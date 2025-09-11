Konami ha annunciato i giochi che presenterà al Tokyo Game Show 2025 e il programma degli eventi

Konami avrà una presenza massiccia al Tokyo Game Show 2025, e la cosa è dimostrata sia dalla quantità di giochi che saranno presentati durante la fiera sia dal programma degli eventi annunciato, che pare decisamente ricco.

Le informazioni arrivano direttamente dal sito ufficiale appositamente aperto da Konami per presentare le novità in arrivo nel corso della fiera, che ricordiamo si terrà dal 25 al 28 settembre al Makuhari Mess di Chiba, in Giappone.

La lista dei giochi è notevole, sia per quanto riguarda quelli sviluppati internamente che quelli per cui Konami farà da publisher, vediamo dunque qui sotto di cosa si tratta.