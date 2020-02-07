Cosplay, il Mandalorian provocante di Jessica Nigri

Probabilmente conoscerete già, per motivi di interesse scientifico e puramente teorici, la cosplayer Jessica Nigri: ha interpretato diversi personaggi nella sua carriera, quasi sempre in una versione provocante. Adesso è passata ai prodotti targati Disney+.

Jessica Nigri ha deciso di realizzare un cosplay dedicato a The Mandalorian, la nuova serie dell'universo di Star Wars presente su Disney+ (in America, da noi arriverà a Marzo 2020). Il protagonista è Din Djarin (cioè il mandaloriano), e gli scatti in questione sono quantomeno... appariscenti. Ma che questa astuta artista ci sappia davvero fare, nel suo lavoro, è innegabile.

Ecco qui di seguito l'immagine principale del The Mandalorian targato Jessica Nigri: probabilmente per riconoscere il personaggio sono fondamentali la pistola e il casco. Da notare che gran parte degli accessori è stata realizzata a mano da Jessica Nigri stessa, della quale potreste anche valutare di apprezzare un recente e provocante Scorbunny.