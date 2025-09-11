Konami ha annunciato i giochi che presenterà al Tokyo Game Show 2025 e il programma degli eventi

Konami avrà una presenza massiccia al Tokyo Game Show 2025, e la cosa è dimostrata sia dalla quantità di giochi che saranno presentati durante la fiera sia dal programma degli eventi annunciato, che pare decisamente ricco.
Le informazioni arrivano direttamente dal sito ufficiale appositamente aperto da Konami per presentare le novità in arrivo nel corso della fiera, che ricordiamo si terrà dal 25 al 28 settembre al Makuhari Mess di Chiba, in Giappone.
La lista dei giochi è notevole, sia per quanto riguarda quelli sviluppati internamente che quelli per cui Konami farà da publisher, vediamo dunque qui sotto di cosa si tratta.
I giochi e gli eventi di Konami al TGS 2025
Il primo elenco riguarda la lineup dei giochi sviluppati e pubblicati da Konami, facenti parte dunque della produzione standard dell'etichetta nipponica, tra i quali possiamo trovare anche dei franchise storici.
Giochi Konami:
- eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit (iOS, Android) - Demo, Exhibition
- Indie Games Contest Student Championship 2025 - Stage, Live Stream
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) - Stage, Live Stream
- Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Switch 2, Switch) - Demo, Stage, Live Stream
- New Live Idol Service Connecting Through VR (iOS, Android, Quest) - Demo, Stage
- Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (PS4, Switch) - Demo, Exhibition
- Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (PS5, PC) - Demo, Exhibition
- Professional Baseball Spirits A (iOS, Android) - Demo, Exhibition
- Project Zircon (PC Browser) - Stage, Live Stream
- Silent Hill f (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) - Exhibition, Stage, Live Stream
- Suikoden STAR LEAP (iOS, Android) - Exhibition, Stage, Live Stream
- Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Demo (Family Game Park)
- Survival Kids (Switch 2) - Demo (Family Game Park)
- WRC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) - Stage, Live Stream
- Yu-Gi-Oh! x eFootball - Stage, Live Stream
Accanto al titolo, oltre alle piattaforme, possiamo vedere anche le forme in cui i titoli saranno presentati, sebbene la questione non sia chiarissima. Ci sono comunque segnalazioni sulle eventuali presenze delle demo e sul fatto che queste siano messe a disposizione sul palco (Stage) o attraverso postazioni varie (Exhibition), oltre a eventuali presentazioni in Live Stream.
Questi sono invece i titoli di altri sviluppatori, pubblicati da Konami:
- 3goo - Rennsport (PS5) - Demo
- Acacia - Magical Girl Witch Trials (Switch) - Demo, Stage, Live Stream
- BEEP - Cotton Reboot! (PS5) - Demo
- Bushiroad Games - The Ancient Magus' Bride: Midsummer Pilgrimage (PS5, Switch, PC) - Demo
- Bushiroad Games - D.C. ~Da Capo~ Re:tune (Switch, PC) - Demo, Stage, Live Stream
- Bushiroad Games - DUSK INDEX: GION (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) - Demo
- Bushiroad Games - ROAD59: A Yakuza's Last Stand (Switch, PC) - Demo
- Clouded Leopard Entertainment - Back to the Dawn (PS5, Switch 2, Switch) - Demo
- Cosmo Machia - Castle of Shikigami 3 (Switch, PC) - Demo, Stage, Live Stream
- Dragami Games - LoveR Kiss Endless Memories (Switch 2, Switch, PC) - Demo
- Falcom - Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) - Exhibition, Stage, Live Stream
- GOOFEES - Fallen: Fatal Force (PS5) - Demo
- IndieTech Games - The Hungry Lamb / The Weeping Swan 2-in-1 Pack (Switch) - Demo
- IndieTech Games - Pilo and the Holobook (Switch) - Demo
- IndieTech Games - SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure (Switch) - Demo
- IndieTech Games - Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog (PS5, Switch) - Demo
- IndieTech Games - SULFUR (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) - Demo
- IndieTech Games - Sunset Hills (Switch) - Demo
- Kakehashi Games - Hirogami (PS5, PC) - Demo
- KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO - KAMITSUBAKI CITY ENSEMBLE (PS5, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) - Demo
- Mebius - Apathy: Narukami Gakuen Seven Mysteries (Switch 2) - Demo
- Mebius - Burai MSX2 Compete (Switch) - Demo, Stage, Live Stream
- Mebius - Miasma Breaker (Switch 2) - Demo
- PiXEL - Bounty Sisters (Switch) - Demo, Stage, Live Stream
- Rocket-Engine - Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS5) - Demo
- RS34 - Karous (PS5, PS4, Switch) - Demo, Stage, Live Stream
Oltre a questo nutrito elenco di giochi sviluppati e pubblicati da Konami, durante il TGS 2025 ci sarà anche spazio per diversi eventi organizzati dalla compagnia.
Vediamo dunque il programma delle maggiori presentazioni dal 25 al 28 settembre.
25 settembre:
- Metal Gear Production Hotline (4:30-5:30)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! x eFootball Series Special Stage (6:00-7:00)
- Indie Games Contest Student Championship 2025 Awards Ceremony (7:30-8:00)
26 settembre:
- Kogado Studio Nintendo Switch Title Announcement Stage (3:15-3:45)
- Konami New Project Announcement Stage (4:15-4:45)
27 settembre:
- Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Special Stage (3:30-4:30)
- Suikoden Live at Tokyo Game Show 2025 (5:00-6:30)
- Magical Girl Witch Trials: Tokyo Game Show Execution Grounds (6:50-7:30)
28 settembre:
- Official Game Teaser Release! Project Zircon Special Stage (4:30-5:00)
- Silent Hill f Special Stage (7:00-8:00)