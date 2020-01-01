I migliori giochi del decennio per IGN.com: la lista include Control, God of War e Red Dead Redemption 2

Indice
IGN.com ha stilato la propria lista con i migliori giochi del decennio, e l'elenco include nomi come Control, God of War e Red Dead Redemption 2.
Ecco tutti i titoli selezionati dal sito americano, divisi per anno. Se invece volete vedere quali sono stati i giochi più influenti degli ultimi dieci anni per Multiplayer.it, date un'occhiata qui.
2010
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Civilization V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Mass Effect 2
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K11
- Red Dead Redemption
- Starcraft II
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Super Meat Boy
2011
- Batman: Arkham City
- Dark Souls
- Marvel Vs. Capcom 3
- Portal 2
- Saints Row: The Third
- Terraria
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
2012
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Borderlands 2
- Diablo III
- Far Cry 3
- Fez
- Fire Emblem: Awakening
- FTL: Faster Than Light
- Hotline Miami
- Mark of the Ninja
- Pokémon Bianco e Nero 2
- Spec Ops: The Line
- The Walking Dead
2013
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag
- Dota 2
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
- Gone Home
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Papers Please
- Spelunky
- The Last of Us
2014
- 80 Days
- Bayonetta 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Hearthstone
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra di Mordor
- P.T.
- Shovel Knight
2015
- Bloodborne
- Metal Gear Solid V
- Pillars of Eternity
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rocket League
- The Witcher 3
- Undertale
- Yakuza 0
2016
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM
- Firewatch
- Inside
- MLB: The Show
- Overwatch
- Persona 5
- Stardew Valley
- SUPERHOT VR
- The Witness
- Titanfall 2
- XCOM 2
2017
- Destiny 2
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Dragon Quest XI
- Fortnite: Battle Royale
- Hollow Knight
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- NieR: Automata
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
2018
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Celeste
- Forza Horizon 4
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Tetris Effect
2019
- Beat Saber
- Control
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Outer Wilds
- Pokémon Spada e Scudo
- Resident Evil 2
- Slay the Spire