Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

Sono stati svelati i vincitori dei Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022. Elden Ring si aggiudica il premio come miglior gioco dell'anno.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   19/03/2023

Con un po' di ritardo rispetto alle altre premiazioni, sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022, l'evento in cui le due riviste giapponesi decretano i migliori giochi dell'anno. Elden Ring si è aggiudicato l'ennesimo premio come gioco dell'anno e anche quelli come "Best Graphics" e "Most Valuable Creator" (assegnato a FromSoftware).

Di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori:

Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
  • Leggende Pokémon Arceus
  • Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
  • Splatoon 3

Most Valuable Creator

  • FromSoftware
  • Game Freak
  • Naoki Yoshida
  • Splatoon 3 Development Team
  • Wright Flyer Studios × Key Heaven Burns Red Development Team

Best Scenario

  • Heaven Burns Red
  • Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Graphics

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Music

  • Heaven Burns Red
  • Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Actor

  • Aqua Minato / Aquarium
  • Gackt (Genesis) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
  • Nobu Chidori / Super Noda Game World

Best Voice Actor

  • Kenichi Suzumura (Zack) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
  • Minami Tsuda (Mio) / Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Tomori Kusunoki (Ruka Kayamori) / Heaven Burns Red

Best Character

  • Arven / Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
  • Kirby / Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Ruka Kayamori / Heaven Burns Red

Best Online Game

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Genshin Impact
  • Splatoon 3

Best Action Game

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
  • Splatoon 3

Best Action-Adventure Game

  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Sonic Frontiers

Best Adventure Game

  • AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative
  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
  • The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Best RPG

  • Elden Ring
  • Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best App

  • Goddess of Victory: Nikke
  • Heaven Burns Red
  • Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Best Indie Game

  • Needy Streamer Overload
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Rookie Game

  • Elden Ring
  • Heaven Burns Red
  • Stray

Best Esports Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Street Fighter V
  • Valorant

Best VTuber

  • Hyakumantenbara Salome
  • Oozora Subaru
  • Usada Pekora

Best Streamer

  • 2Bro
  • k4sen
  • Shaka

Best Horror Game

  • Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
  • The Quarry
  • Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

2023 Most Anticipated

  • Armored Core VI
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award

  • 7 Days to End with You

Magical Lovely Award

  • Persona 5 Royal

Come potrete notare, i vincitori sono praticamente tutti giochi, sviluppatori, attori e doppiatori giapponesi, il che non stupisce considerando che l'evento è stato realizzato da due riviste del Sol Levante.

Oltre a Elden Ring, anche le produzioni per Nintendo Switch hanno conquistato un buon numero di premi. Ad esempio Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto hanno vinto nella categoria "Best Scenario", mentre Splatoon 3 come miglior action. Bene anche Heaven Burns Red che si aggiudica tre premi (Best Rookie Game, Best Music, Best App e Best Voice Actor). Si tratta di un GDR a turni free-to-play per PC e dispositivi mobile fondamentalmente sconosciuto in occidente dato che al momento è disponibile solo in madrepatria.

