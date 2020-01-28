Avengers: Endgame, tutti i volti di Captain Marvel in queste concept art 0

Il look di Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame avrebbe potuto essere molto differente; ecco una dozzina di nuovi stili, dalle concept art ufficiali del film.

NOTIZIA di Simone Pettine   —   28/01/2020

Sapevate che Captain Marvel avrebbe potuto avere un look molto differente da quello che avete effettivamente visto nel recente film di Marvel Studios, Avengers: Endgame? Lo ha svelato Andy Park, director e visual development della società.

Lo stesso Park, nelle scorse ore, ha condiviso su Instagram una dozzina di stili alternativi per Captain Marvel: tutti i volti che l'eroina più potente dell'universo avrebbe potuto avere in Avengers: Endgame. Poi ovviamente si è deciso di optare per il taglio di capelli corto e il look che avete già visto nel film. Abbiamo anche una serie di concept art dedicate al costume di Captain Marvel da combattimento.

Eco qui di seguito tutte le immagini di cui vi abbiamo parlato. Park ha voluto testare una serie di elmetti e copricapi "nuovi" per Captain Marvel. Il film è attualmente disponibile in DVD e Blu-Ray, ha segnato un record di incassi nella storia del cinema e ha chiuso un ciclo narrativo lungo circa 10 anni.

