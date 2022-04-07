BAFTA 2022: tutti i vincitori videoludici, Returnal è il gioco dell'anno

I BAFTA 2022 hanno svelato i vincitori di tutte le categorie videoludiche: Returnal è il gioco dell'anno.

Sono stati svelati tutti i vincitori dei Bafta 2022 videoludici, per ogni categoria. Vediamo tutti i nominati e i premiati.

Migliori Animazioni

  • CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
  • IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRITS Hunter Schmidt - Ember Lab LLC/ Ember Lab LLC
  • LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Development Team - Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
  • PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
  • Vincitore - RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Premio per raggiungimenti artistici

  • Vincitore - THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team - Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
  • IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
  • RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Development Team - Capcom/Capcom
  • RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Premio per raggiungimenti sonori

  • THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team - Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
  • CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
  • DEATHLOOP Development Team - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
  • HALO INFINITE Development Team - 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
  • MARVEL'S GUARDIAN'S OF THE GALAXY Development Team - Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
  • Vincitore - RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Miglior gioco

  • DEATHLOOP Development Team - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
  • FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
  • INSCRYPTION Development Team - Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
  • IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Vincitore - RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Miglior gioco inglese

  • ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team - ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital
  • DEATH'S DOOR Development Team - Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
  • FIGHTS IN TIGHT SPACES Development Team - Ground Shatter/Mode7
  • Vincitore - FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
  • OVERBOARD! Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Anastasia Wyatt - inkle/ inkle
  • SABLE Development Team - Shedworks/Raw Fury

Miglior gioco di debutto

  • THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team - Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
  • EASTWARD Development Team - Pixpil/Chucklefish
  • THE FORGOTTEN CITY Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre - Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
  • GENESIS NOIR Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel - Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller
  • MAQUETTE Development Team - Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive
  • Vincitore - TOEM Development Team - Something We Made/ Something We Made

Miglior gioco in evoluzione

  • AMONG US Development Team - Innersloth/Innersloth
  • ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • APEX LEGENDS Development Team - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • DISCO ELYSIUM - THE FINAL CUT Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • FORTNITE Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly
  • Vincitore - NO MAN'S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games

Migliori gioco per famiglie

  • ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team - ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital
  • Vincitore - CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE Development Team - Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI
  • FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
  • MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck - Witch Beam/Humble Games

Migliori gioco che va oltre l'intrattenimento

  • ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team - ustwo games/ustwo games/Plug In Digital
  • Vincitore - BEFORE YOUR EYES Development Team - GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games
  • CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE- Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI
  • GAME BUILDER GARAGE Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • IT TAKES TWO Development Team -Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team -Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Miglior Game Design:

  • DEATHLOOP Development Team - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
  • FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
  • Vincitore - INSCRYPTION Development Team - Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
  • IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Miglior multiplayer

  • BACK 4 BLOOD Development Team - Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
  • CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
  • FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
  • HALO INFINITE Development Team - 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
  • HELL LET LOOSE Development Team - Black Matter/Team17
  • Vincitore - IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Migliore musica

  • DEATHLOOP Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
  • FAR CRY 6 Development Team - Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft
  • HALO INFINITE Gareth Coker, Joel Corelitz and Curtis Schweitzer - 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
  • PSYCHONAUTS 2 Peter McConnell - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
  • RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh - Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Vincitore - RETURNAL Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Migliore narrativa

  • IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Development Team - Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
  • MARVEL'S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Development Team - Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
  • PSYCHONAUTS 2 Tim Schafer - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
  • RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Vincitore - UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer - Witch Beam/Humble Games

Miglior proprietà originale

  • DEATHLOOP Development Team - Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
  • DEATH'S DOOR Development Team - Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
  • INSCRYPTION Development Team - Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
  • Vincitore - IT TAKES TWO Development Team - Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck - Witch Beam/Humble Games

Miglior performer in un ruolo principale

  • OZIOMA AKAGHA nei panni di Julianna Blake in DEATHLOOP
  • JASON E KELLEY nei panni di Colt Vahn "the Captain" in DEATHLOOP
  • JENNIFER HALE nei panni di Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • JON MCLAREN nei panni di Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • ERIKA MORI nei panni di Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Vincitrice - JANE PERRY nei panni di Selene Vassos in Returnal

Miglior perfermer in un ruolo di supporto

  • LAURA BAILEY nei panni di Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Vincitrice - KIMBERLY BROOKS nei panni di Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2
  • JASON CAVALIER nei panni di Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • MAGGIE ROBERTSON nei panni di Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
  • HAN SOTO nei panni di Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
  • ALEX WEINER nei panni di Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Premio per raggiungimenti tecnologici

  • FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
  • HITMAN 3 Development Team - IO Interactive/IO Interactive
  • PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team - Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
  • Vincitore - RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Devleopment Team - Capcom/Capcom
  • RETURNAL Development Team - Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

EE Game of the Year (votato dal pubblico)

  • CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI
  • DEATHLOOP Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
  • THE FORGOTTEN CITY Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
  • IT TAKES TWO Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • METROID DREAD Nintendo & MercurySteam, Nintendo
  • Vincitore - UNPACKING Witch Beam/Humble Games

Infine, vi segnaliamo che sono disponibili gli sconti su Steam e sull'Humble Store a tema BAFTA 2022.

