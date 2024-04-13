0

Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley batte Princess Peach: Showtime! nella classifica dell'eShop

Dopo settimane in prima posizione, Princess Peach: Showtime! ha ceduto la vetta della classifica dell'eShop a Stardew Valley.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   13/04/2024

Le ultime classifiche settimanali dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch vedono il sempreverde Stardew Valley riconquistare la vetta, con Princess Peach: Showtime! che deve "accontentarsi" del secondo posto dopo diverse settimane in prima posizione.

Chiude il podio Just Dance 2024 Edition, uno dei giochi più gettonati sulla console dalla grande N. Per il resto la classifica è composta dai soliti noti, come Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Vediamo al completo di seguito:

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Princess Peach: Showtime
  3. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  4. Minecraft
  5. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. EA Sports FC 24
  8. Unravel Two
  9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. It Takes Two
  11. Among Us
  12. Mario Party Superstars
  13. Nintendo Switch Sports
  14. Balatro
  15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  16. Inside
  17. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  18. Monopoly
  19. Gang Beasts
  20. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
  21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  22. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  23. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  24. South Park: Snow Day
  25. Hogwarts Legacy
  26. Poppy Playtime
  27. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  28. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
  29. Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
  30. MLB The Show 24

La classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale

Spadaccina

Oltre alla classifica standard, l'eShop come da tradizione ci propone anche quella dei titoli esclusivamente venduti in formato digitale. Stardew Valley rientra tra questi e quindi per ovvi motivi conquista anche la vetta di questa top 20. Seguono al secondo e terzo posto rispettivamente Among Us e Balatro, il sorprendente gioco di carte roguelite ispirato al poker che tanto ha fatto parlare di sé nelle ultime settimane.

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Among Us
  3. Balatro
  4. Inside
  5. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  6. Poppy Playtime
  7. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  8. Slime Rancher
  9. Goat Simulator
  10. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  11. Hollow Knight
  12. Limbo
  13. The Game of Life 2
  14. Little Nightmares
  15. Uno
  16. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  17. Don't Starve Together
  18. Contra Anniversary Collection
  19. The Walking Dead
  20. Stick Fight: The Game
  21. Terraria
  22. Yooka-Laylee
  23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  24. Suika Game
  25. Pico Park
  26. Disco Elysium
  27. Dave the Diver
  28. Pepper Grinder
  29. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  30. Death's Door

Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley batte Princess Peach: Showtime! nella classifica dell'eShop