Ecco i 100 giochi più venduti in Giappone nel 2025 e la classifica delle console

Non vi stupirà scoprire che nomi come Mario Kart World e Leggende Pokémon Z-A dominano la scena .

La testata giapponese Famitsu ha realizzato una interessante classifica dei giochi e delle console più venduti in Giappone nel 2025 , precisamente tra il 30 dicembre 2024 e il 28 dicembre 2025.

Le classifiche dei giochi e delle console più vendute in Giappone nel 2025

Ecco la lista completa (il secondo valore indica le vendite totali, "Nuovo" significa che è uscito nel 2025):

[NS2] Mario Kart World - 2.238.381 / Nuovo [NSW] Leggende Pokémon Z-A - 1.529.823 / Nuovo [NS2] Leggende Pokémon Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 1.004.154 / Nuovo [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 838.319 / Nuovo [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree - 498.397 / 1.452.658 [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza - 435.206 / Nuovo [NS2] Kirby Air Riders - 424.837 / Nuovo [NSW] Minecraft - 346.606 / 4.109.192 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 342.866 / 6.510.483 [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 316.439 / Nuovo [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - 294.555 / Nuovo [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 288.683 / 8.311.118 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 - 232.554 / Nuovo [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza - 215.619 / Nuovo [PS5] Ghost of Yotei - 199.870 / Nuovo [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 188.535 / Nuovo [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 - 174.051 / Nuovo [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 168.901 / 5.852.920 [NSW] Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che rubò il tempo - 165.202 / Nuovo [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports - 163.786 / 1.678.572 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto - 161.296 / 5.652.322 [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio - 148.033 / Nuovo [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 135.317 / Nuovo [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 - 133.963 / Nuovo [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV - 126.436 / Nuovo [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - 125.683 / Nuovo [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 120.651 / Nuovo [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins - 111.130 / Nuovo [PS5] Death Stranding 2 - 106.440 / Nuovo [NSW] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake - 102.419 / 1.032.924 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 97.897 / 1.460.975 [NSW] Splatoon 3 - 96.810 / 4.501.785 [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - 96.482 / Nuovo [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - 95.817 / Nuovo [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 87.437 / 2.056.692 [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 86.763 / Nuovo [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 86.223 / Nuovo [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 85.717 / Nuovo [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 84.914 / 3.763.033 [PS5] Silent Hill f - 83.104 / Nuovo [PS5] Elden Ring: Nightreign - 82.441 / Nuovo [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y - 82.118 / Nuovo [NSW] Kirby e la terra perduta - 78.260 / 1.252.181 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price - 69.588 / 294.417 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - 69.304 / 469.687 [NSW] Pikmin 4 - 67.247 / 1.350.949 [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 65.694 / 2.422.614 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 - 65.360 / 79.699 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 63.115 / 2.600.505 [NSW] Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster - 61.007 / Nuovo [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - 60.770 / Nuovo [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite - 59.620 / 373.906 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru - 59.192 / 1.266.279 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 - 57.578 / 399.486 [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: Yakuza Pirates in Hawaii - 56.190 / Nuovo [NSW] Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - 55.492 / Nuovo [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa. Heisei. Reiwa mo Teiban - 54.503 / 3.116.119 [NSW] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - 52.638 / Nuovo [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 - 51.046 / 1.121.950 [NSW] It Takes Two - 50.800 / 157.243 [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 50.787 / 2.092.298 [NS2] Kirby e la terra perduta - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Il mondo astrale - 49.584 / Nuovo [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch - 49.287 / 310.462 [NS2] Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 46.946 / Nuovo [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 46.577 / 631.972 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Fraternauti - 45.049 / 210.109 [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered - 44.682 / Nuovo [PS5] Battlefield 6 - 43.999 / Nuovo [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered - 43.526 / Nuovo [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 42.989 / 415.892 [NSW] Human Fall Flat - 42.884 / 478.177 [PS5] Digimon Story: Time Stranger - 42.766 / Nuovo [NSW] Atelier Yumia - 42.648 / Nuovo [NS2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 42.482 / Nuovo [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y - 42.457 / Nuovo [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition - 42.414 / Nuovo [PS5] Atelier Yumia - 40.999 / Nuovo [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows - 40.386 / Nuovo [NS2] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 39.009 / Nuovo [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 38.222 / Nuovo [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 38.213 / 1.438.773 [NSW] Raidou Remastered - 37.805 / Nuovo [NS2] Yakuza 0 Director's Cut - 37.741 / Nuovo [PS5] Astro Bot - 37.317 / 93.498 Leggende POkémon: Arceus (Switch) - 37.195 / 2.442.674 [PS5] Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 36.058 / Nuovo [NSW] Little Nightmares 3 - 35.578 / Nuovo [NSW] Fitness Boxing 3 - 34.182 / 48.597 [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with you - Emotional - 33.954 / Nuovo [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 33.723 / 1.305.256 [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo - 33.695 / 4.512.092 [NS2] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 33.595 / Nuovo [NSW] Pikmin 1 + 2 - 33.722 / 147.344 [NSW] Octopath Traveler 0 - 32.164 / Nuovo [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - 31.947 / Nuovo [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero - 31.270 / Nuovo [PS5] Black Myth: Wukong - 30.474 / Nuovo [PS5] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - 30.552 / Nuovo [NS2] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 29.904 / Nuovo [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - 28.881 / Nuovo

v In questa Top 100, 80 titoli sono per Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch 2, mentre i restanti sono divisi tra PS4 e PS5.

Parlando invece delle console, ecco la classifica:

Switch 2 - 3.784.067

Switch OLED - 878.361

PS5 - 478.647

Switch Lite - 445.420

PS5 Digital Edition - 217.180

Switch - 196.603

PS5 Pro - 183.377

Xbox Series S - 12.769

Xbox Series X - 9.709

Xbox Series X Digital Edition - 8.748

PS4 - 1.087

Anche in questo caso, non stupisce vedere Nintendo Switch a capo della classifica. Per quanto riguarda invece il 2026, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade conquista le classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana.