Dragon Age: The Veilguard sembra aver fallito anche su PlayStation Plus, dove è gratis per tutti

Dragon Age: The Veilguard non ha venduto quanto sperato da Electronic Arts, fermandosi a 1,5 milioni di giocatori sui tre milioni stimati prima del lancio. Questo mese, però, è stato dato in regalo agli abbonati a PlayStation Plus in tutte le fasce di prezzo. In molti avevano ipotizzato che un titolo così recente e con un nome del genere sarebbe stato il più giocato del mese, ma non è andata così, come rivelato da True Trophies, sito che monitora circa 3,4 milioni di account Plus registrati nel suo database e che quindi può contare su di una base statistica molto solida per le sue rilevazioni.
Nemmeno gratis
Il più giocato dei PlayStation Plus Essential della lineup di Marzo 2025 è stato Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Stando ai dati a disposizione di True Trophies, la raccolta dei giochi di Konami è stata avviata dall'8,2% di giocatori in più di Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Va detto che stiamo parlando di una proprietà intellettuale comunque molto popolare e che, come sottolineato dalla fonte, ha dei trofei facilmente sbloccabili, ma si tratta comunque di un risultato notevole, in positivo per la Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection, in negativo per Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Nella classifica generale dei titoli più giocati su console PlayStation della settimana terminata il 9 marzo 2025, le avventure delle Tartarughe Ninja sono in quattordicesima posizione, mentre Dragon Age: The Veilguard in quindicesima. Vediamola:
|Posizione
|Gioco
|Editore
|Scorsa settimana
|1
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|1
|2
|Call of Duty HQ (including Black Ops 6)
|Activision
|2
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Rockstar Games
|4
|4
|Marvel Rivals
|NetEase Games
|3
|5
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|Electronic Arts
|5
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox
|6
|7
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|Capcom Entertainment
|8
|8
|NBA 2K25
|2K Games
|7
|9
|Rocket League
|Psyonix
|9
|10
|Minecraft
|Mojang Studios
|10
|11
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
|Ubisoft
|11
|12
|Apex Legends
|Electronic Arts
|12
|13
|EA SPORTS College Football 25
|Electronic Arts
|13
|14
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
|Konami Digital Entertainment
|-
|15
|Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|Electronic Arts
|RE
|16
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
|Electronic Arts
|15
|17
|Overwatch 2
|Blizzard Entertainment
|14
|18
|Destiny 2
|Bungie
|16
|19
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Electronic Arts
|18
|20
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|SEGA
|-
|21
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|20
|22
|HELLDIVERS 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|17
|23
|Split Fiction
|Electronic Arts
|-
|24
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Rockstar Games
|22
|25
|God of War Ragnarök
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|21
|26
|Genshin Impact
|Cognosphere
|25
|27
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|23
|28
|ASTRO BOT
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|26
|29
|Dead by Daylight 1/2
|Behaviour Interactive
|27
|30
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|Electronic Arts
|24
|31
|High on Life
|Squanch Games
|19
|32
|Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|29
|33
|The Crew Motorfest
|Ubisoft
|36
|34
|Brawlhalla
|Blue Mammoth Games
|34
|35
|EA SPORTS UFC 5
|Electronic Arts
|32
|36
|WWE 2K24
|2K Games
|35
|37
|Warframe
|Digital Extremes
|33
|38
|Phasmophobia
|Kinetic Games
|30
|39
|VALORANT
|Riot Games
|RE
|40
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|PLAION
|31