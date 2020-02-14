Marvel's Avengers, lista degli obiettivi finita online 0

Qualcuno ha pubblicato online la lista con tutti gli obiettivi sbloccabili di Marvel's Avengers, il titolo di Square Enix in uscita a settembre.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   14/02/2020

Finita online la lista con tutti gli obiettivi di Marvel's Avengers, l'action in terza persona sviluppato da Crystal Dinamics per Square Enix. In totale sono cinquanta e valgono i classici 1.000 punti per il gamerscore. Solitamente gli obiettivi emergono poco prima dell'uscita dei giochi, ma in questo caso va considerato il rinvio della data d'uscita dal 15 maggio al 4 settembre 2020.

Vi avvisiamo che gli obiettivi riportati in fondo alla notizia contengono delle grosse anticipazioni sulla trama di Marvel's Avengers. Se non volete averne, non considerateli e aspettate l'uscita del gioco.

Come riportato sulla sinossi ufficiale del gioco, Marvel's Avengers inizia durante l'A-Day, il giorno in cui Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow e Thor inaugurano il nuovo e avveniristico Quartier Generale Avengers di San Francisco. I festeggiamenti si trasformano in tragedia quando un misterioso nemico provoca un catastrofico incidente, causando una devastante distruzione. Incolpati di questa tragedia, gli Avengers si sciolgono. Cinque anni più tardi, con tutti i supereroi messi al bando e il mondo nuovamente in pericolo, prende vita una nuova avventura grazie a Kamala Khan, una giovane ragazza determinata a riunire e ricostruire gli Avengers per fermare il potere incontrastato di una nuova forza segreta conosciuta come AIM.

Prima di lasciarvi vi ricordiamo che Marvel's Avengers è in sviluppo per PC, Xbox One e PS4.

Marvel's Avengers, lista degli obiettivi finita online