PS3, PlayStation Vita e PSP, la lista dei giochi che non potremo più acquistare

PS3, PlayStation Vita e PSP scompariranno a breve dal PlayStation Store, portando via con sé tantissimi titoli che non sarà più possibile acquistare in formato digitale.
Il comunicato ufficiale Sony conferma la chiusura del PlayStation Store su PS4, PS Vita e PSP, ribadendo che gli utenti potranno continuare a scaricare solo i prodotti già in loro possesso.
Meglio dunque affrettarsi a recuperare qualcosa prima che sia troppo tardi. Ecco la lista dei giochi destinati a scomparire, quelli cioè disponibili unicamente in formato digitale e solo sulle tre piattaforme in questione:
PS3
- Armageddon Riders
- Blast Factor
- Bomberman Ultra
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter HD
- Catan
- Comet Crash
- Crash Commando
- Datura
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome II
- Funky Lab Rat
- Hamster Ball
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- High Velocity Bowling
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- Kung-Fu Live
- The Last Guy
- Legasista
- Linger in Shadows
- Lumines Supernova
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Novastrike
- Pain
- PixelJunk 4am
- PixelJunk Racers
- Planet Minigolf
- Punisher: No Mercy
- Rain
- Savage Moon
- Spelunker HD
- Super Rub a Dub
- Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Trash Panic
- Wakeboarding HD
PlayStation Vita
- Battle Rockets
- Bodycheck
- Boss!
- Breakquest Extra Evolution
- Chronovolt
- Coconut Dodge Revitalised
- Die!Die!Die!
- Earth Defense Force 2017 Portable
- Ecolibrium
- Floating Cloud God Saves the Pilgrims HD!
- Flying Hamster HD
- Frobisher Says!
- Furmins
- The HD Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character
- Indoor Sports World
- Jungle Rumble Freedom Happiness and Bananas
- Kilka Card Gods
- Knobswitch
- Lemmings Touch
- Let's Fish! Hooked On
- Licky The Lucky Lizard Lives Again
- Magical Beat
- Malicious Rebirth
- Maliya
- Men's Room Mayhem
- Monsterbag
- Murasaki Baby
- Nekoburo Cats Block
- Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure
- Open Me!
- Orgarhythm
- Pinball Heroes Complete
- PlayStation Vita Cliff Diving
- PlayStation Vita Fireworks
- PlayStation Vita Table Soccer
- PulzAR
- Puzzle by Nikoli V Slitherlink
- Puzzle by Nikoli V Sudoku
- Reel Fishing Masters Challenge
- Ring Run Circus
- Run Like Hell!
- Sketchcross
- Sokoban Next
- Squares
- Stardrone Extreme
- Stranded a Mars Adventure
- Sumioni: Demon Arts
- Super Stardust Delta
- Surge Deluxe
- Table Ice Hockey
- Table Mini Golf
- Table Top Racing
- Table Top Tanks
- The Hungry Horde
- TXK
- Vitamin Z
- Z-Run
PS3 e PlayStation Vita
- Bentley's Hackpack
- Big Sky Infinity
- Deathmatch Village
- Doctor Who: The Eternity Clock
- Foosball 2012
- Germinator
- Gravity Crash
- Motorstorm RC
- Ms Germinator
- Murasaki Mist Akara's Journey
- When Vikings Attack!
PSP
- 101-in-1 Megamix
- Ape Quest
- Armored Core: Last Raven Portable
- Armored Core: Silent Line Portable
- Armored Core 3 Portable
- Beats
- Black Rock Shooter - The Game
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant
- Carnage Heart EXA
- Cho Aniki Zero
- Cladun: This is an RPG!
- Creature Defense
- Crimson Room: Reverse
- Dissidia 012 Prologus: Final Fantasy
- Go! Puzzle
- Gravity Crash Portable
- Hot Shots Shorties Blue Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Green Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Red Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Yellow Pack
- I am an Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero Tokyo
- Kurulin Fusion
- LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival
- NeoGeo Heroes: Ultimate Shooting
- No Heroes Allowed!
- Numblast
- Patchwork Heroes
- Piyotama
- Savage Moon: The Hera Campaign
- Super Stardust Portable
- Susume Tactics!
- Talkman Travel: Paris
- Talkman Travel: Rome
- Talkman Travel: Tokyo
- Thexder Neo