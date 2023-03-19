Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

Con un po' di ritardo rispetto alle altre premiazioni, sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022, l'evento in cui le due riviste giapponesi decretano i migliori giochi dell'anno. Elden Ring si è aggiudicato l'ennesimo premio come gioco dell'anno e anche quelli come "Best Graphics" e "Most Valuable Creator" (assegnato a FromSoftware).
Di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori:
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Leggende Pokémon Arceus
- Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
- Splatoon 3
Most Valuable Creator
- FromSoftware
- Game Freak
- Naoki Yoshida
- Splatoon 3 Development Team
- Wright Flyer Studios × Key Heaven Burns Red Development Team
Best Scenario
- Heaven Burns Red
- Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Graphics
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Music
- Heaven Burns Red
- Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Actor
- Aqua Minato / Aquarium
- Gackt (Genesis) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- Nobu Chidori / Super Noda Game World
Best Voice Actor
- Kenichi Suzumura (Zack) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- Minami Tsuda (Mio) / Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Tomori Kusunoki (Ruka Kayamori) / Heaven Burns Red
Best Character
- Arven / Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
- Kirby / Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Ruka Kayamori / Heaven Burns Red
Best Online Game
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Genshin Impact
- Splatoon 3
Best Action Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Splatoon 3
Best Action-Adventure Game
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sonic Frontiers
Best Adventure Game
- AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
Best RPG
- Elden Ring
- Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best App
- Goddess of Victory: Nikke
- Heaven Burns Red
- Uma Musume Pretty Derby
Best Indie Game
- Needy Streamer Overload
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Best Rookie Game
- Elden Ring
- Heaven Burns Red
- Stray
Best Esports Game
- Apex Legends
- Street Fighter V
- Valorant
Best VTuber
- Hyakumantenbara Salome
- Oozora Subaru
- Usada Pekora
Best Streamer
- 2Bro
- k4sen
- Shaka
Best Horror Game
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
- The Quarry
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
2023 Most Anticipated
- Armored Core VI
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award
- 7 Days to End with You
Magical Lovely Award
- Persona 5 Royal
Come potrete notare, i vincitori sono praticamente tutti giochi, sviluppatori, attori e doppiatori giapponesi, il che non stupisce considerando che l'evento è stato realizzato da due riviste del Sol Levante.
Oltre a Elden Ring, anche le produzioni per Nintendo Switch hanno conquistato un buon numero di premi. Ad esempio Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto hanno vinto nella categoria "Best Scenario", mentre Splatoon 3 come miglior action. Bene anche Heaven Burns Red che si aggiudica tre premi (Best Rookie Game, Best Music, Best App e Best Voice Actor). Si tratta di un GDR a turni free-to-play per PC e dispositivi mobile fondamentalmente sconosciuto in occidente dato che al momento è disponibile solo in madrepatria.