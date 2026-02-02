L'IGN Fan Fest torna a febbraio, con 007 First Light e LEGO Batman

IGN ha annunciato il ritorno questo febbraio dell'IGN Fan Fest digitale, un evento di due giorni che includerà annunci live, interviste e trailer dedicati a videogiochi, serie TV e film. Si svolgerà dal 25 al 26 febbraio, con il conto alla rovescia che sarà acceso il 23 febbraio. Già molte le presenze annunciate, tra Red Octane Games, Limited Run Games, Hyperkin, Running With Scissors e Kwalee. Inoltre, ci saranno aggiornamenti su oltre 60 titoli, tra cui 007 First Light, Warhammer 40.000: Rogue Trader, WWE 2K26 e LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.
Dettagli dell'evento
L'evento includerà anche il film Mortal Kombat 2 e la serie animata Devil May Cry di Netflix, insieme ad altri film come Scream 7, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die e Motor City. Le dirette saranno trasmesse su IGN.com, YouTube, Steam, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter/X, le app mobile di IGN, oltre che su Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun e VG247.
Di seguito, la lista completa dei giochi che parteciperanno allo showcase:
- 007: First Light
- Crimson Desert
- Invincible VS
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Poppy Playtime
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Street Fighter 6
- WWE 2K26
- Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes
- Bellwright
- Bus Simulator 27
- Celestial Return
- Denshattack!
- Directive 8020
- Dreadmoor
- Esoteric Ebb
- Everwind
- Frostrail
- Gallipoli
- Gambonanza
- Gate Guard Simulator
- Going Medieval
- Hela
- Heroes of Newerth Reborn
- HITMAN
- Imprinted
- Join Us
- Kiln
- Mexican Ninja
- Minos
- Mistfall Hunter
- Mixtape
- MONOWAVE
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- Necrophosis: Full Consciousness
- Out Fishing
- Outbound
- Outward 2
- Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf
- Ranger's Path National Park Simulator
- Samson
- Second Stone
- Solarpunk
- Space Scum
- Tears of Metal
- Threads of Time
- Town to City
- Until Then
- Valorborn
- Vampire Crawlers
- Verminsteel
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Where Winds Meet
- WILL: Follow the Light
- Windrose
- Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis
Insomma, sembra davvero un evento da non perdere. Sicuramente noi lo seguiremo, riportando tutte le novità che emergeranno.