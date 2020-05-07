Prince of Persia, Ubisoft non ama molto la serie per una questione di diritti e di profitti 14

Stando all'ex animatore Jonathan Cooper, Ubisoft non ci pensa due volte a cancellare nuovi Prince of Persia, per una questione di diritti e di profitti.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   07/05/2020

Stando a Jonathan Cooper, un ex animatore di Ubisoft che recentemente ha lavorato a The Last of Us 2, il publisher francese non ama molto la serie Prince of Persia e non si fa troppi problemi a cancellare nuovi titoli in lavorazione per una questione di diritti e, in ultima istanza, di profitti potenziali.

Cooper ha confermato che il filmato emerso ieri di Prince of Persia Redemption è legittimo e che si tratta di un target game footage, ossia non è un filmato di gioco ma è stato realizzato in computer grafica per dare un idea di come il gioco avrebbe dovuto essere (una specie di video prototipo, se ci passate la barbarie). Autore ne è l'animation director Khai Nguyen, lo stesso di For Honor (curiosità: alcuni assets visibili nel filmato sono stati riutilizzati proprio in For Honor), il cui lavoro fu così ammirato che ispirò Cooper e il suo team per il pitch di Assassin's Creed 3.

Cooper ha quindi raccontato come mai Ubisoft non ami moltissimo la serie Prince of Persia e sia rapidissima nel cancellare progetti a essa legati. Il problema risiederebbe nei diritti d'autore, che appartengono ancora a Jordan Mechner, il papà del primissimo episodio, nonché di Le Sabbie del Tempo. Sostanzialmente ogni opera legata al franchise (film di Disney compreso) ha un margine di guadagno ridotto per Ubisoft per via della fetta che spetta a Mechner. Sì, è una questione di soldi, come sempre.

