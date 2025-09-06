0

I 100 giochi più brutti di sempre secondo una classifica creata dai fan di tutto il mondo

Tramite Backloggd, i fan di tutto il mondo hanno composto una lista dei 100 giochi più brutti di sempre: vediamo la classifica completa. Condividete le scelte?

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   06/09/2025
I personaggi di Redfall che uccidono un vampiro

Pensate a un videogioco che proprio non vi piace, che è assolutamente terribile e che avete odiato ogni secondo. Ce l'avete? Bene, ora andate sotto e provate a vedere se è incluso all'interno dei 100 giochi più brutti di sempre secondo i voti degli utenti di Backloggd.

I 100 giochi più brutti di sempre

Ecco la lista dei giochi considerati i più brutti di sempre secondo gli utenti di Backloggd:

  1. Superman 64 (1999, N64)
  2. Silent Hill: Ascension (2023, Web)
  3. Banana [clicker game] (2024, Web)
  4. Bubsy 3D (1996, PS1/Sega Saturn)
  5. Action 52 (1991, NES)
  6. Ninjabread Man (2005, Multi)
  7. Umbrella Corps (2016, PS4/PC)
  8. Custer's Revenge (1982, Atari 2600)
  9. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982, Atari 2600)
  10. Dragon Ball Z: Taiketsu (2003, GBA)
  11. Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (2014, Wii U)
  12. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (2023, Multi)
  13. Sonic.EXE (2013, PC)
  14. FlatOut 3: Chaos and Destruction (2011, PC)
  15. Little Adventure on the Prairie (2017, 3DS/Vita/PS4)
  16. Sonic the Hedgehog Genesis (2006, GBA)
  17. Road Bustle (2020, PS4/PC/Switch)
  18. Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing (2003, PC)
  19. The Day Before (2023, PC)
  20. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1989, NES)
  21. Club Penguin Island (2017, PC/Mobile)
  22. Ride to Hell: Retribution (2013, PC/PS3/Xbox 360)
  23. Garten of Banban (2023, Multi)
  24. Yandere Simulator (2014, PC)
  25. Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat (2021, Mobile)
  26. Resident Evil Re:Verse (2022, PC/PS4/Xbox One)
  27. PETA's Pokémon Black & Blue (2012, Web)
  28. Erzurum (2021, PC)
  29. The Quiet Man (2018, PC/PS4)
  30. Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia (2024, Mobile)
  31. Sonic Free Riders (2010, Xbox 360)
  32. Sonic Blast (1996, Game Gear)
  33. M&M's Kart Racing (2007, Wii)
  34. Crash Boom Bang! (2006, DS)
  35. Postal III (2011, PC)
  36. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War (2023, PC/Mobile)
  37. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 (2015, Multi)
  38. The Walking Dead: Destinies (2023, Multi)
  39. Aquaman: Battle for Atlantis (2003, Xbox/GameCube)
  40. Mortal Kombat: Special Forces (2000, N64/Dreamcast/PlayStation)
  41. Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (2024, Multi)
  42. Unplagued (2024, PC)
  43. Metal Gear Survive (2018, PC/PS4/Xbox One)
  44. Zelda's Adventure (1994, CD-i)
  45. Slyde (2018, PS4)
  46. Rise of the Robots (1994, Multi)
  47. Street Fighter (1987, Arcade)
  48. Cheetahmen II (1996, NES)
  49. Chickens on the Road (2020, PS4/Switch)
  50. Batman: Dark Tomorrow (2003, PS2/Xbox/GameCube)
  51. Redfall (2023, PC/Xbox Series S|X)
  52. Garten of Banban II (2023, Multi)
  53. Mario's Time Machine (1993, PC/MS-DOS)
  54. Hunt Down the Freeman (2018, PC)
  55. Miner Ultra Adventures (2017, PC)
  56. eFootball (2021, Multi)
  57. Mega Man X7 (2003, PC/PS2)
  58. Mario Kills Tanooki (2011, Web)
  59. Zula (2016, PC)
  60. Skull Island: Rise of Kong (2023, Multi)
  61. Bad Rats (2009, PC)
  62. Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival (2015, Wii U)
  63. The Uncanny X-Men (1989, NES)
  64. Resident Evil Resistance (2020, PC/PS4/Xbox One)
  65. Haunted Castle (1987, Arcade)
  66. Mario is Missing! (1993, MS-DOS)
  67. The Scary Maze Game (2003, Web)
  68. Ben-Hur (2016, Xbox One)
  69. Agony (2018, Multi)
  70. Shaq-Fu (1994, Amiga/NES/Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive)
  71. Wreck-It Ralph (2012, Wii/DS/3DS)
  72. The Guy Game (2004, PC/PS2/Xbox)
  73. eFootball 2022 (2021, Multi)
  74. Rambo: The Video Game (2014, PC/PS3/Xbox 360)
  75. Anubis II (2005, PC/PS2/Wii)
  76. Spectrewoods (2019, PC/PS4/PS5)
  77. Garena Free Fire (2017, Mobile)
  78. One Leaves (2019, PC/Xbox One)
  79. Sonic Eraser (1991, Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive)
  80. MindsEye (2025, PC/PS5/Xbox Series S|X)
  81. Shrek Treasure Hunt (2002, PS2)
  82. Tony Hawk: Ride (2009, PS3/Xbox 360)
  83. Sad Satan (2015, PC)
  84. Raid: Shadow Legends (2018, PC/Mobile)
  85. WWE 2K20 (2019, PC/PS4/XBox One)
  86. Back to the Future (1989, NES)
  87. Cooking Mama: Mama Kills Animals (2008, Web)
  88. Charlie's Angels (2003, PS2/GameCube)
  89. Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I (2010, Multi)
  90. Is It Woke? (2024, Web)
  91. Final Fantasy: All the Bravest (2013, Mobile)
  92. Sonic Labyrinth (1995, Game Gear)
  93. Yaris (2007, Xbox 360)
  94. Garten of Banban III (2023, Multi)
  95. Batman Forever (1995, SNES)
  96. Castlevania: The Adventure (1989, Game Boy)
  97. Devil May Cry 2: HD Remaster (2012, Multi)
  98. Balan Wonderworld (2021, Multi)
  99. Awesome Possum Kicks Dr. Machino's Butt (1993, Sega Mega-Genesis-Drive)
  100. Super Tofu Boy (2010, Web)
Balan Wonderworld, dal creatore di Sonic, rientra in classifica per poco
Balan Wonderworld, dal creatore di Sonic, rientra in classifica per poco

Backloggd è un sito in stile Letterboxd che dà uno spazio ai videogiocatori dove radunare i propri titoli giocati, scrivere recensioni e interagire con la community.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 domina anche le classifiche di Backloggd, il "Lettertboxd per i giochi" Clair Obscur Expedition 33 domina anche le classifiche di Backloggd, il Lettertboxd per i giochi

Ovviamente, in quanto completamente curata dai fan, non è una classifica particolarmente ragionata, ma rappresenta i giochi che "di pancia" hanno maggiormente segnato i giocatori. Ovviamente, la lista è composta soprattutto da titoli famosi o divenuti virali, quindi potrebbero esserci molti titoli meritevoli di far parte di questa lista ma che sono troppo di nicchia perché riescano a finire in Top 100.

Diteci, quali aggiunte fareste a questa lista?

#Curiosità
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
I 100 giochi più brutti di sempre secondo una classifica creata dai fan di tutto il mondo