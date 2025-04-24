0

Il catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium sta per salutare ben 22 giochi

Sony ha annunciato i giochi che usciranno dal catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire dal 20 maggio, e si tratta dell'elenco più lungo di sempre: vediamo di che titoli si tratta.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   24/04/2025
Il protagonista di Infamous: Second Son

Ben ventidue giochi usciranno dal catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium il prossimo 20 maggio: si tratta dell'elenco più lungo di sempre per il servizio Sony, che include anche diverse esclusive first party che immaginavamo sarebbero rimaste lì per sempre.

  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)
  • MotoGP 24 (PS5, PS4)
  • The Sims 4: Island Living (PS4)
  • Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3) - PS Plus Premium
  • Resistance 2 (PS3) - PS Plus Premium
  • Walkabout Mini Golf (PS5) - PS Plus Premium
  • Synth Riders (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
  • Before Your Eyes (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution (PSVR2) - PS Plus Premium
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4)
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5, PS4)
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS5, PS4)
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet (PS5, PS4)
  • Portal Knights (PS4)
  • Enter the Gungeon (PS4)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)
  • inFAMOUS: Second Son (PS4)
PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, ecco i giochi PS4 e PS5 di aprile PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, ecco i giochi PS4 e PS5 di aprile

Stavolta non è semplicemente una questione di numeri, ma anche e soprattutto di spessore: come scritto in apertura, la lista include diverse produzioni first party che si pensava sarebbero rimaste sempre a disposizione degli abbonati, vedi inFAMOUS: Second Son e i primi due capitoli di Resistance per PS3.

Un addio doloroso

Naturalmente nell'elenco dei titoli in partenza spicca il nome di Grand Theft Auto V: il blockbuster targato Rockstar Games sembra destinato ad andare e venire dal catalogo di PlayStation Plus riservato agli utenti Extra e Premium, forse per via di accordi caratterizzati da chiari vincoli temporali.

Le tante defezioni cozzano peraltro con i recenti aumenti di prezzo per l'abbonamento al servizio Sony, che fanno temere la possibilità di un rincaro anche in Italia.

#PlayStation Plus
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Il catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium sta per salutare ben 22 giochi