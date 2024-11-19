0

Gli Indie Game Awards hanno svelato tutte le nomination: vediamo i premi partendo dal GOTY

La fine dell'anno porta con sé premiazioni ed eventi e tra i molti vi sono anche gli Indie Game Awards: ora possiamo vedere quali sono le nomination per i vari premi, compreso il GOTY.

La protagonista di Neva con i cervi-lupo

Gli Indie Game Awards hanno svelato le nomination per i migliori giochi indipendenti del 2024, in svariate categorie. Lo spettacolo è presentato dal collettivo Six One Indie. L'evento di premiazione andrà in onda il 19 dicembre.

Secondo il sito web, i candidati ai The Indie Game Awards sono selezionati da una "giuria di professionisti dell'industria dei giochi indie e testate giornalistiche", anche se viene affermato che saranno disponibili candidature aperte per la seconda edizione della manifestazione nel 2025. I vincitori sono selezionati da "una giuria eterogenea" che comprende influencer ed esperti, oltre a giornalisti e professionisti del settore.

Tutti i nominati per gli Indie Game Awards

Game of the Year

  • 1000xResist
  • Animal Well
  • Arco
  • Balatro
  • Crypt Custodian
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Mouthwashing
  • Neva
  • Nine Sols
  • UFO 50
Il protagonista di Nine Sols su un dirupo
Miglior gioco di debutto

  • Arranger
  • Lil' Guardsman
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Loddlenaut
  • Mullet Madjack
  • Worldless

Miglior gioco di piccole dimensioni

  • Buckshot Roulette
  • Clickholding
  • Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
  • Minami Lane
  • Please Touch the Artwork 2
  • Thank Goodness You're Here

Miglior trama

  • 1000xResist
  • Arco
  • Caravan Sandwitch
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Last Time I Saw You
  • Mouthwashing

Miglior gioco realizzato da un singolo sviluppatore

  • Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield
  • Animal Well
  • Children of the Sun
  • Crypt Custodian
  • Knuckle Sandwich
  • Magical Delicacy

Miglior impatto emotivo

  • In Stars and Time
  • Kind Words 2
  • Neva
  • Selfloss
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Until Then

Miglior musica

  • Core Keeper
  • Flock
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Cub
  • Thrasher
  • Wild Bastards

Miglior design visivo

  • Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus
  • Crow Country
  • Harold Halibut
  • Hauntii
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Ultros

Gioco più innovativo

  • Cryptmaster
  • Karmazoo
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Oddada
  • Rusty's Retirement
  • UFO 50

Miglior design del gameplay

  • Balatro
  • Grunn
  • Minishoot Adventures
  • Nine Sols
  • Tiny Glade
  • Victory Heat Rally

Miglior gioco con a capo una donna

  • Gourdlets
  • Keylocker
  • Love, Ghostie
  • Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber
  • Nightmare Kart
  • The Crimson Diamond

Rimarchevole traguardo nell'accessibilità

  • Another Crab's Treasure
  • Elsie
  • Periphery Synthetic
  • Pine Hearts
  • Steamworld Heist 2
  • Surmount: A Mountain Climbing Adventure

Community Management

  • Aggro Crab
  • Black Tabby Games
  • LocalThunk
  • Massive Monster
  • NPC Studio
  • Pounce Light

Vi lasciamo infine alle nomination dei The Game Awards 2024.

