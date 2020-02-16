Sonic il Film, voti positivi: ne parla anche il director di The Last of Us 2

Sonic il Film è stato protagonista di un ottimo debutto, raccogliendo voti positivi nelle recensioni e totalizzando ottimi incassi. Anche il director di The Last of Us 2 ne ha parlato, facendo una semplice ma importante considerazione.



"Sonic il Film è divertente e sorprendentemente fedele a molti aspetti dei giochi della serie SEGA, mi fa piacere che stia facendo bene", ha scritto Neil Druckmann su Twitter.



"E se il segreto dell'adattare un videogame fosse quello di raccontare una storia che sia rispettosa del materiale originale?", ha aggiunto il director di The Last of Us 2.



Una considerazione semplice ma, a quanto pare, non banale: molte trasposizioni cinematografiche si sono rivelate delle clamorose delusioni proprio perché molto distanti dalle atmosfere e dagli elementi che hanno reso celebri i giochi da cui erano tratte.



Nel caso di Sonic il Film, appunto, sembra che le cose siano andate diversamente e la percentuale di "freschezza" indicata dagli utenti su Rotten Tomatoes è attualmente pari a un clamoroso 95%.





