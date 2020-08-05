PlayStation Store: nuovi Sconti Estivi comprendono Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Call of Duty e tanti altri 0

Nuovi giochi PS4 si aggiungono agli Sconti Estivi del PlayStation Store a partire da oggi, tra i quali troviamo Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare e tanti altri.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   05/08/2020

Su PlayStation Store gli Sconti Estivi si espandono oggi a comprendere altri giochi, allargando il catalogo delle offerte rispetto a quelle partite già il 22 luglio scorso con numerosi titoli di grande interesse, tra i quali troviamo anche Final Fantasy 7 Remake per la prima volta.

Oltre agli Sconti Estivi partiti a luglio, dunque, diversi altri giochi ottengono abbassamenti di prezzo, tra i quali segnaliamo il suddetto titolo di Square Enix e anche Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Dishonored 2, Doom Eternal, vari capitoli di Resident Evil e altri.

In attesa di un elenco ufficiale da parte di Sony, intanto riportiamo i nuovi sconti come pubblicati sul forum ResetEra, con riferimento al PS Store del Regno Unito e dunque con prezzi in sterline, ma i titoli e il tasso di sconto dovrebbero comunque corrispondere.

  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall - £22.49 (50% off)
  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition - £24.99 (50% off)
  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition - £37.49 (50% off)
  • American Fugitive - £6.29 (65% off) / £5.39 Plus (70% off)
  • Ao International Tennis - £8.79 (45% off) / £7.99 Plus (50% off)
  • Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition - £10.49 (70% off)
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - £12.24 (65% off) / £10.49 Plus (70% off)
  • Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass - £4.79 (60% off) / £4.19 Plus (65% off)
  • Batman: Arkham Collection - £15.99 (68% off) / £13.49 Plus (73% off)
  • Batman: The Enemy Within - Season Pass - £4.79 (60% off) / £4.19 Plus (65% off)
  • Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - £23.09 (58% off)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night - £15.99 (54% off)
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition - £8.24 (67% off)
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 - £19.79 (67% off)
  • Call Of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition - £16.99 (69% off)
  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare - £38.99 (35% off)
  • Call Of Duty: WWII - Gold Edition - £18.14 (67% off)
  • Chess Ultra - £2.49 (75% off)
  • Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition - £10.49 (70% off) / £8.74 Plus (75% off)
  • Cities: Skylines - Premium Edition 2 - £16.99 (69% off) / £14.24 Plus (74% off)
  • Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars - £12.49 (75% off) / £9.99 Plus (80% off)
  • Conan Exiles - £17.99 (60% off)
  • Conan Exiles - Deluxe Edition - £24.79 (60% off)
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - Nitros Oxide Edition - £27.49 (50% off)
  • Dead By Daylight: Special Edition - £14.99 (50% off)
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection - £5.99 (70% off)
  • Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack - £11.99 (70% off)
  • Dear Esther: Landmark Edition - £2.79 (65% off) / £2.39 Plus (70% off)
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - £3.74 (85% off)
  • Dishonored 2 - £4.79 (70% off)
  • Dishonored The Complete Collection - £17.99 (70% off)
  • Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider - £5.99 (70% off)
  • Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle - £14.39 (70% off)
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King - £9.99 (60% off) / £8.74 Plus (65% off)
  • Djmax Respect - £10.49 (70% off)
  • Don't Starve Mega Pack - £8.79 (60% off)
  • Don't Starve Together: Console Edition - £4.79 (60% off)
  • Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition - £47.99 (40% off)
  • Doom Eternal Standard Edition - £27.48 (50% off)
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition - £17.59 (78% off)
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition - £22.49 (75% off)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online - £7.49 (50% off)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - £35.74 (35% off)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector's Edition - £48.74 (35% off)
  • The Escapists - £4.94 (67% off)
  • The Escapists 2 - £7.99 (60% off) / £6.99 Plus (65% off)
  • The Escapists 2 - Game Of The Year Edition - £7.99 (67% off)
  • Fallout 76 - £17.49 (50% off)
  • Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition - £32.99 (40% off)
  • Farming Simulator 19 - £20.99 (40% off)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake - £39.59 (34% off)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Digital Deluxe Edition - £49.49 (34% off)
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - £6.74 (55% off)
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition - £7.99 (60% off)
  • For The King - £6.99 (65% off)
  • Genesis Alpha One - £9.99 (60% off)
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - £8.24 (67% off)
  • Gtav Premium Online Edition And Great White Shark Card Bundle - £17.59 (56% off)
  • Gtav Premium Online Edition And Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - £29.99 (60% off)
  • Gtav Premium Online Edition And Whale Shark Card Bundle - £19.99 (60% off)
  • Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes Of Heaven - £7.99 (83% off)
  • Journey To The Savage Planet - £14.99 (40% off)
  • Just Cause 4 - Gold Edition - £14.99 (70% off)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - £15.99 (54% off)
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection - £15.99 (54% off)
  • Lego Marvel Collection - £24.99 (50% off)
  • Lego Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition - £14.99 (72% off)
  • The Lego Movie Videogame Bundle - £19.99 (60% off)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens - £11.99 (75% off)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition - £13.77 (74% off)
  • Lego The Hobbit - £17.49 (50% off)
  • Lego Worlds - £10.74 (57% off)
  • Life Is Strange 2 Complete Season - £12.20 (63% off)
  • Lumines Remastered - £5.99 (50% off)
  • Mad Max - £7.19 (55% off)
  • Mega Man Zero/Zx Legacy Collection - £18.74 (25% off)
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor -Game Of The Year Edition - £11.99 (75% off)
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War - £12.99 (63% off)
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Definitive Edition - £19.99 (50% off)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe - £34.79 (40% off)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 - £19.99 (50% off)
  • MotoGP 20 - £29.99 (40% off) / £27.49 Plus (45% off)
  • Mudrunner - American Wilds Edition - £12.24 (65% off) / £10.49 Plus (70% off)
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden - £11.59 (60% off)
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden - Deluxe Edition - £14.79 (60% off)
  • Mx Nitro: Unleashed - £4.49 (50% off)
  • My Time At Portia - £12.99 (48% off) / £11.74 Plus (53% off)
  • Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels - £12.49 (50% off)
  • Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition - £30.79 (56% off)
  • NHL 20 Deluxe Edition - £20.99 (70% off)
  • NHL 20 Ultimate Edition - £23.99 (70% off)
  • Onrush - £5.99 (70% off)
  • Onrush Deluxe Edition - £7.49 (70% off)
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition - £16.49 (67% off)
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition. - £3.99 (75% off) / £3.19 Plus (80% off)
  • Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville - £12.99 (63% off)
  • Pure Pool - £1.99 (75% off) / £1.59 Plus (80% off)
  • Rage 2 - £9.99 (80% off)
  • Rage 2: Deluxe Edition - £13.99 (80% off)
  • Red Dead Revolver - £7.19 (40% off)
  • Resident Evil - £3.99 (75% off)
  • Resident Evil 0 - £3.99 (75% off)
  • Resident Evil 4 - £6.39 (60% off)
  • Resident Evil 5 - £6.39 (60% off)
  • Resident Evil 6 - £6.39 (60% off)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition - £15.99 (54% off)
  • Sakura Wars - £33.49 (33% off)
  • Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition - £40.91 (38% off)
  • Sega Mega Drive Classics - £12.49 (50% off)
  • Shenmue I And II - £6.74 (73% off)
  • Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle - £20.71 (63% off)
  • Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition - £7.49 (75% off)
  • Snooker 19 - £13.79 (54% off)
  • Sonic Forces - £8.74 (75% off)
  • Sonic Mania - £7.99 (50% off)
  • Star Wars Battlefront II - £11.99 (40% off)
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - £3.59 (55% off)
  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition - £19.99 (60% off)
  • Street Fighter V - £8.99 (44% off)
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - £18.74 (25% off)
  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection - £10.34 (77% off)
  • Team Sonic Racing - £15.99 (54% off)
  • Terraria - PlayStation 4 Edition - £6.49 (50% off)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition - £25.49 (70% off)
  • Train Sim World 2020 - £12.49 (50% off)
  • Train Sim World 2020 Collector's Edition - £28.79 (40% off)
  • Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition - £19.99 (50% off)
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection - £15.99 (60% off)
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - £26.49 (50% off)
  • Two Point Hospital - £20.99 (40% off)
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - £7.99 (50% off) / £7.19 Plus (55% off)
  • Wargroove - £7.74 (50% off)
  • The Wolf Among Us - £5.19 (60% off) / £4.54 Plus (65% off)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - £14.99 (70% off)
  • Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - £29.59 (60% off)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - £15.99 (54% off)
  • World War Z - Goty Edition - £22.49 (50% off)
  • Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life - £11.99 (25% off)
  • Yakuza Zero - £10.39 (35% off)
  • Yooka-Laylee - £8.74 (75% off) / £6.99 Plus (80% off)
  • Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair - £14.99 (40% off) / £13.74 Plus (45% off)
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle - £19.99 (50% off) / £17.99 Plus (55% off)

