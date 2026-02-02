L'IGN Fan Fest torna a febbraio, con 007 First Light e LEGO Batman

IGN ha annunciato il ritorno questo febbraio dell'IGN Fan Fest digitale, un evento di due giorni che includerà annunci live, interviste e trailer dedicati a videogiochi, serie TV e film. Si svolgerà dal 25 al 26 febbraio, con il conto alla rovescia che sarà acceso il 23 febbraio. Già molte le presenze annunciate, tra Red Octane Games, Limited Run Games, Hyperkin, Running With Scissors e Kwalee. Inoltre, ci saranno aggiornamenti su oltre 60 titoli, tra cui 007 First Light, Warhammer 40.000: Rogue Trader, WWE 2K26 e LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.