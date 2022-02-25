D.I.C.E. Awards, i vincitori: It Takes Two è di nuovo GOTY, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart domina

Sono stati svelati i vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards. Il GOTY è di nuovo It Take Two, già vincitore dei The Game Awards e non solo. A dominare la lista dei vincitori è però Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart che ottiene quattro premi su nove nomination.
Game of the Year
- It Takes Two - Vincitore
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Incredibili risultati con le animazioni
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Resident Evil Village
Incredibili risultati nell'Art Direction
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Resident Evil Village
Incredibili risultati con i Personaggi
- Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu - Vincitore
- Deathloop - Colt Vahn
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet
Incredibili risultati per la composizione di musica originale
- Returnal - Vincitore
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
Incredibili risultati per l'Audio Design
- Returnal - Vincitore
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Incredibili risultati nella storia
- Guardians of the Galaxy - Vincitore
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Incredibili risultati tecnici
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Returnal
Game of the Year (Giochi d'azione)
- Halo Infinite - Vincitore
- Deathloop
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Game of the Year (Giochi d'avventura)
- Guardians of the Galaxy - Vincitore
- Death's Door
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Game of the Year (Giochi per famiglie)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Warioware: Get it Together
Game of the Year (Picchiaduro)
- Guilty Gear Strive - Vincitore
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Game of the Year (Giochi di guida)
- Forza Horizon 5 - Vincitore
- F1 2021
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Game of the Year (GDR)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - Vincitore
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Game of the Year (Sportivi)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - Vincitore
- FIFA 22
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Game of the Year (Strategia e simulazione)
- Age of Empires IV - Vincitore
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Risultati tecnici per la realtà immersiva
- Lone Echo II - Vincitore
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
Game of the Year (Realtà immersiva)
- Lone Echo II - Vincitore
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Incredibili risultati per un gioco indipendente
- Unpacking - Vincitore
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
Game of the Year (Mobile)
- Pokémon Unite - Vincitore
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
Game of the Year (Online)
- Halo Infinite - Vincitore
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Knockout City
Incredibili risultati nel Game Design
- It Takes Two - Vincitore
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Incredibili risultati nella Game Direction
- Deathloop - Vincitore
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape