PlayStation Store: classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS4, PS5 e VR a gennaio 2022

Sony PlayStation ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS Store per PS5 e PS4, sia per il mercato USA/Canada che per quello europeo. Tra i più venduti troviamo Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Among Us, GTA 5 e FIFA 22.
Partiamo dalla classifica dei giochi PS5 del PS Store più venduti negli USA/Canada:
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Among Us
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- FIFA 22
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Demon's Souls
- It Takes Two
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- UNCHARTED Raccolta L'eredità dei ladri
- HITMAN 3
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Passiamo ai giochi PS5 del PS Store più venduti in Europa:
- Among Us
- FIFA 22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- F1 2021
- It Takes Two
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Metro Exodus
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- NBA 2K22
- HITMAN 3
- UNCHARTED Raccolta L'eredità dei ladri
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Demon's Souls
- FAR CRY 6
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
Vediamo invece la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti in USA/Canada tramite il PS Store:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Gang Beasts
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Forest
- Injustice 2
- FIFA 22
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Dying Light
- For Honor
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
Infine, ecco la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store in Europa:
- FIFA 22
- Among Us
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Minecraft
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- The Forest
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Payback
- F1 2021
- A Way Out
- The Crew 2
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Need for Speed Heat
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Dying Light
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Ecco invece i giochi PS VR più venduti negli USA/Canada tramite PS Store:
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Creed Rise to Glory
- SUPERHOT VR
- Swordsman VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Zenith: The Last City
- GORN
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Drunkn Bar Fight
I giochi PS VR più venduti in Europa tramite PS Store:
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Sniper Elite VR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- GORN
- Fruit Ninja VR
Infine, abbiamo i giochi free to play più scaricati, sommando assieme PS4 e PS5, negli USA/Canada:
- Fortnite
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rec Room
- Rocket League
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play più scaricati, sommando assieme PS4 e PS5, in Europa:
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Fortnite
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rec Room
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- Brawlhalla
Se volete invece vedere i dati di vendita dei giochi negli USA per gennaio 2022, ecco i dati di NPD, che comprendono Switch, Xbox, PC e PlayStation.