App Store Awards 2021, i vincitori: Apple premia i giochi e le app migliori

Apple ha annunciato i vincitori degli App Store Awards 2021, dunque i giochi e le app migliori per iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV e Apple Watch pubblicati nel corso di quest'anno e selezionati dalla casa di Cupertino.

Lo straordinario MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift (qui la recensione) è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno per iPhone, mentre l'MMORPG su licenza Marvel Future Revolution (recensione) ha ottenuto il medesimo riconoscimento su iPad.

Il gioco dell'anno su Mac è il classico Myst, mentre su Apple TV è stato premiato Space Marshals 3 di Pixelbite. La piattaforma Apple Arcade, infine, ha incoronato vincitore Fantasian (recensione), il nuovo jRPG creato dal padre di Final Fantasy.

App Store Awards 2021, i vincitori



iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion

Mac App of the Year: Craft

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather

iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift

iPad Game of the Year: Marvel Future Revolution

Mac Game of the Year: Myst

Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian

Il team editoriale incaricato da Apple ha voluto premiare inoltre alcune produzioni nell'ambito della categoria Trend of the Year, identificata in questo caso con il concetto di Connessione fra le persone.

