I migliori giochi del decennio per IGN.com: la lista include Control, God of War e Red Dead Redemption 2

IGN.com ha stilato la propria lista con i migliori giochi del decennio: l'elenco include nomi come Control, God of War e Red Dead Redemption 2.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   01/01/2020

Indice

Ecco tutti i titoli selezionati dal sito americano, divisi per anno. Se invece volete vedere quali sono stati i giochi più influenti degli ultimi dieci anni per Multiplayer.it, date un'occhiata qui.

2010

  • Amnesia: The Dark Descent
  • Civilization V
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Mass Effect 2
  • Minecraft
  • NBA 2K11
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Starcraft II
  • Super Mario Galaxy 2
  • Super Meat Boy

2011

  • Batman: Arkham City
  • Dark Souls
  • Marvel Vs. Capcom 3
  • Portal 2
  • Saints Row: The Third
  • Terraria
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

2012

  • Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  • Borderlands 2
  • Diablo III
  • Far Cry 3
  • Fez
  • Fire Emblem: Awakening
  • FTL: Faster Than Light
  • Hotline Miami
  • Mark of the Ninja
  • Pokémon Bianco e Nero 2
  • Spec Ops: The Line
  • The Walking Dead

2013

  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag
  • Dota 2
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
  • Gone Home
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Kentucky Route Zero
  • Papers Please
  • Spelunky
  • The Last of Us

2014

  • 80 Days
  • Bayonetta 2
  • Five Nights at Freddy's
  • Hearthstone
  • La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra di Mordor
  • P.T.
  • Shovel Knight

2015

  • Bloodborne
  • Metal Gear Solid V
  • Pillars of Eternity
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Rocket League
  • The Witcher 3
  • Undertale
  • Yakuza 0

2016

  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM
  • Firewatch
  • Inside
  • MLB: The Show
  • Overwatch
  • Persona 5
  • Stardew Valley
  • SUPERHOT VR
  • The Witness
  • Titanfall 2
  • XCOM 2

2017

  • Destiny 2
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2
  • Dragon Quest XI
  • Fortnite: Battle Royale
  • Hollow Knight
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • NieR: Automata
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wolfenstein: The New Colossus

2018

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Celeste
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • God of War
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Tetris Effect

2019

  • Beat Saber
  • Control
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Outer Wilds
  • Pokémon Spada e Scudo
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Slay the Spire

