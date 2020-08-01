Phil Spencer ringrazia i giocatori PC su Steam e Xbox Game Pass

Phil Spencer ha scritto un post su Twitter per ringraziare i giocatori PC del grande supporto offerto alle produzioni Microsoft, tanto su Steam quanto su Xbox Game Pass.

"Vorrei ringraziare la community per il supporto su PC", ha scritto Spencer. "Abbiamo fatto dichiarazioni del genere negli anni passati e meritavamo le risposte scettiche che abbiamo ricevuto." Il riferimento del boss di Xbox è a una frase pubblicata un anno fa, che recitava "Microsoft dedicherà più spazio al PC gaming nel 2019".

"Abbiamo ancora tanto lavoro da fare, ma l'entusiasmo che stiamo vedendo oggi fra gli abbonati a Xbox Game Pass per PC e su Steam è davvero fantastico: grazie."

Al di là dell'imbattibile rapporto qualità / prezzo di Xbox Game Pass, in effetti, Microsoft si sta impegnando nell'ambito del gaming su PC e lo dimostra il fatto di aver portato le proprie produzioni anche sulla piattaforma digitale Valve.

Un passo importante, che è stato molto ben ripagato se consideriamo che Grounded è primo su Steam e anche Sea of Thieves sta facendo decisamente bene.

I wanted to thank the community for the support on PC. We made statements like this a few times over the years and the skeptical responses were earned. More work to do but the support we are seeing through @XboxGamePassPC and @Steam team right now is really great, thanks. https://t.co/MQKdShv7MK