PlayStation Store, la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati del 2021

Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati dal PlayStation Store nel corso del 2021, e anche stavolta a comandare sono gli sportivi, nello specifico FIFA 22 e NBA 2K22.
Classifica PS Store 2021, giochi PS5 - USA
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift part
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- MLB The Show 21
- Resident Evil Village
- Far Cry 6
Classifica PS Store 2021, giochi PS5 - Europa
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 21
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Battlefield 2042
- Among Us
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Far Cry 6
- It Takes Two
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Classifica PS Store 2021, giochi PS4 - USA
- GTA V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Madden NFL 22
- NBA 2K21
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- MLB The Show 21
- Mortal Kombat 11
Classifica PS Store 2021, giochi PS4 - Europa
- FIFA 22
- GTA V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- The Forest
Dicevamo che sono gli sportivi a comandare, ma bisogna ammettere che Call of Duty: Vanguard (qui la recensione) ha fatto molto bene, piazzandosi quasi sempre in seconda posizione, seguito su PlayStation 5 da Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Sulla console next-gen Sony anche Battlefield 2042 si è fatto valere, occupando la quinta posizione sia nella classifica americana che in quella europea nonostante le tante polemiche che lo stanno travolgendo ormai da alcune settimane.
In generale queste top 10 chiariscono come anche nel 2021 a dettare legge siano stati soprattutto i brand più popolari, con ben poche sorprese anche nelle retrovie, rappresentate in questo caso da Kena: Bridge of Spirits e da The Forest.