Amazon Prime Video, film e serie TV in uscita nel 2021: ecco la lista

Ecco la lista in aggiornamento dei film e delle serie TV in uscita sulla piattaforma Amazon Prime Video nel corso del 2021.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   29/12/2020
0

Amazon Prime Video rinnoverà il proprio catalogo nel 2021 con tanti film e serie TV, ed ecco una prima lista con le uscite del nuovo anno, fra produzioni inedite e attesi rinnovi.

Da Il Principe Cerca Figlio a Tom Clancy's Without Remors, questa prima mandata di contenuti promette già bene, ma non mancheranno sicuramente ulteriori aggiornamenti, vedi ad esempio le partite del mercoledì di Champions League.

Show e serie televisive

  • LOL: Chi ride è fuori
  • Celebrity Haunted: Caccia all'Uomo S2
  • Dinner Club
  • Vita da Carlo
  • Tutta Colpa di Freud
  • Invincible
  • Panic
  • Them
  • The Underground Railroad
  • Progetto di Tracy Oliver (senza titolo)
  • Dom
  • Manhas de Setembro
  • The Family Man S2
  • I Bought the Farm
  • The Great Escapist
  • The Boarding School
  • La Templanza
  • The Legend of Sergio Ramos
  • Mixte
  • Operation Totems

Film

  • One Night in Miami
  • Il principe Cerca Figlio
  • Bliss
  • Governance: Tutto ha un prezzo
  • Una Relazione
  • The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
  • The Boy from Medellin
  • Run Sweetheart Run
  • Tom Clancy's Without Remorse
  • The Voyeurs
  • Documentario su Mary J. Blige
  • Birds of Paradise
  • The Manor - Welcome to Blumhouse 2021
  • Black as a Night - Welcome to Blumhouse 2021
  • Madres - Welcome to Blumhouse 2021
  • Bingo - Welcome to Blumhouse 2021
  • Invasion
  • Le Bal des Folles

Amazon Prime Video Tvcjiq2

