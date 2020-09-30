Prime Gaming, ecco i giochi gratis di ottobre 2020

Svelati i giochi gratis per gli abbonati Prime Gaming di ottobre 2020. Si tratta di: Layers of Fear, Silver Chains, Dead Age, Surf World Series e Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl. Come noterete alcuni sono degli horror, perfetti per Halloween.
Comunque sia non sono solo questi i regali fatti agli abbonati Prime Gaming, perché i giochi scaricabili senza pagare niente sono più di trenta, tra i quali la collezione di titoli di SNK e alcuni extra, come, Rocket Arena, di cui abbiamo già parlato, Q.U.B.E. 2 e anche altri.
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco di tutti i regali fatti agli abbonati Prime Gaming a ottobre 2020: Prime Gaming: Giochi gratis di ottobre 2020
- Layers of Fear
- Silver Chains
- Dead Age
- Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl
- Surf World Series
Prime Gaming: giochi gratis extra
- Q.U.B.E. 2 - scade il 9 ottobre
- Rocket Arena - scade il 10 ottobre
- Bridge Constructor - scade il 16 ottobre
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - scade il 23 ottobre
Prime Gaming: i giochi gratis di SNK
Disponibili fino al 31 marzo 2021
- Art of Fighting 2
- Baseball Stars 2
- Blazing Star
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Fatal Fury Special
- Ironclad
- The King of Fighters 97 Global Match
- The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- King of the Monsters
- The Last Blade 2
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug 3
- Pulstar
- Samurai Shodown II
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Sengoku 3
- Shock Troopers
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection