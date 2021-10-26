Steam: i giochi più popolari di settembre 2021 includono Gas Station Simulator

Valve ha condiviso, come suo solito, la lista dei giochi più popolari di settembre 2021 su Steam. Tra i vari è incluso anche Gas Station Simulator: dopotutto, chi non ama fare benzina? Vediamo tutti i dettagli.

Ecco la lista dei giochi più popolari su Steam a settembre 2021, che ricordiamo non è un classifica ed è quindi in ordine sparso:

  • NBA 2K22
  • Gas Station Simulator
  • A Total War Saga TROY
  • Tales of Arise
  • Eastward
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • Timberborn
  • Cookie Clicker
  • MADNESS: Project Nexus
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • World War Z Aftermath
  • Melty Blood Type Lumina
  • New World
  • Train Simulator 2022
  • Final Fantasy IV
  • Potion Craft Alchemist Simulator
  • Life is Strange True Colors
  • Deathloop
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Un'abientazione nevosa di Deathloop
Inoltre, Valve ha condiviso anche una lista di giochi free-to-play di successo su Steam durante settembre 2021:

  • Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt
  • eFootbal 2022
  • Deathly Stillness
  • Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft

Infine, è stata segnalata anche una lista dedicata ai DLC più popolari su Steam durante settembre 2021:

  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Commander Pack
  • Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
  • A Total War Saga TROY Mythos
  • Dead by Daylight - Hellraiser Chapter
  • American Truck Simulator - Wyoming

Diteci, tra questi, quali avete comprato? Parlando invece della classifica italiana: FIFA 22 non cede, solo su PC ci sono sorprese.

