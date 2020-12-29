Amazon Prime Video, film e serie TV in uscita nel 2021: ecco la lista

Amazon Prime Video rinnoverà il proprio catalogo nel 2021 con tanti film e serie TV, ed ecco una prima lista con le uscite del nuovo anno, fra produzioni inedite e attesi rinnovi.
Da Il Principe Cerca Figlio a Tom Clancy's Without Remors, questa prima mandata di contenuti promette già bene, ma non mancheranno sicuramente ulteriori aggiornamenti, vedi ad esempio le partite del mercoledì di Champions League.
Show e serie televisive
- LOL: Chi ride è fuori
- Celebrity Haunted: Caccia all'Uomo S2
- Dinner Club
- Vita da Carlo
- Tutta Colpa di Freud
- Invincible
- Panic
- Them
- The Underground Railroad
- Progetto di Tracy Oliver (senza titolo)
- Dom
- Manhas de Setembro
- The Family Man S2
- I Bought the Farm
- The Great Escapist
- The Boarding School
- La Templanza
- The Legend of Sergio Ramos
- Mixte
- Operation Totems
Film
- One Night in Miami
- Il principe Cerca Figlio
- Bliss
- Governance: Tutto ha un prezzo
- Una Relazione
- The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
- The Boy from Medellin
- Run Sweetheart Run
- Tom Clancy's Without Remorse
- The Voyeurs
- Documentario su Mary J. Blige
- Birds of Paradise
- The Manor - Welcome to Blumhouse 2021
- Black as a Night - Welcome to Blumhouse 2021
- Madres - Welcome to Blumhouse 2021
- Bingo - Welcome to Blumhouse 2021
- Invasion
- Le Bal des Folles