC) eFootball (2021, Multi) Mega Man X7 (2003, PC/PS2) Mario Kills Tanooki (2011, Web) Zula (2016, PC) Skull Island: Rise of Kong (2023, Multi) Bad Rats (2009, PC) Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival (2015, Wii U) The Uncanny X-Men (1989, NES) Resident Evil Resistance (2020, PC/PS4/Xbox One) Haunted Castle (1987, Arcade) Mario is Missing! (1993, MS-DOS) The Scary Maze Game (2003, Web) Ben-Hur (2016, Xbox One) Agony (2018, Multi) Shaq-Fu (1994, Amiga/NES/Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive) Wreck-It Ralph (2012, Wii/DS/3DS) The Guy Game (2004, PC/PS2/Xbox) eFootball 2022 (2021, Multi) Rambo: The Video Game (2014, PC/PS3/Xbox 360) Anubis II (2005, PC/PS2/Wii) Spectrewoods (2019, PC/PS4/PS5) Garena Free Fire (2017, Mobile) One Leaves (2019, PC/Xbox One) Sonic Eraser (1991, Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive) MindsEye (2025, PC/PS5/Xbox Series S|X) Shrek Treasure Hunt (2002, PS2) Tony Hawk: Ride (2009, PS3/Xbox 360) Sad Satan (2015, PC) Raid: Shadow Legends (2018, PC/Mobile) WWE 2K20 (2019, PC/PS4/XBox One) Back to the Future (1989, NES) Cooking Mama: Mama Kills Animals (2008, Web) Charlie's Angels (2003, PS2/GameCube) Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I (2010, Multi) Is It Woke? (2024, Web) Final Fantasy: All the Bravest (2013, Mobile) Sonic Labyrinth (1995, Game Gear) Yaris (2007, Xbox 360) Garten of Banban III (2023, Multi) Batman Forever (1995, SNES) Castlevania: The Adventure (1989, Game Boy) Devil May Cry 2: HD Remaster (2012, Multi) Balan Wonderworld (2021, Multi) Awesome Possum Kicks Dr. Machino's Butt (1993, Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive) Super Tofu Boy (2010, Web)

Balan Wonderworld, dal creatore di Sonic, rientra in classifica per poco

Backloggd è un sito in stile Letterboxd che dà uno spazio ai videogiocatori dove radunare i propri titoli giocati, scrivere recensioni e interagire con la community.

Ovviamente, in quanto completamente curata dai fan, non è una classifica particolarmente ragionata, ma rappresenta i giochi che "di pancia" hanno maggiormente segnato i giocatori. Ovviamente, la lista è composta soprattutto da titoli famosi o divenuti virali, quindi potrebbero esserci molti titoli meritevoli di far parte di questa lista ma che sono troppo di nicchia perché riescano a finire in Top 100.

Diteci, quali aggiunte fareste a questa lista?