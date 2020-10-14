Rock Band 4 su PS5 e Xbox Series X e S, con accessori compatibili

Rock Band 4 funzionerà anche su PS5 e Xbox Series X e Series S, con il gioco che sarà dunque compatibile sulla next gen oltre agli accessori collegati, che potranno essere dunque utilizzati sulle nuove console, almeno per quanto riguarda la maggior parte di questi.
L'informazione non è banale, soprattutto per quanto riguarda gli accessori: sia PS5 che Xbox Series X sono retrocompatibili con la stragrande maggioranza dei giochi PS4 e Xbox One, ma essendo Rock Band 4 un gioco particolare, fortemente incentrato sull'uso di periferiche, non era detto che queste potessero funzionare, eventualmente inficiando l'utilizzo del gioco stesso.
La conferma è invece arrivata dall'account Twitter ufficiale della serie: "Ecco la buona notizia che stavate aspettando", si legge nel tweet riportato qui sotto, "Potrete giocare a Rock Band 4, con tutti i vostri DLC e gli strumenti utilizzati nella generazione attuale anche sulle console next gen".
Per maggiori informazioni, gli sviluppatori rimandano al blog ufficiale di Harmonix, dove il team riferisce che la gran parte delle periferiche dovrebbe funzionare così come gli E-kit e adattatori, così come è garantita la possibilità di utilizzare i DLC acquistati. Nella fattispecie, questo è l'elenco delle periferiche testate e funzionanti:
- Mad Catz RB4 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (Xbox)
- Mad Catz RB4 Drums (Xbox)
- PDP RB4 Fender Jaguar Guitar (Xbox)
- PDP RB4 Drums (Xbox)
- Mad Catz RB4 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS4)
- Mad Catz RB4 Drums (PS4)
- PDP RB4 Fender Jaguar Guitar (PS4)
- PDP RB4 Drums (PS4)
- Mad Catz RB3 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (Xbox, Mad Catz Wireless Legacy Adapter required)
- Mad Catz The Beatles: Rock Band Gretsch Duo-Jet Guitar (Xbox, Mad Catz Wireless Legacy Adapter required)
- Mad Catz RB3 Drums (Xbox, Mad Catz Wireless Legacy Adapter required)
- Mad Catz RB2 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (Xbox, Mad Catz Wireless Legacy Adapter required)
- ION Drum Rocker (Xbox, PDP Wired Legacy Adapter required)
- Mad Catz RB3 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS3, Dongle required)
- Mad Catz RB3 Drums (PS3, Dongle required)
- Mad Catz RB2 Drums (PS3, Dongle required)
- Mad Catz RB2 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS3, Dongle required)
- ION Drum Rocker (PS3)
