BAFTA 2022: tutti i vincitori videoludici, Returnal è il gioco dell'anno

Sono stati svelati tutti i vincitori dei Bafta 2022 videoludici, per ogni categoria. Vediamo tutti i nominati e i premiati.
Migliori Animazioni
- CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRITS Hunter Schmidt - Ember Lab LLC/ Ember Lab LLC
- LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Development Team - Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- Vincitore - RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Premio per raggiungimenti artistici
- Vincitore - THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team - Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Development Team - Capcom/Capcom
- RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Premio per raggiungimenti sonori
- THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team - Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
- DEATHLOOP Development Team - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- HALO INFINITE Development Team - 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- MARVEL'S GUARDIAN'S OF THE GALAXY Development Team - Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
- Vincitore - RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Miglior gioco
- DEATHLOOP Development Team - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- INSCRYPTION Development Team - Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Vincitore - RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Miglior gioco inglese
- ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team - ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital
- DEATH'S DOOR Development Team - Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
- FIGHTS IN TIGHT SPACES Development Team - Ground Shatter/Mode7
- Vincitore - FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- OVERBOARD! Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Anastasia Wyatt - inkle/ inkle
- SABLE Development Team - Shedworks/Raw Fury
Miglior gioco di debutto
- THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team - Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- EASTWARD Development Team - Pixpil/Chucklefish
- THE FORGOTTEN CITY Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre - Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
- GENESIS NOIR Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel - Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller
- MAQUETTE Development Team - Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive
- Vincitore - TOEM Development Team - Something We Made/ Something We Made
Miglior gioco in evoluzione
- AMONG US Development Team - Innersloth/Innersloth
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- APEX LEGENDS Development Team - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- DISCO ELYSIUM - THE FINAL CUT Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- FORTNITE Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly
- Vincitore - NO MAN'S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
Migliori gioco per famiglie
- ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team - ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital
- Vincitore - CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE Development Team - Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck - Witch Beam/Humble Games
Migliori gioco che va oltre l'intrattenimento
- ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team - ustwo games/ustwo games/Plug In Digital
- Vincitore - BEFORE YOUR EYES Development Team - GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games
- CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE- Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI
- GAME BUILDER GARAGE Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team -Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team -Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Miglior Game Design:
- DEATHLOOP Development Team - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Vincitore - INSCRYPTION Development Team - Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Miglior multiplayer
- BACK 4 BLOOD Development Team - Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- HALO INFINITE Development Team - 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- HELL LET LOOSE Development Team - Black Matter/Team17
- Vincitore - IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Migliore musica
- DEATHLOOP Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- FAR CRY 6 Development Team - Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft
- HALO INFINITE Gareth Coker, Joel Corelitz and Curtis Schweitzer - 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Peter McConnell - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh - Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Vincitore - RETURNAL Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Migliore narrativa
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Development Team - Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
- MARVEL'S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Development Team - Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Tim Schafer - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Vincitore - UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer - Witch Beam/Humble Games
Miglior proprietà originale
- DEATHLOOP Development Team - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- DEATH'S DOOR Development Team - Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
- INSCRYPTION Development Team - Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- Vincitore - IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck - Witch Beam/Humble Games
Miglior performer in un ruolo principale
- OZIOMA AKAGHA nei panni di Julianna Blake in DEATHLOOP
- JASON E KELLEY nei panni di Colt Vahn "the Captain" in DEATHLOOP
- JENNIFER HALE nei panni di Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- JON MCLAREN nei panni di Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- ERIKA MORI nei panni di Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
- Vincitrice - JANE PERRY nei panni di Selene Vassos in Returnal
Miglior perfermer in un ruolo di supporto
- LAURA BAILEY nei panni di Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Vincitrice - KIMBERLY BROOKS nei panni di Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2
- JASON CAVALIER nei panni di Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- MAGGIE ROBERTSON nei panni di Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
- HAN SOTO nei panni di Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
- ALEX WEINER nei panni di Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Premio per raggiungimenti tecnologici
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- HITMAN 3 Development Team - IO Interactive/IO Interactive
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- Vincitore - RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Devleopment Team - Capcom/Capcom
- RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
EE Game of the Year (votato dal pubblico)
- CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI
- DEATHLOOP Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- THE FORGOTTEN CITY Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
- IT TAKES TWO Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- METROID DREAD Nintendo & MercurySteam, Nintendo
- Vincitore - UNPACKING Witch Beam/Humble Games
Infine, vi segnaliamo che sono disponibili gli sconti su Steam e sull'Humble Store a tema BAFTA 2022.