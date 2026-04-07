0

Il successo di Super Mario Galaxy - Il film ha fatto tornare il gioco ai piani alti delle classifiche inglesi

Le classifiche inglesi riflettono il successo del film Super Mario Galaxy, con i giochi della serie che sono ritornati nella top 20.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   07/04/2026
Mario in Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana mostrano un chiaro riflesso del successo al cinema di Super Mario Galaxy - Il film, che non solo ha incassato una cifra enorme, ma ha anche fatto tornare la raccolta per Nintendo Switch 2 nella top 20, facendole guadagnare ben 11 posizioni (dal 23° all'11° posto).

In generale, EA Sports FC 26 ha mantenuto la prima posizione, mentre continuano ad andare bene i titoli più rilevanti di Nintendo Switch 2: Pokémon Pokopia, Mario Kart World, Leggende Pokémon: Z-A e altri ancora.

Le classifiche

Per il resto, c'è da segnalare soltanto il salto enorme fatto da LEGO Star Wars: La saga degli Skywalker, passato dalla 32esima alla quarta posizione, probabilmente in forza di una grossa offerta.

Il film ha spinto il gioco
Il film ha spinto il gioco

Ma ora bando alle ciance e diamo uno sguardo alla top 40, che riporta, lì dove disponibili, le vendite per piattaforma.

Super Mario Galaxy: Il Film, recensione del nuovo capitolo cinematografico Nintendo Super Mario Galaxy: Il Film, recensione del nuovo capitolo cinematografico Nintendo

Precedente Posizione Gioco Piattaforme
11EA Sports FC 26PS5 38%, Switch 24%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 12%
32Resident Evil RequiemPC 60%, PS5 32%, Switch 2 5%, Xbox 3%
23Mario Kart World-
324LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaPS5 63%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 11%, Switch 6%
55Crimson Desert-
46Nioh 3-
127Hogwarts LegacyPS5 56%, Switch 2 29%, Switch 10%, PS4 3%
68Pokémon Pokopia-
99Call of Duty: Black Ops 7-
1010Pokémon Legends: Z-ASwitch 2 54%, Switch 46%
711Sonic Racing: CrossWorldsPS5 46%, Switch 44%, Xbox Series 4%, PS4 3%
2312Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2-
813Super Mario Bros. WonderSwitch 61%, Switch 2 39%
-14Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate-
1415F1 25-
1616Mortal Kombat 1PS5 99%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0%
1917Donkey Kong Bananza-
1818Minecraft-
1719Animal Crossing: New HorizonsSwitch 77%, Switch 2 23%
2120Resident Evil 2-
2021Grand Theft Auto V-
2222Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-
2523Super Mario Party JamboreeSwitch 58%, Switch 2 42%
3424Harry Potter: Quidditch ChampionsPS5 53%, PS4 26%, Switch 21%, Xbox Series 0%
1325WWE 2K26PS5 74%, Xbox Series 16%, Switch 2 10%
-26Cars 3: Driven to WinPS4 82%, Switch 18%
-27It Takes TwoSwitch 91%, PS4 9%
3128Tekken 8-
4029Assassin's Creed ShadowsPS5 60%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 17%
2830Nintendo Switch Sports-
-31Mortal Kombat X-
2432Split FictionPS5 64%, Switch 2 30%, Xbox Series 6%
-33LEGO Harry Potter CollectionPS4 70%, Switch 25%, PS5 5%, Xbox Series 1%
2734The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition-
-35Dragon's Dogma II-
3836Resident Evil 4-
1537The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature-
-38LEGO City UndercoverPS4 87%, Switch 13%
3539Battlefield 6-
3340The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition-

#Dati di Vendita
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Il successo di Super Mario Galaxy - Il film ha fatto tornare il gioco ai piani alti delle classifiche inglesi