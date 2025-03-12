Dragon Age: The Veilguard sembra aver fallito anche su PlayStation Plus, dove è gratis per tutti

Dragon Age: The Veilguard non ha venduto quanto sperato da Electronic Arts, fermandosi a 1,5 milioni di giocatori sui tre milioni stimati prima del lancio. Questo mese, però, è stato dato in regalo agli abbonati a PlayStation Plus in tutte le fasce di prezzo. In molti avevano ipotizzato che un titolo così recente e con un nome del genere sarebbe stato il più giocato del mese, ma non è andata così, come rivelato da True Trophies, sito che monitora circa 3,4 milioni di account Plus registrati nel suo database e che quindi può contare su di una base statistica molto solida per le sue rilevazioni.

Nemmeno gratis

Il più giocato dei PlayStation Plus Essential della lineup di Marzo 2025 è stato Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Stando ai dati a disposizione di True Trophies, la raccolta dei giochi di Konami è stata avviata dall'8,2% di giocatori in più di Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Va detto che stiamo parlando di una proprietà intellettuale comunque molto popolare e che, come sottolineato dalla fonte, ha dei trofei facilmente sbloccabili, ma si tratta comunque di un risultato notevole, in positivo per la Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection, in negativo per Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Nella classifica generale dei titoli più giocati su console PlayStation della settimana terminata il 9 marzo 2025, le avventure delle Tartarughe Ninja sono in quattordicesima posizione, mentre Dragon Age: The Veilguard in quindicesima. Vediamola: