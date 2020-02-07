Cosplay, il Mandalorian provocante di Jessica Nigri

Probabilmente conoscerete già, per motivi di interesse scientifico e puramente teorici, la cosplayer Jessica Nigri: ha interpretato diversi personaggi nella sua carriera, quasi sempre in una versione provocante. Adesso è passata ai prodotti targati Disney+.
Jessica Nigri ha deciso di realizzare un cosplay dedicato a The Mandalorian, la nuova serie dell'universo di Star Wars presente su Disney+ (in America, da noi arriverà a Marzo 2020). Il protagonista è Din Djarin (cioè il mandaloriano), e gli scatti in questione sono quantomeno... appariscenti. Ma che questa astuta artista ci sappia davvero fare, nel suo lavoro, è innegabile.
Ecco qui di seguito l'immagine principale del The Mandalorian targato Jessica Nigri: probabilmente per riconoscere il personaggio sono fondamentali la pistola e il casco. Da notare che gran parte degli accessori è stata realizzata a mano da Jessica Nigri stessa, della quale potreste anche valutare di apprezzare un recente e provocante Scorbunny.
❤️😤THIS IS NOT THE WAY😤❤️ ✨✨Which do you like better!✨✨ I made a full bikini set to match the full Mando cosplay and BITCH I'M PROUD hahahah! We woke up at 4:30am to catch this sunrise the morning after the full Mandalorian shoot out on the Salt Flats in Death Valley! There were only 3 other people out there around this time of day! We walked about a mile onto the flats to get away from the edges and stood amongst 200square miles of natural salt! Once the sun peaked over those mountains, BOOM IT WAS SO WARM! It was so quiet, so calm and so worth doing again!! I really hope you guys like these photos coming! I have really been trying hard to bring you really unique on location shoots and HECK I HOPE YOU LOVE THEM AS MUCH AS I DO!! Photo edit : @beethyphotography Bikini and belt and accessories made by me! Riffle+blaster : 3d printed by @habiteer_workshop painted and finish by me! Helmet: JANGO helmet base with heavy mods and painting by me!