Nintendo Switch: vediamo la classifica dei giochi più venduti nell'eShop il 16 marzo

Quali sono stati i giochi più venduti nell'eShop di Nintendo Switch il 16 marzo? Com'è possibile vedere, la classifica generale, che comprende i giochi che hanno anche un'edizione fisisca, mostra in testa il solito Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, capace di vendere bene per l'intera generazione. Segue Mario Party Superstars, un'altra hit, quindi Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, il primo titolo fresco del gruppo.
Unicorn Overlord, l'ultima fatica di Vanillaware, si trova invece in quarta posizione, seguito da Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Overcoocked 2.
Tra i giochi usciti soltanto in formato digitale, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection la fa da padrone, seguito da Balatro, gioco di carte roguelike di pregevole fattura. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo le classifiche complete.
Le classifiche
Classifica dei giochi più venduti su Nintendo eShop del 16 marzo:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario Party Superstars
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Unicorn Overlord
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked 2
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Minecraft
- Balatro
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Among Us
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- NBA 2K24
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Poppy Playtime
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Overcooked 2
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- It Takes Two
- Monopoly
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Classifica dei giochi solo digitali più venduti su Nintendo eShop del 16 marzo:
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Balatro
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Poppy Playtime
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Hollow Knight
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- A Little to the Left
- Snufkin
- Suika Game
- Farmers Simulator Evolution
- Hole io
- Uno
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Call of Honor
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Human: Fall Flat
- Truck Simulator 2024 - USA Driver Zone
- Dave the Diver
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Pico Park
- Lion Simulator
- Witchy Life Story
- Final Fantasy VII
- Wheel of Fortune