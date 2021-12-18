Forza Horizon 5 è il gioco dell'anno di IGN.com, che non include alcun gioco PlayStation

Il sito IGN.com ha dato i suoi premi per i giochi del 2021, nominando Forza Horizon 5 di Playground Games come gioco dell'anno. Il voto del pubblico è andato invece a un'altra esclusiva Xbox: Halo Infinite, evidentemente amatissimo, soprattutto in Nord America. Interessante l'esclusione completa dai premi delle due esclusive PlayStation più chiacchierate del 2021: Returnal e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, che rimangono a bocca asciutta. Certo, c'è Deathloop, che comunque è stato sviluppato da un Xbox Game Studio.
In realtà Forza Horizon 5 ha strappato ben quattro premi. Oltre al GOTY, ha anche ricevuto quello come migliore esclusiva console, miglior gioco di corse e gioco più accessibile del 2021. Chi più di esso in questo strano anno meritava tanti riconoscimenti? Ma bando alle ciance e leggiamo tutti i premi assegnati da IGN.com:
- Best Game of the Year 2021 : Forza Horizon 5
- People's Choice Game of the Year 2021 : Halo Infinite
- Best Console Exclusive of the Year 2021 : Forza Horizon 5
- Best Action Game of the Year 2021 : Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Action-Adventure Game of the Year 2021 : Metroid Dread
- Best Puzzle Game of the Year 2021 : Chicory a Colorful Tale
- Best Racing Game of the Year 2021 : Forza Horizon 5
- Best RPG of the Year 2021 : Tales of Arise
- Best Shooter of the Year 2021 : Halo Infinite
- Best Strategy Game of the Year : Inscryption
- Most Accessible Game of the Year 2021 : Forza Horizon 5
- Best Music in a Video Game of the Year 2021 : Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Ongoing Game of the Year : Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Performance of the Year 2021 : Jason E. Kelley (Colt Vahn - Deathloop)
- Best Story of the Year 2021 : Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Video Game Art of the Year 2021 : Deathloop