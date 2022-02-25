D.I.C.E. Awards, i vincitori: It Takes Two è di nuovo GOTY, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart domina

Ecco i vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards: It Takes Two è di nuovo GOTY, ma a dominare su tutti gli altri è Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Ecco i dettagli.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   25/02/2022
0

Sono stati svelati i vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards. Il GOTY è di nuovo It Take Two, già vincitore dei The Game Awards e non solo. A dominare la lista dei vincitori è però Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart che ottiene quattro premi su nove nomination.

Game of the Year

  • It Takes Two - Vincitore
  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Incredibili risultati con le animazioni

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Resident Evil Village

Incredibili risultati nell'Art Direction

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Resident Evil Village

Incredibili risultati con i Personaggi

  • Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu - Vincitore
  • Deathloop - Colt Vahn
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet

Incredibili risultati per la composizione di musica originale

  • Returnal - Vincitore
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2

Incredibili risultati per l'Audio Design

  • Returnal - Vincitore
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Incredibili risultati nella storia

  • Guardians of the Galaxy - Vincitore
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Incredibili risultati tecnici

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Returnal

Game of the Year (Giochi d'azione)

  • Halo Infinite - Vincitore
  • Deathloop
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Game of the Year (Giochi d'avventura)

  • Guardians of the Galaxy - Vincitore
  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Game of the Year (Giochi per famiglie)

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Game of the Year (Picchiaduro)

  • Guilty Gear Strive - Vincitore
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Game of the Year (Giochi di guida)

  • Forza Horizon 5 - Vincitore
  • F1 2021
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Game of the Year (GDR)

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - Vincitore
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Game of the Year (Sportivi)

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush - Vincitore
  • FIFA 22
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Game of the Year (Strategia e simulazione)

  • Age of Empires IV - Vincitore
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Risultati tecnici per la realtà immersiva

  • Lone Echo II - Vincitore
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Yuki

Game of the Year (Realtà immersiva)

  • Lone Echo II - Vincitore
  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Incredibili risultati per un gioco indipendente

  • Unpacking - Vincitore
  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable

Game of the Year (Mobile)

  • Pokémon Unite - Vincitore
  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage

Game of the Year (Online)

  • Halo Infinite - Vincitore
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Knockout City

Incredibili risultati nel Game Design

  • It Takes Two - Vincitore
  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Incredibili risultati nella Game Direction

  • Deathloop - Vincitore
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

D.I.C.E. Awards, i vincitori: It Takes Two è di nuovo GOTY, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart domina