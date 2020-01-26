Final Fantasy 7 Remake resta il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu 0

Final Fantasy 7 Remake è ancora il gioco più atteso dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu, davanti a Tales of Arise e Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   26/01/2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake resta il gioco più atteso dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu, davanti a titoli come Tales of Arise e Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

I videogiocatori nipponici nutrono insomma grandi aspettative per il remake del classico targato Square Enix, che ci fornirà una rilettura delle avventure di Cloud Strife e degli altri personaggi iconici che avremo modo di conoscere durante la campagna di Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Come detto, la seconda e la terza posizione in questa classifica di gradimento sono occupate rispettivamente da Tales of Arise e Animal Crossing: New Horizons, mentre a completare la top 5 troviamo Resident Evil 3 e Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 1,956 votes
  2. [PS4] Tales of Arise - 878 votes
  3. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 765 votes
  4. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 - 588 votes
  5. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - 549 votes
  6. [PS4] Nioh 2 - 490 votes
  7. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 - 451 votes
  8. [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 - 438 votes
  9. [PS4] Trials of Mana - 421 votes
  10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 - 403 votes

