Marvel's Avengers, lista degli obiettivi finita online

Finita online la lista con tutti gli obiettivi di Marvel's Avengers , l'action in terza persona sviluppato da Crystal Dinamics per Square Enix. In totale sono cinquanta e valgono i classici 1.000 punti per il gamerscore. Solitamente gli obiettivi emergono poco prima dell'uscita dei giochi, ma in questo caso va considerato il rinvio della data d'uscita dal 15 maggio al 4 settembre 2020. Vi avvisiamo che gli obiettivi riportati in fondo alla notizia contengono delle grosse anticipazioni sulla trama di Marvel's Avengers . Se non volete averne, non considerateli e aspettate l'uscita del gioco. Come riportato sulla sinossi ufficiale del gioco, Marvel's Avengers inizia durante l'A-Day, il giorno in cui Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow e Thor inaugurano il nuovo e avveniristico Quartier Generale Avengers di San Francisco. I festeggiamenti si trasformano in tragedia quando un misterioso nemico provoca un catastrofico incidente, causando una devastante distruzione. Incolpati di questa tragedia, gli Avengers si sciolgono. Cinque anni più tardi, con tutti i supereroi messi al bando e il mondo nuovamente in pericolo, prende vita una nuova avventura grazie a Kamala Khan, una giovane ragazza determinata a riunire e ricostruire gli Avengers per fermare il potere incontrastato di una nuova forza segreta conosciuta come AIM.

On the Mountaintop Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero

Back in Business Reach Avenger Rank 250

Group Effort Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction

Super Hero Business Complete 10 assignments

Team Player Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes

Time to Shine Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero

Tentative Peace Complete one of each type of War Zone

Gold Star Success Complete 100 assignments

Treasure Trove Open 50 Cache strongboxes

Honeycomb Hideout Complete five Hive missions

Former Glory Complete the "Iconic Avengers" excursion

Clear Skies Complete the "Welcome to Skywatch" excursion

To the Dark and Back Again Complete 50 Hive missions

Rough and Tumble Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher

And That's How It's Done Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation

Seeing Stars Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage

Trying on Perfection Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed

Holding It Down Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty

The Best Around Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty

More Important Things To Do Complete any mission in under three minutes

The Best Defense Defeat any 20 different enemy types

Old Fashioned Beat Down Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage

Prized Collection Collect a full comic set

Information Overload Collect 75 intelligence files

Wanting for Nothing Collect 500 gear items

Odds and Ends Collect three Artifacts

Savior of the People Rescue 100 AIM prisoners

Become Legend Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero

Fundamentally Flawless Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities

Muahahahahaha! Fully upgrade an Artifact

Investing in the Future Fully upgrade any gear item

Shopping Spree Purchase an item from two different faction vendors

Breaking and Entering Break into 30 Depots

A Surprise Every Time Open 100 strongboxes

Top Priority Complete 10 Priority faction missions

Golden Ticket Secret

The Adventure Begins Secret

Lost But Not Forgotten Secret

A Little Bit Broken Secret

From the Ashes Secret

Patent Violation Secret

Gone To Ground Secret

Itsy Bitsy Secret

A Novel Way to Travel Secret

Thunderous Applause Secret

Unparalleled View Secret