Il catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium sta per salutare ben 22 giochi

Ben ventidue giochi usciranno dal catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium il prossimo 20 maggio: si tratta dell'elenco più lungo di sempre per il servizio Sony, che include anche diverse esclusive first party che immaginavamo sarebbero rimaste lì per sempre.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)

MotoGP 24 (PS5, PS4)

The Sims 4: Island Living (PS4)

Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3) - PS Plus Premium

Resistance 2 (PS3) - PS Plus Premium

Walkabout Mini Golf (PS5) - PS Plus Premium

Synth Riders (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium

Before Your Eyes (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5, PS4)

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS5, PS4)

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4)

Journey to the Savage Planet (PS5, PS4)

Portal Knights (PS4)

Enter the Gungeon (PS4)

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)

inFAMOUS: Second Son (PS4)

Stavolta non è semplicemente una questione di numeri, ma anche e soprattutto di spessore: come scritto in apertura, la lista include diverse produzioni first party che si pensava sarebbero rimaste sempre a disposizione degli abbonati, vedi inFAMOUS: Second Son e i primi due capitoli di Resistance per PS3.