Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley batte Princess Peach: Showtime! nella classifica dell'eShop

Chiude il podio Just Dance 2024 Edition, uno dei giochi più gettonati sulla console dalla grande N. Per il resto la classifica è composta dai soliti noti, come Minecraft , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , Super Mario Bros. Wonder . Vediamo al completo di seguito:

La classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale

Oltre alla classifica standard, l'eShop come da tradizione ci propone anche quella dei titoli esclusivamente venduti in formato digitale. Stardew Valley rientra tra questi e quindi per ovvi motivi conquista anche la vetta di questa top 20. Seguono al secondo e terzo posto rispettivamente Among Us e Balatro, il sorprendente gioco di carte roguelite ispirato al poker che tanto ha fatto parlare di sé nelle ultime settimane.