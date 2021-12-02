App Store Awards 2021, i vincitori: Apple premia i giochi e le app migliori

Apple ha annunciato i vincitori degli App Store Awards 2021, dunque i giochi e le app migliori per iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV e Apple Watch pubblicati nel corso di quest'anno e selezionati dalla casa di Cupertino.
Lo straordinario MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift (qui la recensione) è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno per iPhone, mentre l'MMORPG su licenza Marvel Future Revolution (recensione) ha ottenuto il medesimo riconoscimento su iPad.
Il gioco dell'anno su Mac è il classico Myst, mentre su Apple TV è stato premiato Space Marshals 3 di Pixelbite. La piattaforma Apple Arcade, infine, ha incoronato vincitore Fantasian (recensione), il nuovo jRPG creato dal padre di Final Fantasy.
App Store Awards 2021, i vincitori
- iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World
- iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion
- Mac App of the Year: Craft
- Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN
- Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather
- iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift
- iPad Game of the Year: Marvel Future Revolution
- Mac Game of the Year: Myst
- Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian
Il team editoriale incaricato da Apple ha voluto premiare inoltre alcune produzioni nell'ambito della categoria Trend of the Year, identificata in questo caso con il concetto di Connessione fra le persone.
- Among Us
- Bumble
- Canva
- EatOkra
- Peanut