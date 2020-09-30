Prime Gaming, ecco i giochi gratis di ottobre 2020

Svelati quali saranno i giochi gratis di ottobre 2020 per gli abbonati a Prime Gaming, il servizio di Twitch dedicato agli abbonati Prime.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   30/09/2020
Svelati i giochi gratis per gli abbonati Prime Gaming di ottobre 2020. Si tratta di: Layers of Fear, Silver Chains, Dead Age, Surf World Series e Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl. Come noterete alcuni sono degli horror, perfetti per Halloween.

Comunque sia non sono solo questi i regali fatti agli abbonati Prime Gaming, perché i giochi scaricabili senza pagare niente sono più di trenta, tra i quali la collezione di titoli di SNK e alcuni extra, come, Rocket Arena, di cui abbiamo già parlato, Q.U.B.E. 2 e anche altri.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco di tutti i regali fatti agli abbonati Prime Gaming a ottobre 2020: Prime Gaming: Giochi gratis di ottobre 2020

  • Layers of Fear
  • Silver Chains
  • Dead Age
  • Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl
  • Surf World Series


Prime Gaming: giochi gratis extra

  • Q.U.B.E. 2 - scade il 9 ottobre
  • Rocket Arena - scade il 10 ottobre
  • Bridge Constructor - scade il 16 ottobre
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - scade il 23 ottobre


Prime Gaming: i giochi gratis di SNK
Disponibili fino al 31 marzo 2021

  • Art of Fighting 2
  • Baseball Stars 2
  • Blazing Star
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • Ironclad
  • The King of Fighters 97 Global Match
  • The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition
  • The King of Fighters 2000
  • The King of Fighters 2002
  • The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
  • King of the Monsters
  • The Last Blade 2
  • Metal Slug 2
  • Metal Slug 3
  • Pulstar
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Samurai Shodown V Special
  • Sengoku 3
  • Shock Troopers
  • Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
  • SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

