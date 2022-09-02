Bandai Namco ha svelato la sua ampia lineup per il Tokyo Game Show 2022

L'editore giapponese Bandai Namco ha annunciato la sua ricca lineup per il Tokyo Game Show 2022, che comprende tanti giochi per PC e console, tanti titoli mobile e una serie di eventi in live stream in cui verranno trattati diversi argomenti e a cui parteciperanno molti ospiti. Vediamo:
Giochi console e PC
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch) - Giocabile, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Trailer
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Trailer
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Trailer, Live Stream
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Live Stream
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Trailer
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Trailer
- LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) - Trailer, Live Stream
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) - Giocabile, Trailer, Live Stream
- Pac-Man Museum+ (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Trailer
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Trailer
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) - Giocabile, Trailer
- PUI PUI Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! (Switch) - Trailer
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Trailer, Live Stream
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) - Trailer, Live Stream
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) - Giocabile, Trailer
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) - Giocabile, Trailer, Live Stream
Giochi mobile e da browser
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) - Trailer, Live Stream
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Engage (iOS, Android) - Trailer, Live Stream
- My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
- One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) - Trailer, Live Stream
- Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) - Trailer, Live Stream
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) - Trailer, Live Stream
Calendario degli eventi
15 settembre 2022
- dalle 19:30 alle 20:30 - Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 - Gundam Breaker Mobile, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, e SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL.
- dalle 22:00 alle 22:50 - One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special - con Marika Kouno (doppiatrice).
16 settembre 2022
- dalle 18:00 alle 19:00 - Dragon Ball: The Breakers e Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Program.
- dalle 20:00 alle 21:00 - Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Special Broadcast - con Hikari Kuroki.
- dalle 22:30 alle 23:30 - Tales of Series Special Broadcast
18 settembre 2022
- dalle 16:00 alle 17:25 - Sword Art Online Special Broadcast - Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris e Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. con Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (doppiatore di Kirito), Miho Okasaki (doppiatrice di Medina), Sumire Uesaka (doppiatrice di Layla), Eir Aoi (cantante della canzone Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown).
- dalle 18:30 alle 20:00 - That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast - con Miho Okasaki (doppiatrice di Rimuru Tempest) e Yuka Iguchi (doppiatrice di Velzardr).
- dalle 21:00 alle 22:00 - ??? - non annunciato.