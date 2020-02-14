Marvel's Avengers, lista degli obiettivi finita online

Finita online la lista con tutti gli obiettivi di Marvel's Avengers, l'action in terza persona sviluppato da Crystal Dinamics per Square Enix. In totale sono cinquanta e valgono i classici 1.000 punti per il gamerscore. Solitamente gli obiettivi emergono poco prima dell'uscita dei giochi, ma in questo caso va considerato il rinvio della data d'uscita dal 15 maggio al 4 settembre 2020.
Vi avvisiamo che gli obiettivi riportati in fondo alla notizia contengono delle grosse anticipazioni sulla trama di Marvel's Avengers. Se non volete averne, non considerateli e aspettate l'uscita del gioco.
Come riportato sulla sinossi ufficiale del gioco, Marvel's Avengers inizia durante l'A-Day, il giorno in cui Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow e Thor inaugurano il nuovo e avveniristico Quartier Generale Avengers di San Francisco. I festeggiamenti si trasformano in tragedia quando un misterioso nemico provoca un catastrofico incidente, causando una devastante distruzione. Incolpati di questa tragedia, gli Avengers si sciolgono. Cinque anni più tardi, con tutti i supereroi messi al bando e il mondo nuovamente in pericolo, prende vita una nuova avventura grazie a Kamala Khan, una giovane ragazza determinata a riunire e ricostruire gli Avengers per fermare il potere incontrastato di una nuova forza segreta conosciuta come AIM.
- On the Mountaintop
Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero
- Back in Business
Reach Avenger Rank 250
- Group Effort
Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction
- Super Hero Business
Complete 10 assignments
- Team Player
Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes
- Time to Shine
Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero
- Tentative Peace
Complete one of each type of War Zone
- Gold Star Success
Complete 100 assignments
- Treasure Trove
Open 50 Cache strongboxes
- Honeycomb Hideout
Complete five Hive missions
- Former Glory
Complete the "Iconic Avengers" excursion
- Clear Skies
Complete the "Welcome to Skywatch" excursion
- To the Dark and Back Again
Complete 50 Hive missions
- Rough and Tumble
Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher
- And That's How It's Done
Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation
- Seeing Stars
Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage
- Trying on Perfection
Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed
- Holding It Down
Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty
- The Best Around
Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty
- More Important Things To Do
Complete any mission in under three minutes
- The Best Defense
Defeat any 20 different enemy types
- Old Fashioned Beat Down
Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage
- Prized Collection
Collect a full comic set
- Information Overload
Collect 75 intelligence files
- Wanting for Nothing
Collect 500 gear items
- Odds and Ends
Collect three Artifacts
- Savior of the People
Rescue 100 AIM prisoners
- Become Legend
Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero
- Fundamentally Flawless
Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities
- Muahahahahaha!
Fully upgrade an Artifact
- Investing in the Future
Fully upgrade any gear item
- Shopping Spree
Purchase an item from two different faction vendors
- Breaking and Entering
Break into 30 Depots
- A Surprise Every Time
Open 100 strongboxes
- Top Priority
Complete 10 Priority faction missions
- Golden Ticket
Secret
- The Adventure Begins
Secret
- Lost But Not Forgotten
Secret
- A Little Bit Broken
Secret
- From the Ashes
Secret
- No Suit, No Problem
Secret
- Patent Violation
Secret
- Gone To Ground
Secret
- Itsy Bitsy
Secret
- A Novel Way to Travel
Secret
- Thunderous Applause
Secret
- Unparalleled View
Secret
- Welcome Back, Old Friend
Secret
- Avengers Assemble!
Secret
- New Girl Makes Good
Secret