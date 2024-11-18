Ecco tutte le nomination dei The Game Awards 2024: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree per il GOTY

Come preannunciato, Geoff Keighley ha svelato le nomination dei The Game Awards 2024 , tra le quali spicca la presenza di Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree in diverse categorie, compresa quella per il Gioco dell'anno . Considerando che si tratta di un'espansione e non di un nuovo gioco, si tratta decisamente della novità più rilevante.

Le nomination

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo tutte le nomination:

Game of the Year ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Game Direction ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Narrative Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega) Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios) Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Art Direction ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE) Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Score and Music ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami) Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Best Audio Design ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios) Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2 Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox) Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox) Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft) Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Games for Impact Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games) Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios) Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver) Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios) Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Best Ongoing Game Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE) Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games) Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Best Community Support Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games) Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE) No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver) UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse) Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive) The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Mobile Game AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI) Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games) Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/AR Game Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games) Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios) Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios) Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom) Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox) Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE) Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/Adventure Game ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft) Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami) Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)



Best Fighting Game Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco) Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames) Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom) MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games) Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE) Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo) The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Sim/Strategy Game Age of Mythology: Retold (World's Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios) Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom) Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse) Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Sports/Racing Game F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports) EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports) NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K) Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K) WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Best Multiplayer Game Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox) Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo) Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix) Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios) Knuckles (Sega/Paramount) Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios) Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE) Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE) Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games) Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo) Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year CaseOh IlloJuan Techno Gamerz TypicalGamer Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game Counter-Strike 2 (Valve) DOTA 2 (Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton) Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete 33 - Neta Shapira Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends) Gen.G (League of Legends) NAVI (Counter-Strike) T1 (League of Legends) Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Players' Voice Le nomination saranno annunciate il 2 dicembre 2024.



L'inclusione di DLC e remake è stata canonizzata da una regola aggiunta a questa edizione. Per questo titoli come Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree possono gareggiare in diverse categorie.

Per il resto vi ricordiamo che l'evento di quest'anno sarà trasmesso in live streaming il 12 dicembre (in Italia venerdì 13 dicembre tra l'1:30 e le 5:00 del mattino). Noi di Multiplayer.it lo seguiremo in diretta in modalità che di cui vi forniremo presto tutti i dettagli. Chi vincerà il premio per il gioco dell'anno?