Il catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium sta per salutare ben 22 giochi

Ben ventidue giochi usciranno dal catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium il prossimo 20 maggio: si tratta dell'elenco più lungo di sempre per il servizio Sony, che include anche diverse esclusive first party che immaginavamo sarebbero rimaste lì per sempre.
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)
- MotoGP 24 (PS5, PS4)
- The Sims 4: Island Living (PS4)
- Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3) - PS Plus Premium
- Resistance 2 (PS3) - PS Plus Premium
- Walkabout Mini Golf (PS5) - PS Plus Premium
- Synth Riders (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
- Before Your Eyes (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4)
- Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5, PS4)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS5, PS4)
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4)
- Journey to the Savage Planet (PS5, PS4)
- Portal Knights (PS4)
- Enter the Gungeon (PS4)
- Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)
- inFAMOUS: Second Son (PS4)
Stavolta non è semplicemente una questione di numeri, ma anche e soprattutto di spessore: come scritto in apertura, la lista include diverse produzioni first party che si pensava sarebbero rimaste sempre a disposizione degli abbonati, vedi inFAMOUS: Second Son e i primi due capitoli di Resistance per PS3.
Un addio doloroso
Naturalmente nell'elenco dei titoli in partenza spicca il nome di Grand Theft Auto V: il blockbuster targato Rockstar Games sembra destinato ad andare e venire dal catalogo di PlayStation Plus riservato agli utenti Extra e Premium, forse per via di accordi caratterizzati da chiari vincoli temporali.
Le tante defezioni cozzano peraltro con i recenti aumenti di prezzo per l'abbonamento al servizio Sony, che fanno temere la possibilità di un rincaro anche in Italia.