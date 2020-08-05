PlayStation Store: nuovi Sconti Estivi comprendono Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Call of Duty e tanti altri

Su PlayStation Store gli Sconti Estivi si espandono oggi a comprendere altri giochi, allargando il catalogo delle offerte rispetto a quelle partite già il 22 luglio scorso con numerosi titoli di grande interesse, tra i quali troviamo anche Final Fantasy 7 Remake per la prima volta.

Oltre agli Sconti Estivi partiti a luglio, dunque, diversi altri giochi ottengono abbassamenti di prezzo, tra i quali segnaliamo il suddetto titolo di Square Enix e anche Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Dishonored 2, Doom Eternal, vari capitoli di Resident Evil e altri.

In attesa di un elenco ufficiale da parte di Sony, intanto riportiamo i nuovi sconti come pubblicati sul forum ResetEra, con riferimento al PS Store del Regno Unito e dunque con prezzi in sterline, ma i titoli e il tasso di sconto dovrebbero comunque corrispondere.