Gli Indie Game Awards hanno svelato tutte le nomination: vediamo i premi partendo dal GOTY

Gli Indie Game Awards hanno svelato le nomination per i migliori giochi indipendenti del 2024, in svariate categorie. Lo spettacolo è presentato dal collettivo Six One Indie. L'evento di premiazione andrà in onda il 19 dicembre.
Secondo il sito web, i candidati ai The Indie Game Awards sono selezionati da una "giuria di professionisti dell'industria dei giochi indie e testate giornalistiche", anche se viene affermato che saranno disponibili candidature aperte per la seconda edizione della manifestazione nel 2025. I vincitori sono selezionati da "una giuria eterogenea" che comprende influencer ed esperti, oltre a giornalisti e professionisti del settore.
Tutti i nominati per gli Indie Game Awards
Game of the Year
- 1000xResist
- Animal Well
- Arco
- Balatro
- Crypt Custodian
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Mouthwashing
- Neva
- Nine Sols
- UFO 50
Miglior gioco di debutto
- Arranger
- Lil' Guardsman
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Loddlenaut
- Mullet Madjack
- Worldless
Miglior gioco di piccole dimensioni
- Buckshot Roulette
- Clickholding
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
- Minami Lane
- Please Touch the Artwork 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here
Miglior trama
- 1000xResist
- Arco
- Caravan Sandwitch
- Fear the Spotlight
- Last Time I Saw You
- Mouthwashing
Miglior gioco realizzato da un singolo sviluppatore
- Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield
- Animal Well
- Children of the Sun
- Crypt Custodian
- Knuckle Sandwich
- Magical Delicacy
Miglior impatto emotivo
- In Stars and Time
- Kind Words 2
- Neva
- Selfloss
- Thirsty Suitors
- Until Then
Miglior musica
- Core Keeper
- Flock
- Pacific Drive
- The Cub
- Thrasher
- Wild Bastards
Miglior design visivo
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus
- Crow Country
- Harold Halibut
- Hauntii
- The Plucky Squire
- Ultros
Gioco più innovativo
- Cryptmaster
- Karmazoo
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Oddada
- Rusty's Retirement
- UFO 50
Miglior design del gameplay
- Balatro
- Grunn
- Minishoot Adventures
- Nine Sols
- Tiny Glade
- Victory Heat Rally
Miglior gioco con a capo una donna
- Gourdlets
- Keylocker
- Love, Ghostie
- Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber
- Nightmare Kart
- The Crimson Diamond
Rimarchevole traguardo nell'accessibilità
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Elsie
- Periphery Synthetic
- Pine Hearts
- Steamworld Heist 2
- Surmount: A Mountain Climbing Adventure
Community Management
- Aggro Crab
- Black Tabby Games
- LocalThunk
- Massive Monster
- NPC Studio
- Pounce Light
