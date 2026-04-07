Il successo di Super Mario Galaxy - Il film ha fatto tornare il gioco ai piani alti delle classifiche inglesi

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana mostrano un chiaro riflesso del successo al cinema di Super Mario Galaxy - Il film, che non solo ha incassato una cifra enorme, ma ha anche fatto tornare la raccolta per Nintendo Switch 2 nella top 20, facendole guadagnare ben 11 posizioni (dal 23° all'11° posto).
In generale, EA Sports FC 26 ha mantenuto la prima posizione, mentre continuano ad andare bene i titoli più rilevanti di Nintendo Switch 2: Pokémon Pokopia, Mario Kart World, Leggende Pokémon: Z-A e altri ancora.
Le classifiche
Per il resto, c'è da segnalare soltanto il salto enorme fatto da LEGO Star Wars: La saga degli Skywalker, passato dalla 32esima alla quarta posizione, probabilmente in forza di una grossa offerta.
Ma ora bando alle ciance e diamo uno sguardo alla top 40, che riporta, lì dove disponibili, le vendite per piattaforma.
|Precedente
|Posizione
|Gioco
|Piattaforme
|1
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 38%, Switch 24%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 12%
|3
|2
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PC 60%, PS5 32%, Switch 2 5%, Xbox 3%
|2
|3
|Mario Kart World
|-
|32
|4
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 63%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 11%, Switch 6%
|5
|5
|Crimson Desert
|-
|4
|6
|Nioh 3
|-
|12
|7
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 56%, Switch 2 29%, Switch 10%, PS4 3%
|6
|8
|Pokémon Pokopia
|-
|9
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|-
|10
|10
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%
|7
|11
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|PS5 46%, Switch 44%, Xbox Series 4%, PS4 3%
|23
|12
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|-
|8
|13
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%
|-
|14
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|-
|14
|15
|F1 25
|-
|16
|16
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 99%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0%
|19
|17
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|-
|18
|18
|Minecraft
|-
|17
|19
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 77%, Switch 2 23%
|21
|20
|Resident Evil 2
|-
|20
|21
|Grand Theft Auto V
|-
|22
|22
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|-
|25
|23
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|34
|24
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 53%, PS4 26%, Switch 21%, Xbox Series 0%
|13
|25
|WWE 2K26
|PS5 74%, Xbox Series 16%, Switch 2 10%
|-
|26
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|PS4 82%, Switch 18%
|-
|27
|It Takes Two
|Switch 91%, PS4 9%
|31
|28
|Tekken 8
|-
|40
|29
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 60%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 17%
|28
|30
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|-
|-
|31
|Mortal Kombat X
|-
|24
|32
|Split Fiction
|PS5 64%, Switch 2 30%, Xbox Series 6%
|-
|33
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|PS4 70%, Switch 25%, PS5 5%, Xbox Series 1%
|27
|34
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|-
|-
|35
|Dragon's Dogma II
|-
|38
|36
|Resident Evil 4
|-
|15
|37
|The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature
|-
|-
|38
|LEGO City Undercover
|PS4 87%, Switch 13%
|35
|39
|Battlefield 6
|-
|33
|40
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|-