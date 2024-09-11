Konami annuncia la line-up del Tokyo Games Show 2024, da Metal Gear Solid a Silent Hill

Mancano poco più di due settimane dall'inizio del Tokyo Games Show 2024 del 26 - 29 settembre e oggi Konami ha svelato i giochi che porterà alla manifestazione. Da Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater e Silent Hill 2, con in mezzo eFootball e la raccolta Suikoden 1 & 2 HD fa veramente piacere vedere nuovamente una line-up corposa da parte del publisher giapponese, dopo anni di lontananza dai riflettori videoludici.
Konami ha anche in programma una lunga sfilza di eventi in streaming. Quelli più interessante da tenere sott'occhio troviamo un nuovo appuntamento con il Metal Gear Production Hotline dalle 05:00 alle 06:00 italiane del 27 settembre, dove con ogni probabilità arriveranno novità su Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Mentre il 29 settembre alle 04:15 - 5:15 italiane andrà in onda Silent Hill 2 Special Stage.
Tutti i giochi di Konami e partner al Tokyo Games Show 2024
Giochi Konami
- eFootball (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) - Stage, Live Stream
- Indie Games Contest 2024 Student Championships
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) - Playable, Stage, Live Stream, Exhibit
- Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) - Playable
- Powerful Pro Baseball / Professional Baseball Spirits 30th Anniversary - Playable, Exhibit
- Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (PS4, Switch) - Playable
- Project Zircon (PC Browser) - Stage, Live Stream
- Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC) - Stage, Live Stream, Exhibit
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Playable, Stage, Live Stream
- WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) - Stage, Live Stream
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (PC, iOS, Android) - Stage, Live Stream
Giochi Partner
- (BEEP) Cotton Reboot! High-Tension! (PS5, Switch) - Playable, Stage
- (Bushiroad Games) Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact (PS5, Switch, PC) - Playable
- (Cosmo Machia) Castle of Shikigami II International Special Edition (Switch) - Playable
- (Cosmo Machia) TriggerHeart EXELICA Enhanced (Switch) - Playable, Stage, Live Stream
- (Dragami Games) Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) - Playable, Stage
- (Falcom) The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki - Farewell, O Zemuria (PS5, PS4) - Playable, Stage, Live Stream
- (Kogado Studio) Symphonic Rain (Switch) - Playable
- (Mebius) Apathy: Danshikou de Atta Kowai Hanashi (Switch) - Playable, Stage, Live Stream
- (Mebius) Steel Empire Chronicles (Switch) - Playable
- (Mebius) Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) - Playable
- (Oizumi Amuzio) ArcRunner (PS5) - Playable
- (Oizumi Amuzio) Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur (PS5, Switch) - Playable
- (PiXEL) Angelian Trigger (Switch) - Playable
- (PLAYISM) Maid Cafe on Electric Street (PC) - Playable
- (RideonJapan) Mercenaries Saga: Rebirth & Lament (PS4, Switch) - Playable
- (Rocket-Engine) Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS5) - Playable
- (SilverStar Japan) Real-Time Battle Othello (Switch) - Playable
- (Teyon Japan) Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition (PS5) - Playable
Rimanendo in tema, Konami ha confermato i piani per Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 ma non ha ancora deciso quali giochi includerà in questa nuova raccolta.