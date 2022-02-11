PlayStation Store: classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS4, PS5 e VR a gennaio 2022

Sony PlayStation ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS Store per PS5 e PS4, sia per il mercato USA/Canada che per quello europeo. Tra i più venduti troviamo Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Among Us, GTA 5 e FIFA 22.

Partiamo dalla classifica dei giochi PS5 del PS Store più venduti negli USA/Canada:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Among Us NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Call of Duty: Vanguard Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order FIFA 22 Mortal Kombat 11 Demon's Souls It Takes Two Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT Assassin's Creed Valhalla UNCHARTED Raccolta L'eredità dei ladri HITMAN 3 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Returnal

Passiamo ai giochi PS5 del PS Store più venduti in Europa:

Among Us FIFA 22 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales F1 2021 It Takes Two Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Call of Duty: Vanguard Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Metro Exodus Kena: Bridge of Spirits NBA 2K22 HITMAN 3 UNCHARTED Raccolta L'eredità dei ladri Assassin's Creed Valhalla Demon's Souls FAR CRY 6 Mortal Kombat 11 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT

Vediamo invece la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti in USA/Canada tramite il PS Store:

Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Minecraft Among Us Gang Beasts The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest Injustice 2 FIFA 22 Five Nights at Freddy's Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Dying Light For Honor STAR WARS Battlefront II

Infine, ecco la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store in Europa:

FIFA 22 Among Us Grand Theft Auto V The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition Minecraft Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition The Forest Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Beasts Need for Speed Payback F1 2021 A Way Out The Crew 2 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Need for Speed Heat Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Call of Duty: Vanguard Dying Light Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Ecco invece i giochi PS VR più venduti negli USA/Canada tramite PS Store:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Creed Rise to Glory SUPERHOT VR Swordsman VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Zenith: The Last City GORN ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Drunkn Bar Fight

I giochi PS VR più venduti in Europa tramite PS Store:

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Sniper Elite VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission GORN Fruit Ninja VR

Infine, abbiamo i giochi free to play più scaricati, sommando assieme PS4 e PS5, negli USA/Canada:

Fortnite PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Call of Duty: Warzone Rec Room Rocket League Apex Legends Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Brawlhalla

Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play più scaricati, sommando assieme PS4 e PS5, in Europa:

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Fortnite Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Rec Room eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Apex Legends Brawlhalla

Se volete invece vedere i dati di vendita dei giochi negli USA per gennaio 2022, ecco i dati di NPD, che comprendono Switch, Xbox, PC e PlayStation.