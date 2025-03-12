1

Dragon Age: The Veilguard sembra aver fallito anche su PlayStation Plus, dove è gratis per tutti

Dragon Age: The Veilguard è andato male anche su PlayStation Plus o, quantomeno, non ha fatto i numeri di un altro gioco regalato a marzo.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   12/03/2025
Un personaggio di Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard non ha venduto quanto sperato da Electronic Arts, fermandosi a 1,5 milioni di giocatori sui tre milioni stimati prima del lancio. Questo mese, però, è stato dato in regalo agli abbonati a PlayStation Plus in tutte le fasce di prezzo. In molti avevano ipotizzato che un titolo così recente e con un nome del genere sarebbe stato il più giocato del mese, ma non è andata così, come rivelato da True Trophies, sito che monitora circa 3,4 milioni di account Plus registrati nel suo database e che quindi può contare su di una base statistica molto solida per le sue rilevazioni.

Nemmeno gratis

Il più giocato dei PlayStation Plus Essential della lineup di Marzo 2025 è stato Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Stando ai dati a disposizione di True Trophies, la raccolta dei giochi di Konami è stata avviata dall'8,2% di giocatori in più di Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Va detto che stiamo parlando di una proprietà intellettuale comunque molto popolare e che, come sottolineato dalla fonte, ha dei trofei facilmente sbloccabili, ma si tratta comunque di un risultato notevole, in positivo per la Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection, in negativo per Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Nella classifica generale dei titoli più giocati su console PlayStation della settimana terminata il 9 marzo 2025, le avventure delle Tartarughe Ninja sono in quattordicesima posizione, mentre Dragon Age: The Veilguard in quindicesima. Vediamola:

Posizione Gioco Editore Scorsa settimana
1 Fortnite Epic Games 1
2 Call of Duty HQ (including Black Ops 6) Activision 2
3 Grand Theft Auto V Rockstar Games 4
4 Marvel Rivals NetEase Games 3
5 EA SPORTS FC 25 Electronic Arts 5
6 Roblox Roblox 6
7 Monster Hunter Wilds Capcom Entertainment 8
8 NBA 2K25 2K Games 7
9 Rocket League Psyonix 9
10 Minecraft Mojang Studios 10
11 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft 11
12 Apex Legends Electronic Arts 12
13 EA SPORTS College Football 25 Electronic Arts 13
14 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Konami Digital Entertainment -
15 Dragon Age: The Veilguard Electronic Arts RE
16 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Electronic Arts 15
17 Overwatch 2 Blizzard Entertainment 14
18 Destiny 2 Bungie 16
19 EA SPORTS FC 24 Electronic Arts 18
20 Sonic Colors: Ultimate SEGA -
21 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment 20
22 HELLDIVERS 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment 17
23 Split Fiction Electronic Arts -
24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games 22
25 God of War Ragnarök Sony Interactive Entertainment 21
26 Genshin Impact Cognosphere 25
27 Elden Ring FromSoftware 23
28 ASTRO BOT Sony Interactive Entertainment 26
29 Dead by Daylight 1/2 Behaviour Interactive 27
30 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Electronic Arts 24
31 High on Life Squanch Games 19
32 Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Bandai Namco Entertainment 29
33 The Crew Motorfest Ubisoft 36
34 Brawlhalla Blue Mammoth Games 34
35 EA SPORTS UFC 5 Electronic Arts 32
36 WWE 2K24 2K Games 35
37 Warframe Digital Extremes 33
38 Phasmophobia Kinetic Games 30
39 VALORANT Riot Games RE
40 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II PLAION 31

