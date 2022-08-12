PlayStation Store, la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati a luglio 2022

La classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati su PlayStation Store nel mese di luglio 2022 è comandata da due titoli in particolare: Stray, che svetta nella top 10 americana, e F1 22 che comanda in quella europea.

PlayStation Store, classifica PS5 di luglio 2022 - USA



Stray Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 F1 22 The Quarry Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order MLB The Show 22 Elden Ring Among Us Call of Duty: Vanguard

PlayStation Store, classifica PS5 di luglio 2022 - Europa



F1 22 Stray Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K23 Among Us The Quarry FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker

Come si può vedere, Stray (qui la recensione) ha conquistato davvero un sacco di gente, superando blockbuster storici ma anche new entry di spessore come lo stesso F1 22, primo in Europa ma secondo negli USA.

PlayStation Store, classifica PS4 di luglio 2022 - USA



Stray Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Gang Beasts Cuphead Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 Need for Speed Heat

PlayStation Store, classifica PS4 di luglio 2022 - Europa



F1 22 Minecraft Stray Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 FIFA 22 The Crew 2 EA Sports UFC 4 Need for Speed Heat Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2

Una situazione che si ripete su PlayStation 4, ma con F1 22 in netta difficoltà negli Stati Uniti, addirittura fuori dalla top 10, mentre Stray è primo (terzo in Europa). Sembra insomma che l'avventura felina di BlueTwelve Studio sia stata un successo trasversale e cross-gen: siamo curiosi di conoscere i numeri totalizzati dal gioco.