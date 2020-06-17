L'Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle offre 50 giochi e 25 libri per un valore di migliaia di euro

L'Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle è una nuova iniziativa benefica che comprende la bellezza di 50 giochi e 25 libri. Si tratta di un pacchetto speciale i cui proventi andranno tutti a sostegno di organizzazioni dedite alla lotta contro le discriminazioni razziali. Per avere tutto basta spendere 28 dollari.
Non è delle proporzioni del bundle contro il razzismo di itch.io, ma è comunque un affare grandioso.
Pagina dell'Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle
Giochi inclusi nel bundle
- A New Beginning: Final Cut - Steam
- Age of Wonders III - Steam
- All You Can Eat - Steam
- Armello - Steam
- Baba Is You - Steam, DRM Free
- The Ball - Steam
- BioShock Remastered - Steam
- Broken Age - Steam, DRM Free
- Company of Heroes 2 - Steam
- Crowntakers - Steam
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker DLC - Steam
- EarthNight - Steam
- Eastside Hockey Manager - Steam
- Elite Dangerous - Steam
- Endless Space Collection - Steam
- Football Manager 2020 - Steam
- Framed Collection - Steam
- FTL: Advanced Edition - Steam, DRM Free
- Gonner - Steam
- Gunscape Standard Edition - Steam
- Hyper Light Drifter - Steam
- In Between - Steam
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - Stream
- Kerbal Space Program - Steam
- Kingdom: Classic - Steam
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 - Steam
- MirrorMoon EP - Steam
- My Memory of Us - Steam
- NBA 2K20 - Steam
- Neo Cab - Steam
- Newt One - Steam
- No Time To Explain Remastered - Steam
- Observer - Steam
- Overgrowth - Steam, DRM Free
- Overlord II - Steam
- Pesterquest - Steam
- Planet of the Eyes - Steam
- Plunge - Steam
- Realpolitiks - Steam
- Regular Human Basketball - Steam
- Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing - Steam
- Spelunky - Steam, DRM Free
- StarCrossed - Steam
- Super Time Force Ultra - Steam, DRM Free
- Surviving Mars - Steam
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - Steam
- System Shock 2 - Steam
- This War of Mine - Steam, DRM Free
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - Steam
- Vertiginous Golf - Steam, DRM Free
Libri inclusi nel bundle
- Attack on Titan Anthology
- Bitter Root Vol. 1
- The Book of Awesome Black Americans
- Black History in Its Own Words
- Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids
- Decolonizing Wealth - ebook + audiobook
- Falling In Love With Hominids
- Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved
- Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network
- The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America
- The Man Who Cried I Am
- The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World
- Prince of Cats
- Resist!: Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against
- The Rust Programming Language
- Seven Sisters and a Brother
- Shaft: A Complicated Man
- Six Days in Cincinnati
- The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- Twelve Years A Slave
- Unsung America
- We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders
- Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School