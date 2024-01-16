Emmy 2024, vediamo tutti i vincitori: The Last of Us resta a mani vuote

Nella notte si è tenuta la premiazione degli Emmy 2024, celebri premi che vengono assegnati alle serie TV e che quest'anno avevano una certa attinenza anche con il mondo dei videogiochi vista la presenza di The Last of Us candidato in varie categorie, ma che alla fine non ha ricevuto alcun premio.

Mattatori della serata, così come era successo anche ai recenti Golden Globe, sono stati soprattutto Succession e The Bear: il primo con 6 premi conquistati, fra i quali "miglior serie drammatica" e i premi per miglior interpretazione maschile e femminile drammatica, il secondo con 6 premi tra i quali "miglior serie commedia" e vari premi agli attori.

In tutto questo, The Last of Us è rimasto a mani vuote, nonostante avesse vinto ben otto Creative Arts Emmy qualche giorno fa, all'interno dell'evento staccato e dedicato alla sezione creative arts.