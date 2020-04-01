Red Dead Redemption 2, dei veri fotografi in quarantena lo stanno usando per fare qualche foto

Dei veri fotografi stanno utilizzando la versione PC di Red Dead Redemption 2 per fare qualche foto mentre si trovano in quarantena, come milioni di altre persone, a causa dell'epidemia di coronavirus attualmente in corso.

Il primo è Craig 'Sixstreetunder' Whitehead, che ha mostrato i suoi scatti virtuali su Instagram, raccontando: "Per non perdere il senno mentre sono chiuso in casa, mi sono unito ad altri che stanno usando Red Dead Redemption 2, e Saint Denis come loro città surrogate per le prossime settimane."

Whitehead si è concentrato in particolare sul giocare con la luce e le ombre del gioco, cercando una forte espressività negli scatti.

Il secondo fotografo è Nick 'sleepingastronaut' Fabian, che invece ha usato il gioco per fare della street photography, usando i membri della banda Van der Linde come soggetti.

Infine, ci sono le foto di Nico 'Nicofroe' Froehlich, anch'egli divertito dal sistema d'illuminazione del gioco, che ha utilizzato per realizzare alcuni ritratti in controluce.

Da notare che, a differenza dei fotografi da videogiochi puri, solitamente dediti a cogliere i momenti più spettacolari, i tre hanno usato la modalità fotografica di Red Dead Redemption 2 per scatti dalla composizione più rigorosa e classica. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo qualche foto: