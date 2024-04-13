Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley batte Princess Peach: Showtime! nella classifica dell'eShop

Le ultime classifiche settimanali dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch vedono il sempreverde Stardew Valley riconquistare la vetta, con Princess Peach: Showtime! che deve "accontentarsi" del secondo posto dopo diverse settimane in prima posizione.
Chiude il podio Just Dance 2024 Edition, uno dei giochi più gettonati sulla console dalla grande N. Per il resto la classifica è composta dai soliti noti, come Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Vediamo al completo di seguito:
- Stardew Valley
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 24
- Unravel Two
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- It Takes Two
- Among Us
- Mario Party Superstars
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Balatro
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Inside
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Monopoly
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- South Park: Snow Day
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Poppy Playtime
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- MLB The Show 24
La classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale
Oltre alla classifica standard, l'eShop come da tradizione ci propone anche quella dei titoli esclusivamente venduti in formato digitale. Stardew Valley rientra tra questi e quindi per ovvi motivi conquista anche la vetta di questa top 20. Seguono al secondo e terzo posto rispettivamente Among Us e Balatro, il sorprendente gioco di carte roguelite ispirato al poker che tanto ha fatto parlare di sé nelle ultime settimane.
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Balatro
- Inside
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Poppy Playtime
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Slime Rancher
- Goat Simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hollow Knight
- Limbo
- The Game of Life 2
- Little Nightmares
- Uno
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Don't Starve Together
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- The Walking Dead
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Terraria
- Yooka-Laylee
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Suika Game
- Pico Park
- Disco Elysium
- Dave the Diver
- Pepper Grinder
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Death's Door