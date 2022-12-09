PS5, PS4 e PS VR: la classifica dei giochi più venduti in Europa, US e Canada a novembre 2022

Vediamo la classifica dei giochi più venduti in Europa, US e Canada su PS4 e PS5 nel mese di novembre 2022: ecco tutte le top 10.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   09/12/2022
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha svelato quali sono i giochi più scaricati su PS4 e PlayStation 5 in US/Canada ed Europa a novembre 2022. Vediamo tutti i dettagli.

I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 5 in US/Canada a novembre 2022:

  1. God of War Ragnarok
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  3. Madden NFL 23
  4. NBA 2K23
  5. FIFA 23
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Sonic Frontiers
  8. Gotham Knights
  9. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  10. Cyberpunk 2077

I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 5 in Europa a novembre 2022:

  1. God of War Ragnarok
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  3. FIFA 23
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Cyberpunk 2077
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  7. NBA 2K23
  8. Sonic Frontiers
  9. It Takes Two
  10. Gotham Knights

I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 4 in US/Canada a novembre 2022:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. God of War Ragnarok
  3. FIFA 23
  4. The Last of Us Part II
  5. Madden NFL 23
  6. NBA 2K23
  7. God of War
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Minecraft

I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 4 in Europa a novembre 2022:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. God of War Ragnarok
  3. FIFA 23
  4. The Last of Us Part II
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. God of War
  7. Minecraft
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. The Forest
  10. NBA 2K23

I giochi più scaricati su PS VR in US/Canada a novembre 2022:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Creed: Rise to Glory
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. Arizona Sunshine
  6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  7. NFL ProERA '22
  8. Batman: Arkham VR
  9. Skyworld
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds

I giochi più scaricati su PS VR in Europa a novembre 2022:

  1. SUPERHOT VR
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Job Simulator
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Arizona Sunshine
  6. Skyworld
  7. Batman: Arkham VR
  8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  9. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds

I giochi free to play più scaricati su PlayStation 5 e PS4 in US/Canada a novembre 2022:

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Overwatch 2
  3. Fortnite
  4. The Sims 4
  5. Fall Guys
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Rocket League
  8. MultiVersus
  9. Genshin Impact
  10. eFootball 2023

I giochi free to play più scaricati su PlayStation 5 e PS4 in Europa a novembre 2022:

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Overwatch 2
  3. The Sims 4
  4. Fortnite
  5. Fall Guys
  6. Rocket League
  7. eFootball 2023
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Rumbleverse
  10. MultiVersus

