Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

Con un po' di ritardo rispetto alle altre premiazioni, sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022, l'evento in cui le due riviste giapponesi decretano i migliori giochi dell'anno. Elden Ring si è aggiudicato l'ennesimo premio come gioco dell'anno e anche quelli come "Best Graphics" e "Most Valuable Creator" (assegnato a FromSoftware).

Di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori:

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Leggende Pokémon Arceus

Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto

Splatoon 3

Most Valuable Creator

FromSoftware

Game Freak

Naoki Yoshida

Splatoon 3 Development Team

Wright Flyer Studios × Key Heaven Burns Red Development Team

Best Scenario

Heaven Burns Red

Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Graphics

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Music

Heaven Burns Red

Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Actor

Aqua Minato / Aquarium

Gackt (Genesis) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Nobu Chidori / Super Noda Game World

Best Voice Actor

Kenichi Suzumura (Zack) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Minami Tsuda (Mio) / Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Tomori Kusunoki (Ruka Kayamori) / Heaven Burns Red

Best Character

Arven / Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto

Kirby / Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Ruka Kayamori / Heaven Burns Red

Best Online Game

Final Fantasy XIV

Genshin Impact

Splatoon 3

Best Action Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Splatoon 3

Best Action-Adventure Game

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sonic Frontiers

Best Adventure Game

AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Best RPG

Elden Ring

Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best App

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Heaven Burns Red

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Best Indie Game

Needy Streamer Overload

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Rookie Game

Elden Ring

Heaven Burns Red

Stray

Best Esports Game

Apex Legends

Street Fighter V

Valorant

Best VTuber

Hyakumantenbara Salome

Oozora Subaru

Usada Pekora

Best Streamer

2Bro

k4sen

Shaka

Best Horror Game

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II

The Quarry

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

2023 Most Anticipated

Armored Core VI

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award

7 Days to End with You

Magical Lovely Award

Persona 5 Royal

Come potrete notare, i vincitori sono praticamente tutti giochi, sviluppatori, attori e doppiatori giapponesi, il che non stupisce considerando che l'evento è stato realizzato da due riviste del Sol Levante.

Oltre a Elden Ring, anche le produzioni per Nintendo Switch hanno conquistato un buon numero di premi. Ad esempio Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto hanno vinto nella categoria "Best Scenario", mentre Splatoon 3 come miglior action. Bene anche Heaven Burns Red che si aggiudica tre premi (Best Rookie Game, Best Music, Best App e Best Voice Actor). Si tratta di un GDR a turni free-to-play per PC e dispositivi mobile fondamentalmente sconosciuto in occidente dato che al momento è disponibile solo in madrepatria.