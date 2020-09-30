Prime Gaming, ecco i giochi gratis di ottobre 2020

Svelati i giochi gratis per gli abbonati Prime Gaming di ottobre 2020. Si tratta di: Layers of Fear, Silver Chains, Dead Age, Surf World Series e Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl. Come noterete alcuni sono degli horror, perfetti per Halloween.

Comunque sia non sono solo questi i regali fatti agli abbonati Prime Gaming, perché i giochi scaricabili senza pagare niente sono più di trenta, tra i quali la collezione di titoli di SNK e alcuni extra, come, Rocket Arena, di cui abbiamo già parlato, Q.U.B.E. 2 e anche altri.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco di tutti i regali fatti agli abbonati Prime Gaming a ottobre 2020: Prime Gaming: Giochi gratis di ottobre 2020