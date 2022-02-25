D.I.C.E. Awards, i vincitori: It Takes Two è di nuovo GOTY, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart domina

Sono stati svelati i vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards. Il GOTY è di nuovo It Take Two, già vincitore dei The Game Awards e non solo. A dominare la lista dei vincitori è però Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart che ottiene quattro premi su nove nomination.

Game of the Year

It Takes Two - Vincitore

Deathloop

Inscryption

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Incredibili risultati con le animazioni

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Resident Evil Village

Incredibili risultati nell'Art Direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Resident Evil Village

Incredibili risultati con i Personaggi

Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu - Vincitore

Deathloop - Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet

Incredibili risultati per la composizione di musica originale

Returnal - Vincitore

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Incredibili risultati per l'Audio Design

Returnal - Vincitore

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Incredibili risultati nella storia

Guardians of the Galaxy - Vincitore

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Incredibili risultati tecnici

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Returnal

Game of the Year (Giochi d'azione)

Halo Infinite - Vincitore

Deathloop

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Game of the Year (Giochi d'avventura)

Guardians of the Galaxy - Vincitore

Death's Door

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Game of the Year (Giochi per famiglie)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Vincitore

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Warioware: Get it Together

Game of the Year (Picchiaduro)

Guilty Gear Strive - Vincitore

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Game of the Year (Giochi di guida)

Forza Horizon 5 - Vincitore

F1 2021

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Game of the Year (GDR)

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - Vincitore

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Game of the Year (Sportivi)

Mario Golf: Super Rush - Vincitore

FIFA 22

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Game of the Year (Strategia e simulazione)

Age of Empires IV - Vincitore

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Risultati tecnici per la realtà immersiva

Lone Echo II - Vincitore

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

Game of the Year (Realtà immersiva)

Lone Echo II - Vincitore

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Incredibili risultati per un gioco indipendente

Unpacking - Vincitore

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Game of the Year (Mobile)

Pokémon Unite - Vincitore

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Game of the Year (Online)

Halo Infinite - Vincitore

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Knockout City

Incredibili risultati nel Game Design

It Takes Two - Vincitore

Deathloop

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Incredibili risultati nella Game Direction