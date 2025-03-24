Sul podio della classifica dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu troviamo un gioco scomparso da anni e due remake

Cresce la popolarità di Leggende Pokémon Z-A

Proseguendo nella classifica troviamo Leggende Pokémon Z-A, che dopo le novità presentate in occasione del Pokémon Presents di fine febbraio ha acquistato popolarità. Per il resto la classifica è dominata perlopiù da giochi in arrivo su Nintendo Switch, anche se c'è una buona presenza di titoli per PS5, come Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater e Ghost of Yotei.

Che fine ha fatto Pragmata?

Vediamo la top 30 dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu di questa settimana: