Steam: i giochi più popolari di settembre 2021 includono Gas Station Simulator

Valve ha condiviso, come suo solito, la lista dei giochi più popolari di settembre 2021 su Steam. Tra i vari è incluso anche Gas Station Simulator: dopotutto, chi non ama fare benzina? Vediamo tutti i dettagli.
Ecco la lista dei giochi più popolari su Steam a settembre 2021, che ricordiamo non è un classifica ed è quindi in ordine sparso:
- NBA 2K22
- Gas Station Simulator
- A Total War Saga TROY
- Tales of Arise
- Eastward
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Medieval Dynasty
- Timberborn
- Cookie Clicker
- MADNESS: Project Nexus
- Minecraft Dungeons
- World War Z Aftermath
- Melty Blood Type Lumina
- New World
- Train Simulator 2022
- Final Fantasy IV
- Potion Craft Alchemist Simulator
- Life is Strange True Colors
- Deathloop
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Inoltre, Valve ha condiviso anche una lista di giochi free-to-play di successo su Steam durante settembre 2021:
- Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt
- eFootbal 2022
- Deathly Stillness
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
Infine, è stata segnalata anche una lista dedicata ai DLC più popolari su Steam durante settembre 2021:
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Commander Pack
- Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
- A Total War Saga TROY Mythos
- Dead by Daylight - Hellraiser Chapter
- American Truck Simulator - Wyoming
Diteci, tra questi, quali avete comprato? Parlando invece della classifica italiana: FIFA 22 non cede, solo su PC ci sono sorprese.