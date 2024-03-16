0

Nintendo Switch: vediamo la classifica dei giochi più venduti nell'eShop il 16 marzo

Scopriamo quali sono stati i giochi di Nintendo Switch più venduti nel Nintendo eShop il 16 marzo.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   16/03/2024

Quali sono stati i giochi più venduti nell'eShop di Nintendo Switch il 16 marzo? Com'è possibile vedere, la classifica generale, che comprende i giochi che hanno anche un'edizione fisisca, mostra in testa il solito Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, capace di vendere bene per l'intera generazione. Segue Mario Party Superstars, un'altra hit, quindi Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, il primo titolo fresco del gruppo.

Unicorn Overlord, l'ultima fatica di Vanillaware, si trova invece in quarta posizione, seguito da Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Overcoocked 2.

Tra i giochi usciti soltanto in formato digitale, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection la fa da padrone, seguito da Balatro, gioco di carte roguelike di pregevole fattura. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo le classifiche complete.

Le classifiche

Balatro sta vendendo molto bene
Classifica dei giochi più venduti su Nintendo eShop del 16 marzo:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Mario Party Superstars
  3. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  4. Unicorn Overlord
  5. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  6. Overcooked 2
  7. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  8. Minecraft
  9. Balatro
  10. Princess Peach: Showtime
  11. Stardew Valley
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
  14. Overcooked: Special Edition
  15. Among Us
  16. Nintendo Switch Sports
  17. NBA 2K24
  18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  19. Portal: Companion Collection
  20. Poppy Playtime
  21. Luigi's Mansion 3
  23. Borderlands Legendary Collection
  24. It Takes Two
  25. Monopoly
  26. Hogwarts Legacy
  27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  28. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
  29. Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  30. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Classifica dei giochi solo digitali più venduti su Nintendo eShop del 16 marzo:

  1. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  2. Balatro
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Among Us
  5. Poppy Playtime
  6. Ori and the Blind Forest
  7. Hollow Knight
  8. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  9. A Little to the Left
  10. Snufkin
  11. Suika Game
  12. Farmers Simulator Evolution
  13. Hole io
  14. Uno
  15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  16. Contra: Operation Galuga
  17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  18. Call of Honor
  19. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  20. Stick Fight: The Game
  21. Human: Fall Flat
  22. Truck Simulator 2024 - USA Driver Zone
  23. Dave the Diver
  24. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  25. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  26. Pico Park
  27. Lion Simulator
  28. Witchy Life Story
  29. Final Fantasy VII
  30. Wheel of Fortune

