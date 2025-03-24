0

Sul podio della classifica dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu troviamo un gioco scomparso da anni e due remake

La classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu di questa settimana vede alle prime posizioni i remake di Dragon Quest e il desaparecidos Pragmata di Capcom.

Artwork di Dragon Quest

Come ogni settimana la rivista giapponese Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi sulla base dei voti dei lettori. Con Monster Hunter Wilds disponibile nei negozi, ora il podio della classifica è dominato dai remake dei primi due Dragon Quest, che si sono classificati al primo e terzo posto rispettivamente con le versioni Nintendo Switch e PS5.

Il secondo posto invece lo ha conquistato un gioco completamente scomparso dai radar, ovvero Pragmata. L'ultima volta che lo abbiamo visto è stato al Capcom Showcase di giugno 2023, dove per l'occasione ne è stato annunciato il rinvio a data da destinarsi con un trailer.

Cresce la popolarità di Leggende Pokémon Z-A

Proseguendo nella classifica troviamo Leggende Pokémon Z-A, che dopo le novità presentate in occasione del Pokémon Presents di fine febbraio ha acquistato popolarità. Per il resto la classifica è dominata perlopiù da giochi in arrivo su Nintendo Switch, anche se c'è una buona presenza di titoli per PS5, come Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater e Ghost of Yotei.

Che fine ha fatto Pragmata?
Vediamo la top 30 dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu di questa settimana:

  1. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 816 voti
  2. [PS5] Pragmata - 403 voti
  3. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 360 voti
  4. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 329 voti
  5. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 297 voti
  6. [NSW] Atelier Yumia - 281 voti
  7. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 249 voti
  8. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional - 217 voti
  9. [NSW] ToHeart - 214 voti
  10. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 212 voti
  11. [PS5] Atelier Yumia - 191 voti
  12. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 159 voti
  13. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 154 voti
  14. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 127 voti
  15. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 - 108 voti
  16. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei - 106 voti
  17. [NSW] Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - 101 voti
  18. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 83 voti
  19. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - 82 voti
  20. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign - 80 voti
  21. [PS5] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 77 voti
  22. [PS5] Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Special Edition - 76 voti
  23. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 - 74 voti
  24. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - 69 voti
  25. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered - 66 voti
  26. [PS4] Atelier Yumia - 64 voti
  27. [NSW] Ushiro - 58 voti
  28. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven Re - 55 voti
  29. [PS5] Winning Post 10 2025 - 53 voti
  30. [PS5] Showa American Story - 50 voti
Segnalazione Errore
