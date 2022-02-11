PlayStation Store: classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS4, PS5 e VR a gennaio 2022

Sony ha indicato i dati di vendita dei giochi del PlayStation Store: ecco la classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS4, PS5, PS VR in Europa e USA/Canada

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   11/02/2022
Sony PlayStation ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS Store per PS5 e PS4, sia per il mercato USA/Canada che per quello europeo. Tra i più venduti troviamo Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Among Us, GTA 5 e FIFA 22.

Partiamo dalla classifica dei giochi PS5 del PS Store più venduti negli USA/Canada:

  1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  2. Among Us
  3. NBA 2K22
  4. Madden NFL 22
  5. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
  7. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  8. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  9. FIFA 22
  10. Mortal Kombat 11
  11. Demon's Souls
  12. It Takes Two
  13. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  14. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
  15. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  16. UNCHARTED Raccolta L'eredità dei ladri
  17. HITMAN 3
  18. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  19. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  20. Returnal

Passiamo ai giochi PS5 del PS Store più venduti in Europa:

  1. Among Us
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. F1 2021
  5. It Takes Two
  6. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  7. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  8. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  11. Metro Exodus
  12. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  13. NBA 2K22
  14. HITMAN 3
  15. UNCHARTED Raccolta L'eredità dei ladri
  16. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  17. Demon's Souls
  18. FAR CRY 6
  19. Mortal Kombat 11
  20. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT

Vediamo invece la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti in USA/Canada tramite il PS Store:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  3. Minecraft
  4. Among Us
  5. Gang Beasts
  6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  7. NBA 2K22
  8. Madden NFL 22
  9. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  11. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  12. Red Dead Redemption 2
  13. The Forest
  14. Injustice 2
  15. FIFA 22
  16. Five Nights at Freddy's
  17. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  18. Dying Light
  19. For Honor
  20. STAR WARS Battlefront II

Infine, ecco la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store in Europa:

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Among Us
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  5. Minecraft
  6. Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  7. The Forest
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. Gang Beasts
  10. Need for Speed Payback
  11. F1 2021
  12. A Way Out
  13. The Crew 2
  14. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  15. Need for Speed Heat
  16. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  17. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  18. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  19. Dying Light
  20. Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Ecco invece i giochi PS VR più venduti negli USA/Canada tramite PS Store:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Creed Rise to Glory
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  7. Zenith: The Last City
  8. GORN
  9. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  10. Drunkn Bar Fight

I giochi PS VR più venduti in Europa tramite PS Store:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  7. Sniper Elite VR
  8. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  9. GORN
  10. Fruit Ninja VR

Infine, abbiamo i giochi free to play più scaricati, sommando assieme PS4 e PS5, negli USA/Canada:

  1. Fortnite
  2. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
  3. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Rec Room
  6. Rocket League
  7. Apex Legends
  8. Genshin Impact
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Brawlhalla

Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play più scaricati, sommando assieme PS4 e PS5, in Europa:

  1. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Fortnite
  3. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  4. Rocket League
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Rec Room
  7. eFootball 2022
  8. Genshin Impact
  9. Apex Legends
  10. Brawlhalla

Se volete invece vedere i dati di vendita dei giochi negli USA per gennaio 2022, ecco i dati di NPD, che comprendono Switch, Xbox, PC e PlayStation.

