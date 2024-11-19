Gli Indie Game Awards hanno svelato tutte le nomination: vediamo i premi partendo dal GOTY

Gli Indie Game Awards hanno svelato le nomination per i migliori giochi indipendenti del 2024, in svariate categorie. Lo spettacolo è presentato dal collettivo Six One Indie. L'evento di premiazione andrà in onda il 19 dicembre.

Secondo il sito web, i candidati ai The Indie Game Awards sono selezionati da una "giuria di professionisti dell'industria dei giochi indie e testate giornalistiche", anche se viene affermato che saranno disponibili candidature aperte per la seconda edizione della manifestazione nel 2025. I vincitori sono selezionati da "una giuria eterogenea" che comprende influencer ed esperti, oltre a giornalisti e professionisti del settore.