PS5, PS4 e PS VR: la classifica dei giochi più venduti in Europa, US e Canada a novembre 2022

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha svelato quali sono i giochi più scaricati su PS4 e PlayStation 5 in US/Canada ed Europa a novembre 2022. Vediamo tutti i dettagli.
I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 5 in US/Canada a novembre 2022:
- God of War Ragnarok
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Madden NFL 23
- NBA 2K23
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Sonic Frontiers
- Gotham Knights
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Cyberpunk 2077
I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 5 in Europa a novembre 2022:
- God of War Ragnarok
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- NBA 2K23
- Sonic Frontiers
- It Takes Two
- Gotham Knights
I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 4 in US/Canada a novembre 2022:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- FIFA 23
- The Last of Us Part II
- Madden NFL 23
- NBA 2K23
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 4 in Europa a novembre 2022:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- FIFA 23
- The Last of Us Part II
- Grand Theft Auto V
- God of War
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Forest
- NBA 2K23
I giochi più scaricati su PS VR in US/Canada a novembre 2022:
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- SUPERHOT VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- NFL ProERA '22
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Skyworld
- PlayStation VR Worlds
I giochi più scaricati su PS VR in Europa a novembre 2022:
- SUPERHOT VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Arizona Sunshine
- Skyworld
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- PlayStation VR Worlds
I giochi free to play più scaricati su PlayStation 5 e PS4 in US/Canada a novembre 2022:
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Overwatch 2
- Fortnite
- The Sims 4
- Fall Guys
- Apex Legends
- Rocket League
- MultiVersus
- Genshin Impact
- eFootball 2023
I giochi free to play più scaricati su PlayStation 5 e PS4 in Europa a novembre 2022:
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Overwatch 2
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- eFootball 2023
- Apex Legends
- Rumbleverse
- MultiVersus